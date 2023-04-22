Number One on the List of Relationship-Ending Observations: ‘There’s a Better Way to Do That’

So, you have moved in together. Maybe you even got married first. Now you are sharing a kitchen, a bathroom, a life, with someone who means the world to you. You are starting to realize that’s a very different dynamic from sharing a space with family or flat mates. Every morning you make the decision to love this person and you want their life to be as wonderful and easy as it possibly can be. And there looms the first test of your relationship. When you observe your partner doing a household task in a different way than you would do it, you have four options –

1. Keep your damn mouth shut.

2. Observe the way that they do the task and silently wonder about the value in the different approach (compatible with option 1).

3. Politely ask why they are approaching the task in that way (this is dangerous, strongly consider options 1 and 2); or

4. Pleasantly mention “You know, there’s a better way to do that”. And you failed. Thank you for playing. Please take your parting gift on the way out the door.

It doesn’t matter what the chore is or how your partner’s approach is different. It doesn’t matter if it takes them thirty seconds or even thirty minutes longer to accomplish this task than it would take you. It doesn’t matter if their approach seems illogical to you and you have empirical evidence of the enhanced efficiency of doing it your way. Take a step back. Think about your partner and remember –

· They are not an idiot (if you think they are an idiot, you’ve got much deeper problems to address).

· There’s a good chance they have already observed you or someone else they know, doing the task the way that you would do it.

· If they were interested in learning a new way of doing this task, they would ask you. It’s not like they don’t know where you live.

· Just how much do you want to be responsible for every household chore?

Obviously I’m being hyperbolic and relationships do continue if you choose option four. I’ve been married thirty-seven years and I made this stupid mistake again yesterday. As far as I know I’m still married today. But I really wish someone had explained this to me a long time ago.

Photo credit: Kristina Flour on Unsplash