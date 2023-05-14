“Now It’s Time To Tell My Granddaughter” Trans Woman Finds Love & Support After Coming Out to Family [Video]

.

Christynne knew she was a woman from a very young age, but for most of her life was unable to transition. For decades, she lived a different life – graduating school, moving around from job to job, serving in the military, even becoming a parent–and grandparent! The life she was living all changed one morning in 2016 when she had a vivid dream in which she saw her true self staring back at her in the mirror. Realizing the time to transition was now, she used a routine appointment with her physician that very same day to kick off her gender journey. Moving at “transwarp speed”, Christynne began the transition process, which included the final frontier – coming out to her family. Fortunately, she was welcomed with love and open arms, including her adorably inquisitive 8-year-old granddaughter who since then “walked with me in Pride and she’s been my biggest Valkyrie.”

Transcript provided by YouTube:

0:05

I’m Christynne Lili Wrene Wood, 66 years old.

0:10

I’m originally from Springfield, Ohio.

0:12

I’m one of those who knew from a very early age, four years of age actually, that I was

0:19

indeed female.

0:20

Even at four years of age, because I started kindergarten early, my kindergarten teacher

0:25

knew.

0:26

She actually said to me after two weeks of kindergarten, “Chris, go lay down with the

0:31

other girls.”

0:32

When seventh grade began in junior high, that was pretty rocky.

0:38

So by the first week of eighth grade, all my time was being spent that I could in the

0:43

school library.

0:44

And something absolutely phenomenal happened.

0:47

I was walking down one of the aisles and a book just about hit me in the head, and the

0:52

book was the Kristin Jorgenson story.

0:56

She was a military GI who, after the army, realized what the true calling of her soul

1:00

was, went to Sweden and got gender reassignment surgery.

1:05

I pulled it out, read it, and so helped me Heaven, kept it out for the full eighth grade

1:12

year.

1:13

It explained to me that those three cruel birth defects that I was born with between

1:20

my legs were not permanent.

1:24

There was a medical and surgical solution to it.

1:27

We’ve gotten from junior high, we’ve gotten through high school.

1:31

I realized that I’m not a child born into wealth or privilege.

1:35

What do I need?

1:36

I need a job.

1:37

So I went in the US Navy, got married, had a beautiful daughter who’s one of my biggest

1:42

Valkyries.

1:43

Now it’s 1989.

1:44

I’ve got a civil service job with the county of San Diego.

1:49

I’m working in a female rich environment where 80% of my coworkers are female.

1:55

And oh boy, do I feel comfortable with that.

1:57

So now it’s 2016.

2:02

I get up to go to the restroom, turn on the lights, and there’s Christynne looking out

2:08

of the mirror at Christopher, and I’m literally shot going, “Well that’s weird.

2:13

You’re usually just in my dreams.”

2:15

And I put my hand up to the mirror and she touches my hand.

2:19

There’s an electrical shock that throws me back against the wall.

2:23

And I sit up in bed going, Oh my God.

2:25

That was a vivid dream.

2:27

And I hear a voice saying, “That wasn’t a dream.”

2:30

And Christynne’s sitting on the edge of the bed saying, “You have to do this today.

2:35

Now wake up.”

2:36

And at that time, the alarm goes off.

2:39

And I really sit up this time going, “Oh my God.”

2:43

What perfect timing.

2:45

That’s the day I had my quarterly doctor’s appointment with my primary care physician,

2:50

Dr. Stacy Coleman with Sharp Rees-Stealy.

2:53

She had just complimented me during this appointment for a over 140 pound weight loss.

3:00

And I very timidly kept going, “Thank you, thank you.”

3:03

And then she just looks at me with that smile that only she has, and she says, “And…?”.

3:11

And I blurted it out right then and there.

3:13

I said, “Dr. Stacy, I’m transgender female.

3:15

I’ve got to start my transition right now.”

3:18

And I started crying.

3:19

And she hugged me, hugged me, and said, “Here’s what we need to do to make this happen.”

3:25

She said, “This is step one.

3:27

You will get this done, which is your psychological evaluation.

3:33

Once that’s done and in our hands, you are going to proceed on to every other thing you

3:38

need to do.”

3:40

Sharps issued me a social worker for the change.

3:45

And to quote Star Trek, things didn’t move at warp speed.

3:48

They moved at transwarp speed.

3:50

Told my daughter, cousin and niece one night and finally admitted it I’m transgender female.

3:57

I will initiate the change and it will be a medical change, not just a social one.

4:03

They looked at each other and laughed, and I said, “My God, are you laughing at me?”

4:06

She goes, “No, we love you.

4:09

We’re laughing at what the fuck took you so long to do what we’ve known for decades?”

4:13

Now it’s time to tell my granddaughter, who at 8 was way smarter than she needed to be

4:19

and you oughta see her now at 15.

4:21

And so I took her to a restaurant where we were waiting for breakfast sandwiches.

4:26

She looks at me and says, “Mom says you have something tell me.”

4:29

And I said, Well, you better tell her now.

4:31

And I said, “Look, honey, here’s what you need to know.

4:34

In just a few months, you’re not going to have a Grandpa Doc anymore.

4:38

You’re going to have a Nana Christynne.

4:40

We’re both going to be girls.”

4:42

And she goes, “Wait, wait.

4:45

Explain to me exactly what’s going to happen.”

4:47

And I said, “Well, okay, honey.

4:49

Next month, I should be getting together with an endocrinologist.

4:53

I’ll start hormones.

4:55

The hormones will begin to change the shape of my body and I’ll begin to a degree to

5:01

grow breasts.”

5:02

She goes, “Wait, wait a minute.

5:03

Will it change the sound of your voice?”

5:05

I said, “No, honey, it won’t.

5:06

I’ll have to deal with that with as much grace as I can.”

5:09

She goes, “All right, continue.”

5:11

I said, “And then, in perhaps a year or so, maybe a little longer, I’m going to

5:17

fly up to San Francisco, where one of the most gifted surgeons on the planet, Dr. Marci

5:22

Bowers, is going to perform surgery on me.

5:26

I’m going to have a vagina.

5:29

We’re both going to 100% be girls.”

5:32

And she looks at me and goes, “Cool.

5:34

Hey, can I have one of those muffins over there?”

5:36

And that was it.

5:38

For her, that was all there was to it.

5:41

And the highlight of this is two years later, she walked with me in Pride and she’s been

5:49

my biggest Valkyrie.

5:52

So that’s it.

5:53

I’ve been elated since.

5:55

I’ve never smiled so much in my life, never had this much optimism and joy in my life.

6:02

Don’t you ever give up your dreams, especially when you know it’s the right thing.

6:05

It’s not just a phase, honey.

6:08

It’s the truth of your heart and soul, and I’m begging you, please follow it.

