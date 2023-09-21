Now Is the Time for All Good Men to Come the Aid of All of Us

Greater numbers for great change

Throughout history, men have answered the call to stand up and fight for their values. But, it’s difficult sometimes to see that when one looks at hard-won victories for social justice.

The abolitionist movement was supported by majority women defenders of human rights. A few prominent men led it, but when one considers the amount of authority that women held then, it is noticeable that proportionately, women turned out in greater numbers.

It is said that H. B. Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin was more influential at that time than almost any other work.

The same held true when it came to The Great Awakening and later religious revivals. Then, as now, more women attended church, but let men be in charge of leading.

When people fought for women’s suffrage, it was nearly exclusively women. Men who stood up for equality were rare when it came to rallies, marches, going to jail, and most of all, public ridicule and harassment.

Temperance and prohibition (perhaps not America’s finest hour as no one realized it would ramp up gang violence and dangerous bootlegging), was begun and carried out largely by women. It was women who were not allowed in saloons at the time, and it was women wanting to end alcoholic abuse at home who led the charge.

During the women’s liberation movement of the sixties and seventies, again, women did most of the soldiering. They fought for the ERA, workers rights, wage parity, representation, and against sexual exploitation and violence.

Where were the men?

Most men have always claimed to be for equality. And, indeed, when it came to civil rights in the mid-twentieth century, many men and women showed up in force.

But what about all the other social equality movements? One might be baffled when looking at history and seeing time and again, those times when men were noticeably missing.

Seriously, what was the deal, guys?

We now have a men’s right movement, and somehow, women are helping support that too. It makes sense when you consider internalized misogyny, but also that our social programming instructs women to always be helpful and of service.

Men, of course, should have men’s rights. Yet, too much of the manosphere has been built around the central theme that men have to fail for women to succeed. Or vice versa. A zero sum game seems to be assumed.

It has been difficult for most people to understand that equality for all is a much better way to go than to have a contest between the sexes.

It is framed as a contest, or war between the sexes in our media, because conflict never gets stale as a way to grab attention, and therefore dollars. Those who favor traditional gender roles, or by their faith do not accept that the patriarchy is destructive, also tend to not support movements for race equality, LGBTQ+ rights, protecting our environment, and more.

Let’s just find the men who will fight for all

If a man was born of a woman, has a daughter, or spouse who is a woman, or if he works, and/or does any commerce or services provided by women, he has a vested interest in making his own life more harmonious and happy by working for the good of all people.

We all need allies, men’s rights, women’s rights, and all rights.

When others bring up the “war on men,” or conversely “the war on women” or even the “war on nature,” it’s crucial that we recognize there is no such thing as civilization or systems existing without cooperative efforts by sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, sisterhood brethren, and living systems of sustainable cooperation.

Now that we know equality and fairness go a long way to restore all issues of dominating and conquest, let’s just get men on board as an army of mending and shared amendments.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Filip Andrejevic on Unsplash