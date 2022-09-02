Not Understanding the Signs: One Way a Leader Can Lose a Good Employee

We all have those leaders that we can rely on to provide us with support and guidance in our careers, but what about the kind of leader that we can confide in when life hits us hard?

I thought I was that leader until I wasn’t.

A good leader should have some understanding of mental health, and how it can affect an employee. First, mental health conditions can be extremely isolating and lead to suicidal thoughts, so leaders must be able to recognize the signs that someone is struggling and ask for help if needed.

Oftentimes, as leaders, we are so caught up in the mission or productivity, that we can miss the signs that someone is struggling. Sometimes, we might even want to avoid it because we feel it isn’t our place.

Once an outgoing member of my team, a high-performer, and a likable personality began to get down and stressed about the work we were doing.

He had recently been promoted and felt he wasn’t living up to my expectations. Which was the complete opposite of how I felt about him. By the time I recognized what was going on, the employee found another job in another department. I missed all the early signs. We had many conversations where I should have done something to help. He was irritable and loud. He was angry. He was exhausted. All of this was not my normal interaction with him. It took him finding a new job, to get the relief he sought.

By being open and honest about mental health, leaders can help to break down the stigma and encourage others to seek help if they are suffering. In doing so, they can create a more supportive and inclusive environment for everyone. A good leader can retain a great employee.

Stress is a common issue that can arise in any workplace. As a leader, it’s important to be able to recognize the signs of stress in your employees so that you can address the issue and promote a healthy work-life balance. Promoting a culture of wellness in the workplace can help to destigmatize these issues and encourage employees to seek help when needed.

To create a healthy environment, leaders must take an active role in promoting wellness and prevention initiatives. Remember to be open about mental health and create a safe and supportive space for employees to discuss their experiences. Leaders should also work to promote a healthy work-life balance by encouraging employees to take time off when needed and invest in self-care. Additionally, leaders can help to reduce stress levels by promoting a collaborative rather than competitive workplace culture.

Last, leaders should check in on their top performers.

I am guilty of not recognizing the signs early, and when I did recognize what was going on, I did not take the necessary action to do what was best for the employee. I put that employee in a dangerous situation by not being the kind of leader I should have been.

*If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, please call text, or chat at 988. This has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (now known as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) and is now active across the United States. This line will connect you to trained counselors who listen, understand how your problems are affecting you, provide support, and connect you to resources if necessary.

