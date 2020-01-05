Not All Borderline Personality Disorder Looks the Same: Understanding the Impulsive Borderline

If you’re wanting to better define BPD, this video will help you to understand one of the four subtypes of Borderline Personality Disorder.

If you’re married, dating, related to or friends with someone with Borderline Personality Disorder, this will help you to understand their motives, emotions, responses, and reactions. If you feel you may be dealing with or suffering from BPD personally, this may help to specifically understand the impulsive subtype and to be able to describe it better to your spouse, family member, lover, friend, life coach, or therapist.

Without this knowledge, you’re in the proverbial “darkness” that offers no understanding and keeps you guessing as to why specific situations are playing out. You owe it to yourself to get a solid grasp on BPD. Knowledge is power and with this knowledge, you can respond differently, understand the other person, and begin to realize their key motivation as to why they respond or react in a way you may not understand or, if you suspect this may describe you, it can make you better able to ask for personal and professional help and support.

For information on another of the four sub-types of BPD read “Not All Borderline Personality Disorder Looks the Same: Understanding the Discouraged Borderline”

