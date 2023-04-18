Nudity and Sexuality Don’t Have to Equate Unless You Want Them to

The first time I was nude with others inside a sweat lodge, nudity was still connected inextricably with sexuality for me.

Till then, I’d been naked only with my husband. One-half of the couple we got naked with was my first love when we were 12. It only lasted a year before he broke it off, so, obviously, we didn’t consummate our connection. We didn’t even date, as neither of us could drive until age 14, and he had moved on by then to girls who would consummate with him.

In spite of my then-husband being the love of my life, I still crushed on my puppy love.

As his wife crawled ahead of me into the sweat lodge, it was obvious nudity and sexuality equated for her, too. She was lubricating. I was scared.

I was scared because of the attraction I still had to my first, childhood love. Also because I was a “good girl” and a faithful wife

I did it anyway. Stripped off my clothes and dove in last to the steaming canvas lodge. The meditative quality hit me almost at once. As did the nearly overwhelming heat.

When I left the lodge to plunge into the nearby, icy creek, I felt an intense cleanness and clarity. The steam and water cleansed me body, mind and soul, and sexual thoughts were replaced with awareness of the sensuality of trickling sweat and rippling cold water.

Disconnecting sexuality from nudity while connecting it with sensuality and freedom has been surprisingly liberating. The process though can look like a naked snake eating its naked tail.

It was a few years later before I went to isolated beaches in the Caymans where I sunbathed and swam in the calm, turquoise ocean every day for a week. I immersed myself in the sensuality of sun-warmed skin, and salty ocean water lifting and cradling my naked body.

There were other people in our little group, but after the initial curiosity of seeing eight other people naked, what remained was the camaraderie. During days of nudity with them, seeing their naked bodies became simply seeing them.

There were other experiences that combined nudity and sexuality, although I didn’t expect that. My husband of the time — a different one — had friends in Georgia with a hot tub.

Georgia evenings are moderate with starry skies, visible in glimpses through the pine trees. Once you’re experienced that, you understand Hoagie Carmichael’s song, recorded by Willie Nelson and Ray Charles, “Georgia on my mind,” and the phrase “moonlight through the pines.”

As I relaxed into the warmth of the tub, watching the romantic full moon with my husband of the time, his friend and the friend’s wife began sex play with one another. I am a bit of a voyeur, so I wasn’t disturbed.

Neither did I want to join in, even with only my husband. It just wasn’t the headspace I was in on that balmy Georgia night. By now, I equated public nudity with friendship and freedom, not with sex.

That same husband and I shared other hot tub experiences I’ve written about in articles linked below. One, though, was not in a hot tub, but in our bathroom jacuzzi that could accommodate four.

I was managing an alternative rock band in the early 90s. The lead singer had already seen me naked when he and I and the rest of the band had skinny-dipped in my pool.

This night, he and the girl he was dating were the last to leave an after party, and my husband invited us all to share the jacuzzi. There were definitely sexual undertones. But nothing overtly sexual. It was an adventure and the lead singer said, “This is something I can write about in my memoirs.”

Throughout the splishing and splashing, we would switch who was leaning on whose chest but no sex was involved. Until, I leaned over and kissed the girlfriend. She kissed me back. Then she pulled back and splashed water in my face. It was sexual but also silly and fun.

The guys were gobsmacked. I can’t speak for them, but she and I had a blast and laughed at their shocked faces. I’m guessing they were hoping it would go further and they could get involved. That didn’t happen.

She and I are still friends, while the husband and the lead singer have drifted away on the tide.

Just as we can choose to present ourselves sexually or asexually with certain clothing, the same can be done with nudity. It can be sexual when we choose for it to be, and nudity can be simply sensual, freeing, and relationship building when we choose.

Nakedness with other people is undeniably vulnerable. Without the benefit of the first impression of how we dress and what we possess materially, what’s left is personality and positive character traits.

If others aren’t trustworthy, have overtly sexual interest in your nudity, and being vulnerable with them doesn’t feel safe, don’t join in.

