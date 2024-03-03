Noticing the Rhythm of Life: What, if Anything, Can We Ever Hold on to?

Breathe in. Notice a pause.

Breathe out. Notice.

Such a basic rhythm. Ever notice the urge to hold that inbreath? Keep it still? Remember it?

When I’m walking or meditating and a crow or mourning dove calls ⎼ or all the voices in my head go silent and I feel rooted where I am, so calm ⎼ sometimes I feel an urge to hold that moment. Stop everything. Or we’re in our car and hear the music we most love, we might try to extend the listening forever. We hear our best friend’s voice or hear the “I love you” we’ve been yearning for ⎼ or we smell the aroma of our favorite food or see a sunrise that shatters the dark, or have an insight ⎼ how do we hold that? Can we hold onto that? Wouldn’t that be wonderful?

We want something pleasant, good, beautiful to last; but it doesn’t. We can feel so focused as we inhale. So alive. And then we breathe out and it’s gone. The urge to make a moment last ⎼ to turn a disappearing sight, sound, feeling into a permanent one ⎼ is something we all sometimes experience. But before we realize it, the moment has passed.

We want to feel young. We want our life to last. Then arthritis breathes us in. Pain breathes us in. Or we breathe in and dislike the feeling, the memory. Or we fear it.

Sometimes, we want the exhalation to last. We want to push away the inhale; but what we push away somehow always bounces back. Hate is one form the pushing away can take; denial, fear and pain are others. We can also breathe out and let it go, happily or not.

We live moment by moment. But if we try to study any moment by attempting to keep it still, then it’s gone. We can’t even find the moment because as soon as we notice it, it’s already passed. Or we‘ve lost it by trying to hold it. Like picking a flower to keep it always with us, and we thereby kill it. We breathe in; holding it can feel so calming, momentarily. Then we come to a point where we must let it go or we suffocate ourselves.

Daniel Kahneman, in his wonderful book Thinking Fast and Slow, talks about experiments showing that people prefer to have a good memory of an event over having the lived experience be wonderful. In one experiment, Kahneman and colleagues asked volunteers to endure three episodes of submerging their hands in freezing cold water. In the first, they put one hand in water that was painfully cold but not intolerable for 60 seconds. In the second, with the other hand, they repeated the experience of 60 seconds of painfully cold water. But this time, for an additional 30 seconds, the experimenter allowed some warmer water into the tub.

A few minutes after the two trials, the participants were given a choice of which experience would be repeated. 80% of the participants chose the second, despite it being longer. It was the end they remembered most clearly, which was only slightly less painful.

Likewise, he asks us to imagine we face an extremely painful operation during which we are conscious. However, we are promised an amnesia-inducing drug that will completely wipe out any memory of the pain. Most people, he conjectures, are fine with that. They consider what he calls the remembering self as more important than the experiencing self.

We might choose a quality memory over a quality event, the story over the experience, maybe ignoring how one can influence the other. We spend an entire vacation taking beautiful photos, selfies, sharing on FB or wherever, creating an album, something permanent. And the joy is focused on creating a picture of our life over living it fully in each moment.

We can try to preserve. Breathe in. We often want ourselves to be as solid, maybe as solid as the monuments we might build for ourselves, as solid as a photo album, a memory. But even memories are insubstantial. They change a little each time we bring them to light. The new light enters the old and alters it.

I love looking at waterfalls, flowing streams, or sometimes the rain or snow. We can slow down and focus on one snowflake falling. For one millisecond, almost, the flake gets brighter. We can see it, see how beautiful it is, complex. Then it’s lost. We can see a drop of water in a waterfall; be surprised by it. Then it’s gone.

We can also focus on the flow itself. See the whole scene. Focus so openly we can hear the silence of the snow and feel it like an embrace. And we can allow ourselves to naturally, with awareness, alternate back and forth, focusing on the snow falling all around and over us, then on one flake at a time, one detail. The two views include and augment each other; we can’t have one without the other. It’s obvious we can’t have a snowstorm without the snowflakes, nor a forest without trees. It might not be so obvious to some that we can’t have a universe without all the diverse matter and beings, ideas, and experiences.

The snow, the waterfall can teach us so much. Do we just remember and put that lesson into words, show it off or preserve it? Or do we live like a waterfall, as comfortable as we can be with always moving, always changing?

We can’t hold anything forever, and this is such a difficult lesson at least for me to accept. But we can allow as much awareness in that moment as we can allow ⎼ of thoughts, feelings, sensations, actions, and breaths ⎼ to flow through us like water flowing, like a world breathing, and know it and ourselves more intimately. When we feel we are the world, we do all we can to save it.

Notice one inhalation, then a pause.

Notice one exhalation, then a pause.

