Now That Roe v. Wade Is Going Away, Here’s What Women Can Do

So, America decided to show its true face and that means that abortion is now going to slowly be wiped off the map. Thanks to forced birth activists, women now can be criminally prosecuted for obtaining a life-saving abortion. By, Roe. You were good while you lasted.

Well, I’d say I’m shocked, but I’m not. This was bound to happen. People called me crazy for demanding to be sterilized, but I guess I had the last (angry, bitter, sad) laugh. As it turns out, seeing how they treated my disadvantaged ass was a good predictor of what they intend to do now.

It took 12 doctors before I found someone willing to listen to my own reproductive preferences.

The story of my sterilization was traumatic and taught me how little a woman’s life or dreams matter in society. But, hey, don’t take my word for it. It’s going to be one that many women are going to live through — including nurses and social workers.

I hope that the people who took away my rights and ignored my pleas for help when I was pregnant are happy. Their daughters will live through what I did, maybe worse. Who knows? Maybe it’ll be a #prolife person arrested for a miscarriage next. But, this article is not about them.

It’s about women who want to stay free in a society that sees them as brood mares. I hate that we’re stuck in this foul club, but it’s true. A lot of women are going to learn what it’s like to have been in my shoes. I am sorry that they will see that firsthand.

Obviously, now is the time to react. Women are going to have to go on the defensive and a lot of predators are going to fuck our days up in the meantime.

What can we do to get our rights back?

I want to wax poetic about how many people called me “crazy” for wanting sterilization and “unreasonable” for not wanting a natural birth since I’m trans. I want to say that it’s ironic that a lot of people didn’t care when I was denied an abortion but panic now that it could happen to them.

Being in my shoes gave me a unique perspective on how women can defend themselves. Here’s my $0.02c.

If you are a person in the OBGYN industry, don’t do what my OBGYNs did and refuse to even listen to a young woman’s request for sterilization.

Seriously, now is a time when you have to promote birth control hard. If you can, make a point of offering teen girls IUDs. I met a lot of anti-IUD doctors these days. I live in NJ, so there’s that to worry about, too. It happens in liberal states too.

If you are not willing to dole out permanent birth control, you don’t deserve your medical degree. You don’t give a fuck about your patients’ lives and don’t see your adult patients as capable of making their own decisions.

If you are a patient and have been denied sterilization or birth control, write about it on Google and Yelp.

Be frank, and don’t add other details. Just give others enough to recognize that the doctors at that practice do not respect their patients enough to give them control.

It’s important to learn your state’s differences between slander and libel. Stick to facts. Say how old you are, that you wanted sterilization or an IUD, and that the doctor says no. This way, others will not patronize them asking for services they’ll never get.

Don’t date or associate with pro-lifers, misogynists, and conservatives.

Conservatives seem to want to have liberals around them, especially when it comes to mocking their beliefs. Shunning conservatives, misogynists, and similar people against womens’ rights hurts them. They have no one to bully!

Make your absence palpable. At the first hint of anti-feminist rhetoric, block and delete them. One of the reasons why so many conservatives wokefish is because they don’t like dealing with the consequences of their toxic beliefs.

It’s kind of crazy, really. Rather than hit the pause button and think, “Hm, people don’t want to date me because of my beliefs. Maybe I should rethink things,” wokefishers lie and claim to be liberal.

Thankfully, most guys who behave this way eventually reveal their conservative views — often sooner rather than later. The moment you see pro-life or pro-Trump stuff, I’d suggest you dump the guy.

Yes, he may treat you okay, but guess what…He was part of the crowd who took away your rights. He doesn’t want you to have rights over your body. And that means he doesn’t actually like you.

If someone who shamed you for abortion or sexuality needs help with an abortion, don’t help them.

This is what they asked for. Let them have it. After all, they worked hard for it. Besides, in Texas, helping them could lead you to be sued. Sometimes, people will only learn when they fully live through the consequences of their actions. Let them learn.

If this sounds harsh, #sorrynotsorry. There is no space to tolerate this shit right now. There are tons of pro-life women who had abortions one day, only to go back to picketing the next. If the only moral abortion is her abortion, she doesn’t need an abortion.

