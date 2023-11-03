Now We Know: the US Government Carries Out Surveillance on a Scale the Stasi Could Only Dream Of

Democratic Senator Ron Wyden’s request for the declassification of documentation held by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) has sparked a scandal by highlighting how the US government buys huge amounts of raw private information about its citizens, including geolocation data.

The federal authorities have used such information to investigate money laundering, drug trafficking and organized crime, but as the government itself recognizes, potentially threatens civil liberties. In short, the government uses taxpayers’ money to buy information about them from all kinds of companies, including some very questionable ones, and then uses that information for a wide range of issues that can include crime, as well as many others.

The problem is that the United States has no privacy protection legislation as such. To remedy this, it should start by banning the sale of geolocation data: We know there are applications that need this data — whether those we use for sport or to turn the lights on when we get home, but but putting in a terms of service that this data can also be sold to third parties should be illegal. A court request is more than enough to prosecute criminals: we cannot spy on everybody as an excuse for maintaining law and order.

We urgently need to establish a framework to make sure that the information applications extract from their users is treated as what it is, personal data that is not for sale. The only time our personal information should be accessed should be when a judge, based on indications of criminal behavior, so requests. The current environment, whereby any app, from a smartphone flashlight to one designed to record menstrual cycles, can then sell that data to the highest bidder is wrong, and to correct the excesses we have allowed to flourish since the arrival of smartphones.

Due to the absence of privacy legislation in the United States, all kinds of apps have been created that obtained data on their users using smartphone sensors, that included clauses in their terms of service agreements that should have been illegal — but that nobody denounced because nobody reads the terms and conditions, and that empowered those companies to create business models based on the sale of all kinds of information, including personal data that should be protected by law.

This has to stop. Just as an investment banking contract is voided if it is proven that the user did not understand what they were signing, for a terms-of-service agreement to result in the unlimited sale of the user’s personal information without the user knowing this should be illegal. The social consensus governing the use of personal data took place surreptitiously and spawned the crooks who today trade our data: this has to be corrected. We need to turn privacy legislation around so that it says exactly the opposite of what it currently says: that any personal data that the user has generated can never be traded or used for any purpose other than that specified in the application itself, with the sole exception of a judicial order.

What’s more, the fact that the U.S. government is now systematically acquiring such data should lead us to reflect on the privacy protection agreements between Europe and the United States, already annulled twice — the Safe Harbor International Principles, in October 2015; and the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, in July 2020 — and on their impossible compliance. At the same time, we urgently need an investigation into the behavior of those same information brokers at the EU level.

The role of the European Union should be clear: we have to lead the way in protecting our privacy, and serve as an inspiration for legislation in other territories. Any deviation from that role is dangerous not only for the fundamental rights of European citizens, but also for everybody else on the planet, and should generate a debate on what we want or do not want as a society.

UPDATE (07/07/2023): Here’s a small attempt to curb such a shameful and warrantless mass surveillance…

