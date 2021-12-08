NTT Ltd. Defines Strategic Framework To Drive Sustainability and Commits To Net Zero Emissions by 2040

Global technology leader develops strategic framework to drive sustainable change across three interconnected pillars:

Connected Planet : Use technology solutions that help protect, restore, and regenerate the natural world, conserving precious natural resources for future generations.

: Use technology solutions that help protect, restore, and regenerate the natural world, conserving precious natural resources for future generations. Connected Economy : Use trusted technology to help organizations thrive and make their contributions to a sustainable and more resilient digital future.

: Use trusted technology to help organizations thrive and make their contributions to a sustainable and more resilient digital future. Connected Communities: Support diverse, inclusive, and accessible communities where NTT operates to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to realize their potential.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NTT Ltd., a global technology and business solutions provider, is today announcing a series of commitments to reduce its carbon footprint and create a connected future that is both more sustainable and inclusive for all. NTT will work to achieve net zero emissions across its operations by 2030 and its value chain by 2040. It is also driving towards powering its Global Data Center Division – an operation of almost 600,000m2 across 20 countries and regions – with 100% renewable energy by 2030 as an urgent priority.

Additionally, NTT is proud to have joined the United Nation’s Race to Zero campaign. This follows the company joining the Business Ambition Pledge for 1.5°C and committing to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). These initiatives are regarded as the gold standard for corporate climate action. They aim to support businesses who are committing to ambitious targets to limit global warming to 1.5°C and avoid the worst effects of climate change.

NTT Ltd.’s Global Chief Executive Officer, Abhijit Dubey, commented, “As one of the largest technology companies in the world, we have an obligation to make the world a more sustainable place. Employees, customers and partners are demanding that companies become more purpose-led. This is core to our NTT heritage, and I am incredibly proud to be announcing our commitment to reach net zero emissions and broader strategic sustainability goals. This is a significant step for us, which will see NTT using technology not only to help the world become more sustainable, but also to be connected long into the future. We will continue making investments in technology, people and programs to achieve these goals.”

NTT’s strategic framework is focused on accelerating sustainable and transformational change across three interconnected pillars:

Connected Planet: Develop new and expand on existing partnerships to scale technology solutions focused on the protection and regeneration of biodiversity and ecosystems on every continent it operates in support of a more positive future by 2025 Incorporate circular economy and regenerative design principles working in partnership across its operations, supply chain and client solutions by 2026 Engage 50% of its employees in conservation and regenerative initiatives in their local communities in support of the UN SDGs and the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration by 2025



Connected Economy: Grow its portfolio of smart solutions to support its clients and partners in decreasing 200m tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2026 Establish a Sustainability Innovation Fund, review board and mentorship program to incubate ideas and scale the impact of climate tech and sustainable solutions and in support of the UN SDGs



Connected Communities: Ensure that more than 50% of its workforce will belong to one or more of the diversity categories of gender, race, sexual orientation, socio-economic background and disability. To further reinforce this commitment, NTT will double the diversity of its executive leadership team with an emphasis on female representation by 2025 Provide 5 million young people and children from underprivileged areas across the world with digital access and education to reduce inequality and build critical skills and opportunities for a connected future by 2030 Enable and empower its employees to contribute 1 million hours of volunteering to support the initiatives forming the three interconnected pillars and in support of the UN SDGs by 2025



Commenting on the NTT’s sustainability commitments, Marilyn Chaplin, Chief Human Resources and Sustainability Officer at NTT Ltd., said, “We know that the greatest opportunity to make a positive impact is through our people, operations, and our core business solutions. This strategic framework gives us clear direction towards making a tangible difference across societies, the economy and our planet. It also provides us with an opportunity to further support our existing initiatives, such as the Connected Conservation Foundation, which uses technology to reduce poaching, and ROBOCEAN, a start-up looking to reduce climate change through the conservation of seagrass. I look forward to working with our talented and diverse ecosystem of stakeholders to help accelerate the change we need to see in the world and making these commitments a reality.”

NTT Ltd. is part of NTT Group, which is committing to zero emissions across its entire group and subsidiaries by 2040.

About NTT

NTT Ltd. is a leading global technology services company. Working with organizations around the world, we achieve business outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data driven, connected, digital and secure. Our global assets and integrated ICT stack capabilities provide unique offerings in cloud-enabling networking, hybrid cloud, data centers, digital transformation, client experience, workplace, and cybersecurity. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace that spans 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future.

About Business Ambition for 1.5°C:

Business Ambition for 1.5°C is a campaign led by the Science Based Targets initiative in partnership with the UN Global Compact and the We Mean Business Coalition. It was launched in 2019 by a global coalition of UN agencies, business and industry leaders.

About Race to Zero:

Race to Zero is the UN-backed global campaign rallying non-state actors – including companies, cities, regions, financial and educational institutions – to take rigorous and immediate action to halve global emissions by 2030 and deliver a healthier, fairer zero carbon world in time. Led by the High-Level Champions for Climate Action – Nigel Topping and Gonzalo Muñoz – Race to Zero mobilizes actors outside of national governments to join the Climate Ambition Alliance, which was launched at the UNSG’s Climate Action Summit 2019 by the President of Chile, Sebastián Piñera.

Photo credit: iStock