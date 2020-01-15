Not Every Idea is Great, but We Know How to Dine

Life is a journey, starts here, ends there, and in between forward movement. That is the biggest problem, only one direction, no options, no choices, no chance to correct mistakes. Invariably, when traveling people, even the most thorough, and cautious, are going to get lost occasionally. Everybody needs to take a few steps backwards, and choose a different path once in awhile. Life doesn’t give you that chance, mistakes attach themselves, and stay to the end, a tattoo, a battle scar, screaming, “hey look, this guy had a lapse in judgement, go ahead and stare.”

For a limited time we, here at Life Explained, are offering select people with the proper credentials (Visa, or Mastercard will work) a chance to go back in time and fix certain mistakes. Using our soon to be patented, awe-inspiring Time Machine, we can help you go back and “erase” those annoying little errors that are like a blot on your life, “undo” those silly, youthful acts that make you wince while traveling down memory lane.

Do you wish you had never grown those sideburns? Well, it is too late to do anything about that. The pictures are all over and if you change something like that it will set off cataclysmic shock waves through time that will destroy the entire planet.

Regret that failed marriage? You should have thought of that earlier, or listened to your friends. Even they were smart enough to see how wrong you two were for each other. How could you miss it? Not that any of that matters, there is so much time, effort, so many paper products involved in a marriage that if anything like that were changed it would create a “discordance effect” that would destroy the whole galaxy.

Would you like to choose a different major in college? Sorry, those things are so ingrained into the fabric of time and space any attempt to alter them would create such a shock the universe would collapse in on itself, crushing everything.

Hate your job, too bad, car run out of gas, sorry about your luck, choose the wrong entree at lunch, well, that is just your problem. After careful consideration, this is probably not the greatest idea we have ever had. There are a lot of things that could go wrong, and not an awful lot to gain, that whole risk, return tradeoff blowing up in our face.

Hey, anybody want to grab some lunch, we heard they are opening a new restaurant in the Omega Centauri galaxy, and the happy hours in that part of the universe can’t be beat, and Dr. Dawg is buying, unless you have an intergalactic Discover Card.