Arm yourself and take self-defense classes.

I know this is common sense, but it matters now more than ever. If you live in a conceal carry state, I strongly suggest you get that CC license. Nothing puts the fear of God into an attacker like a gun.

If you can’t do that, get pepper spray or a legal self-defense tool in your state.

If someone stealthed you, make a scene and call the police.

Stealthing is considered to be sexual assault at best and rape at worst. In some states, it’s known as “rape by deception.” Take a photo of the person who stealthed you and warn your friends about this person.

Depending on where you live, you may be able to sue him. I suggest you do. Some men only learn when they are in court and facing the full consequences of their actions.

If you can afford it and cannot get sterilization near you, go abroad.

At this point, a trip to Europe or South America for a tubal ligation might be the only way to get sterilized for some of us. It may be more expensive, but it is way cheaper than 18 years of child support.

Vote Democrat.

Unfortunately, the Republican party wants women to die from back alley abortions. If you’re voting red, you might as well be part of the “Slugs for Salt Party.

No matter who you are, do not trust your partner to provide birth control.

I don’t care if they’ve been with you for three years. People decide to stealth people all the time and often will sabotage birth control to keep someone who’s about to leave.

This is known as reproductive abuse or reproductive coercion. It’s going to happen more frequently. Always use the pill, and have two Plan B’s in store. (Note: Plan B doesn’t work for women over 170 pounds.)

Donate to feminist shelters and Planned Parenthood.

These are going to be the last bastion of hope for people who are stuck in horrible situations as a result of this sex-shaming politicking.

Know all your options.

So, there are still some things that you can do to protect yourself. These include:

Joining your local (or online) reproductive rights groups . I’d be more specific, but there are plenty of these. It’s good to trawl the net to find out which ones are actually pro-choice and capable of helping you.

. I’d be more specific, but there are plenty of these. It’s good to trawl the net to find out which ones are actually pro-choice and capable of helping you. Learn the laws in your state . Some states, like California, will allow abortion as part of their state code. Other states, like Texas, are anti-woman shitholes. Knowledge is power here.

. Some states, like California, will allow abortion as part of their state code. Other states, like Texas, are anti-woman shitholes. Knowledge is power here. Learn about private adoption as well as Safe Haven Laws . If you have an unwanted child due to reproductive coercion, you might be able to use a Safe Haven to drop off the baby and sign away your rights. Each state has different laws, so find out what your options are.If you want to keep in contact with the baby, look into private open adoption. This will require the approval of both parents, or at least, both people on the baby’s birth certificate.

. If you have an unwanted child due to reproductive coercion, you might be able to use a Safe Haven to drop off the baby and sign away your rights. Each state has different laws, so find out what your options are.If you want to keep in contact with the baby, look into private open adoption. This will require the approval of both parents, or at least, both people on the baby’s birth certificate. Consider moving to a state where abortion is legal, or expatriating. I know this is not always doable. Personally, I’m working on a 5 to 10-year expat plan because I don’t think America will actually be able to come back from this.

Get a damn education and/or a solid career.

Money is often going to be what makes or breaks your ability to recover from having your reproductive rights taken away. Now, more than ever before, women need to have a career.

Even if your husband or spouse swears they’ll support you financially post-baby, you can no longer trust them. I’m sorry, it’s true. The risk of a husband or partner bailing after a baby is too high. Same goes for abusers.

You need to have the financial means to walk away.

I want to point out that LGBTQIA+, minority, and female-owned businesses are going to be a major bastion of help and hope here. The more money we place (and keep) in businesses that are run with anti-racist, feminist ideals, the better off we’ll be.

This is America. Money talks. Business people with lots of money talk louder. On a similar note, financially independent women also have more freedom than others. So, never, ever give up your independence.

Unfortunately, that’s all I have to say.

I can’t help but imagine that most women are going to look at the men around them and wonder which of them actually supported the people who made abortion illegal. If you’re like me, that’s going to make you rethink doing anything with a man — even sleeping with them.

But don’t forget. Men couldn’t do this without women’s help. So, if you know pro-life women, make sure that they know that the terror they’ve enforced on women is all on them.

