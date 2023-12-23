Nurturing Relationships: Lessons from Beekeeping and the Art of a Honey Harvest

Earlier this fall, I experienced my first honey harvest alongside master beekeeper Emily Schmeidel at Public Coast Farms outside of Portland, OR. I have long been fascinated by honeybees and was eager to explore the intricate world of beekeeping (and the delicious world of harvesting honey — and tasting). As I zipped up my protective jacket and fastened the hood, our small group carefully approached the buzzing hives. I hung back at first, not entirely sure what to expect, but a wave of awe came over me as I saw how Emily calmly navigated the colonies, examing the frames for broods, checking on the activity of the queen, and assessing how much honey to harvest — and from which boxes.

It struck me then that there are parallels between the careful tending of bees and the delicate art of cultivating healthy human relationships.

In the world of beekeeping, the principles of maintaining a healthy hive closely resemble the dynamics of human relationships. Just as bees thrive when cared for, relationships flourish when nurtured through mutual support and intentionality. Here are four commonalities between beekeeping and fostering healthy connections in our relationships.

Mutual Support: The Honey Analogy

Just as bees tirelessly work to produce honey, relationships require mutual effort and support. Bees collect pollen in spring and summer and make honey to sustain them through the cold winter months. They rely on the honey for nourishment and food, and to ensure the survival of the entire colony. Similarly, relationships thrive when individuals invest time and effort into building a foundation of trust, understanding, and shared experiences. The pollen-collecting phase of bees symbolizes the effort invested in gathering the essential elements for sustenance, akin to the emotional and practical support we contribute to relationships during times of abundance and joy.

In relationships, this looks like building resilience through effective communication, problem-solving, and a willingness to weather challenges together to ensure that the bonds forged in the warmth of spring and summer remain steadfast when faced with the cold winds of adversity.

Experienced beekeepers also know to leave more honey than they take; If they get greedy, their bees may not winter well and can starve and ultimately die. The loss of a significant number of bees can weaken the overall strength of the colony, making it more susceptible to diseases and external threats. In the realm of relationships, the wisdom of experienced beekeepers offers a profound lesson in moderation and selflessness. Just as beekeepers prioritize the long-term well-being of their colonies over immediate gains, individuals in relationships must resist the temptation to prioritize personal desires at the expense of the shared bond.

Understanding that taking too much, whether it be honey from a hive or emotional energy from a relationship, can lead to imbalance and potential deterioration. Much like the intricate interdependence among bees, a healthy relationship thrives on equilibrium and mutual respect. Recognizing the signs of imbalance, such as emotional exhaustion or neglect, becomes crucial in sustaining the well-being of both individuals involved.

Intentionality and Steadiness: Beekeeping as a Metaphor

Emily taught me to talk to the bees (well, I first heard that from Diana Gabaldon in her Outlander books, but Emily reinforced the idea.) Bees are smart, and can recognize and remember humans. Speaking softly to them tells them that you don’t mean harm to the colony. It was warm the day we harvested, and yellowjackets were attacking and eating the bees. Moving steadily kept both bee and yellowjacket from attacking (which was vital for me as I was wearing my favorite pair of jeans; a raggedy cropped pair that showed a lot of exposed skin.)

Beekeepers understand the importance of intentional and steady movements when interacting with their colonies. Abrupt and aggressive actions can frighten the bees and disturb the hive, leading to swarms, defensive stinging, and potential harm (to both bees and their human stewards). In relationships, adopting a similar approach — gentle, deliberate, and in harmony with the natural flow — ensures a positive and supportive environment. A single disruptive action, much like an abrupt or aggressive gesture in a relationship, can lead to unintended consequences.

In practical terms, taking a step back and addressing the issue calmly, instead of approaching a disagreement with aggression, allows for a more constructive resolution, and just might preserve the relationship.

Room for Expansion and Evolution: Allowing Relationships to Flourish

Some of the stacks of boxes we inspected — or supers, as they are called — were full of brood (baby bee cells) and had little room for the bees to expand. Emily needed to check the brood cells to determine which colonies would be getting ready to split into a new hive to avoid a swarm. She told me that overcrowding can lead to issues such as decreased honey production, swarming behavior, or even increased susceptibility to diseases.

A worker bee’s lifespan is about six weeks in the summer — a fleeting existence where they work tirelessly to contribute to the hive’s functions. The queen, recognizing this short lifespan, is in a constant cycle of laying brood to replace the workers as they naturally die off. Emily marked several boxes as needing additional supers or to split to allow the bees room to expand and evolve.

In the same way, relationships that embrace growth and change, ensure that the connection remains vibrant and adaptable. Recognizing that people and our personalities can change over time and allowing space for these transformations fosters resilience and longevity in relationships.

A romantic couple that encourages each other’s personal and professional growth, and supports each person’s individual pursuits experiences a relationship that not only survives but thrives.

Regular Check-ins and Assessments: Nurturing Emotional Well-being

Emily shared valuable knowledge about the importance of regularly checking colonies for mite load. Varroa mites, as pervasive parasites, reside on bees, targeting the pupae and larvae and weakening the overall health and vitality of the colony. Understanding the level of mite load is crucial because it enables beekeepers to implement effective treatments promptly. By staying vigilant and administering the appropriate dosages during these treatments, beekeepers contribute significantly to the colony’s well-being. Proactive mite management not only safeguards the individual bees but also fortifies the collective strength of the hive, ensuring its resilience against external challenges. Emily’s guidance underscored the necessity of this meticulous approach to sustaining healthy and thriving bee colonies.

Similarly, partners in relationships should engage in consistent communication and periodic assessments. They should check in to see how their partner feels, and what areas need attention now, before the issues become insurmountable. Neglecting to address issues promptly can lead to the build-up of emotional “varroa mites,” which, if left unchecked, can harm the overall well-being of the relationship.

My first honey harvest did not end up just learning about bees and collecting nectar. It turned into this eye-opening lesson on how intentional care and giving back can make a real difference. Beekeeping, with all its wisdom from the hive, showed me how to foster strong and healthy relationships. Just as bees thrive in a supportive and intentional environment, humans flourish in connections built on mutual support, intentionality, and room for growth. By adopting these lessons from the hive, we can cultivate relationships that stand the test of time, ensuring a harmonious and fulfilling shared journey. By embracing the wisdom distilled from the world of beekeeping, we can cultivate relationships that not only endure the winters of life but also bloom with the vibrancy of a flourishing spring.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Scott Hogan on Unsplash