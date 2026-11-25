The internet is full of phrases about souls, soulmates, high love, and relationships that feel like home.

It is something everyone seems to be looking for, but cannot find in just anyone.

Because it is rare.

Because it requires being able to feel another person even when they say nothing.

Some people call it telepathy.

I call it empathy.

Real empathy, not simply hypersensitivity.

In my personal understanding, empathy is much more than the ability to feel compassion, as it is often described in psychological articles.

It is an entire world filled with millions of shades of feeling that other people may not even notice.

But in my understanding, home is much simpler than the version we see in reels about soulmates.

Home is a place where everything that is yours is yours without conditions.

Where you don’t have to earn anything. Where you don’t have to fight for anything.

It is not a place where everything is allowed and everything is forgiven.

It is a place where you are understood without words.

Where you don’t have to explain how you expect to be treated or what you will and won’t accept.

And no, that doesn’t mean you are forgiven for everything. Sometimes you are not.

And perhaps that is exactly why you are afraid to lose it.

Home is not something you can never lose.

It is not a place where you can show up at any moment and be welcomed no matter what.

Home is something you take care of.

Maybe someone will disagree with me.

But I would rather take care of what I love than turn myself into a spoiled child who gets away with everything.

Even children are sometimes scolded for breaking their mother’s favorite vase.

So what exactly do people expect when they allow someone to break their heart, their trust, and their dreams without consequences?

. . .

When we feel lonely, we want to find a person in whom we can see our home.

It is such a vulnerable, almost childlike desire that it is impossible to criticize.

We all want to feel heard, seen, and understood.

But sometimes we look for home in the wrong place.

I think home isn’t a person at all.

First of all, it is ourselves.

The one person who stays with us from our first breath to our last.

And sometimes we abandon ourselves in the hope of finding home in someone else.

That is a terrible bargain.

Maybe first we can love ourselves so deeply that we no longer want to leave ourselves under any circumstances.

And then we can invite someone into our home who will at least wipe their feet on the doormat before coming in.

You can look for home in every new person you meet and still remain homeless.

You can promise each other that you will always be home to one another, no matter what, and then discover that this is not a place where you actually want to stay forever.

Or you can first clean up the inside of your own house.

Put everything back where it belongs.

Wipe the dust away.

Clean the windows and the mirrors.

Become a home, a source of support, and a loyal friend to yourself first.

Become someone you cannot lose.

. . .

I think sometimes we mistake familiarity for belonging.

We think something must be right for us because we already know how to exist inside it.

We know where to stand.

We know what to expect.

We know when to explain ourselves or when to become smaller.

But I don’t think home is a place where we need to become bigger or smaller, put on or take off a mask, or leave our armor and sword by the door.

I think home is the place where none of that is necessary.

Where you can simply be.

It even sounds terrifying — wearing a mask in your own home.

And yet, sometimes, because we know all of this so well, something inside us whispers:

This is familiar.

I know this place.

I’m comfortable here.

Comfortable.

Because you know how to survive.

Not how to live.

And I think knowing how to survive somewhere is not the same as feeling at home there.

. . .

There are places we call home simply because we spent a long time learning their rules.

There are relationships that feel strangely comfortable because they reproduce something we have already experienced.

There are dynamics we recognize immediately — the tension, the uncertainty, the waiting, the need to prove ourselves, the constant scanning for what might happen next.

As if, the moment we stop being vigilant, something bad will happen.

And sometimes the most confusing part is that leaving doesn’t immediately feel like freedom.

It can feel like emptiness at first.

Not because you are actually losing something.

But because the nervous system doesn’t always recognize peace as safety at first.

And peace can feel boring.

When we become accustomed to living in a constant struggle, the hardest part isn’t necessarily leaving the race.

It is that you can’t simply stop when you’ve been running at full speed.

At first, there are setbacks.

You return less and less often, until eventually your nervous system begins to adjust to the rhythm of peace.

And even if you miss the chaos for a while, you no longer want to go back.

Peace becomes addictive.

It is something you cannot unlove.

Silence can feel suspicious at first.

A life without constant emotional stimulation can feel strangely unfamiliar.

You may even miss something that was hurting you — not because it was good for you, but because your system knew exactly how to function inside it.

But that doesn’t mean you loved it.

You simply knew how to survive there.

That distinction matters.

Familiarity is not proof of safety.

And discomfort after leaving does not necessarily mean you made the wrong choice.

Sometimes it simply means you are learning a new definition of normal.

We can think that healing means finally understanding why something happened.

. . .

I used to think that too.

At first, I thought healing meant becoming a new version of myself — one that no longer hurt, no longer got triggered, no longer reacted to anything.

Now I think sometimes healing is much simpler.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I didn’t become someone new.

I became even more myself.

I still hurt sometimes.

I still get triggered.

I simply learned to choose how I respond to the trigger.

I didn’t become calmer.

I didn’t become indifferent.

I finally understood where the first hook is — the one that sets the whole mechanism in motion.

And I also realized how much energy I had been giving to reactions that didn’t actually matter to me.

Now that precious energy goes somewhere else.

Into my inspiration.

It lives in my essays and my illustrations.

It lights up my Instagram.

And I am happy that I finally found that hook.

. . .

Healing is much simpler than the polished version of yourself we see on social media.

It begins with:

I don’t want to live there anymore.

I don’t need another explanation.

I don’t need another conversation.

I don’t need to discover the final meaning of the story.

I don’t need to prove that the door I walked through was the right one.

I can simply notice that my body breathes differently on the other side.

That I create more.

That I laugh more.

That ordinary things become interesting again.

That I don’t constantly need to interpret someone else’s behavior.

That my attention begins returning to my own life.

Back to where it belongs.

. . .

Maybe that is what home feels like.

Not intensity.

Not obsession.

Not the feeling that everything means something.

Just enough space to hear yourself again.

Where you can be not just the child who is loved, but the child who doesn’t have to pretend in order to be loved.

Sometimes we leave a place and spend months wondering why we don’t feel at home yet.

But perhaps we are asking the wrong question.

Perhaps the question isn’t:

“Why don’t I feel at home?”

Perhaps it is:

“How long have I been confusing survival with belonging? How long have I been wearing a mask just to be seen, until it almost became my face?”

Maybe it feels cold without the mask now.

Not everything you can survive belongs in your life.

Not everything you understand deserves another chance.

Not everything familiar deserves to be repeated.

And not every place that once felt like home was ever home.

Sometimes it was simply the place where you learned how to survive.

Maybe that was necessary — so you could finally understand that there is a difference between surviving and living.

Home is not the place you know how to survive in.

Home is the place where you don’t have to.

From the creator of Quirky Rants: I’ve started a new publication called Nudge — a space for stories born from a sudden thought.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If you’ve ever had a thought that wouldn’t leave you alone until you turned it into a story, Nudge might be the place for it. Explore Nudge and submit your story.