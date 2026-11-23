Interview conducted October 7, 2026.

How do institutional enablers, extremist networks, and intelligence failures shape counterterrorism after October 7?

Scott Douglas Jacobsen speaks with Dr. Amos N. Guiora, Irina Tsukerman, and Giovanni Giacalone about terrorism, institutional enablers, and the aftermath of October 7. They examine intelligence failures, extremist influence networks, propaganda, women’s participation, and deradicalization, debating accountability, prevention, and how societies confront violence while preserving legal boundaries and democratic institutions.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen is a Canadian journalist and founder of In-Sight Publishing. Amos N. Guiora is a law professor researching complicity and counterterrorism. Irina Tsukerman is a human rights lawyer and geopolitical analyst. Giovanni Giacalone is an Italian security analyst studying Islamist extremism.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: All right, so let’s set the frame here first. When we seek to understand counterterrorism, we have to define terrorism. A broad description is politically or ideologically motivated violence. That is how you boil it down. What do we mean more specifically by terrorism, in order to have something to counter? And how do, for instance, enablers come into this? Giovanni? How does Islamist extremism come into this?

Giovanni Giacalone: Right. Well, first of all, regarding the definition of terrorism, there is not a single universally agreed one, and the whole topic has been a matter of debate. I have read tens and tens and dozens of definitions, and my impression is that each definition brings further debate. For instance, there is one created by Dr. Boaz Ganor of the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism, ICT, in Herzliya.

He defines terrorism as deliberate violence against civilian targets for political objectives. And I remember that there was a whole debate about that definition because, for instance, the U.S. State Department also talks about noncombatants who may be targets. So, I mean, some talk about civilian targets; some also include military personnel who are not engaged in combat.

There are others who talk about the consequences of terrorism rather than the modus operandi. So what does terrorism do? It generates terror on a wide scale. And there you have a whole new debate. What is the difference between hate crime and terrorism? It is hard to find an objective definition, in my opinion. That is my subjective view.

I do agree both with Dr. Ganor and with the definition from the U.S. State Department because there is a whole issue there. I mean, when noncombatant military personnel are targeted, do they become targets of terrorism? And then there is another debate: if a terror organization targets a military facility, is it terrorism or is it guerrilla warfare?

I do not want to get into that because we could stay there until next year. But just to give an idea, unfortunately, we lack a definition that is shared by everyone globally. I have read a lot of strange definitions too, like one, I cannot remember the year, from what I think was the Muslim World League or the Muslim League, which talked about a just cause. As if a just cause could legitimize terrorism. I mean, that is absolutely ridiculous.

Regarding Islamist terrorism, well, I mean, that is much easier because it is basically violence perpetrated for religious and political reasons against anyone who is considered outside the Islamist box. Let’s put it that way.

Dr. Amos N. Guiora: So first of all, to your question, I am deliberately wearing a shirt that says October 7 because, as an Israeli, I want to make this very clear: in terms of terrorist attacks in the history of terrorism, it is going to be hard to replicate anything like October 7.

That is why I am very deliberately wearing the shirt. And I shared with Scott, before you joined us, pictures, images, as we speak right now, in Tel Aviv. The Tel Aviv coastline is filled with extraordinary images commemorating people who were killed. And Scott, I will send you, I will flood you with these pictures. And if you can incorporate that, it would mean a lot to me. And I frankly very much wanted us to speak on October 7 because October 7 is a…

So you are 100 percent right. As someone who has written about definitions of terrorism, there are probably a hundred-plus, whatever the hell the number is. And Boaz, I know Boaz well, and of course his definition. It is all about a deliberate intention to kill innocent individuals and/or intimidate the government and so on, for religious purposes, political reasons, economic reasons, social reasons.

But because today is, oh shit, it is 6:22 here, and October 7 happened at 6:29 in Israel, right? What was done over the course of that morning, that day, and until all the hostages were released is, I do not know any other way to put it, the best example of terrorism. And then I immediately add, if you want to get into it, counterterrorism. We could have a long conversation about what has happened in the last three years.

I sat with somebody yesterday. In late September, a man who took part in abducting one of the women hostages, Noa Argamani, was killed. And he was saying in Yiddish, you know, “Zay gezunt.”

You rape a hostage. This is me speaking, and I am from the liberal side and all this stuff. I am totally fine with killing you. And I would not have spoken before October 7 like that.

One of the hostages is from our town. We live outside Jerusalem; we live in Mevaseret Zion. And one of the hostages is from our town, and he was assaulted. And his captor, his assaulter, was killed a couple of weeks ago. And the guy from our town was asked, you know, “How do you feel?” He said, “You know, I have to go on with my life, but it is okay that he was killed.” And he is right. Because what happened that day and thereafter in the tunnels, and Scott knows I have a book that came out recently, exactly on this.

One of the dangers here, and I think this is also what you are getting at, is that we have to be really careful not to have an overexpansive definition of terrorism because that allows the state to engage in overexpansive counterterrorism.

And as somebody who had been involved in operational counterterrorism for 20 years, the greatest concern, alongside terrorism, is overreaction, overresponsiveness, and drawing those tight lines. Again, as someone who did it for 20 years, it is really challenging, especially beginning at 6:29 on October 7, three years ago today.

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Jacobsen: Now, as a follow-up to that, a significant portion of terrorism with a religious lens is Islamist. That shows up even in American statistics. White nationalist violence is a major domestic terrorism concern in the United States, and Islamist extremism is another significant threat. In Canada, I spoke to one CSIS expert who noted the threat from Islamist plots.

But then, on top of this, if that is to Giovanni, then to Amos: there is the atmosphere around things like October 7, where there are enablers, those who help it along, and those who do nothing, who see and do not act for various reasons, or rationales, rather. So, continuing from your first responses, can you add some more flavour around that as well?

Giacalone: Yes. One thing is for sure. The October 7 massacre, which I think we should all remember was the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust. Sometimes, unfortunately, even the media seem to forget about that. One major thing is that it brought the masks down.

And what I mean by that, when you say the enablers, yes, absolutely. In Europe, for instance, which is where I am mostly focused, we can see all the different groups and networks that are in favour of Hamas, of terrorists. And before, even though we knew it, it was not so obvious. But now even political parties are going side by side with these extraparliamentary groups.

We are starting to see the networks supporting Hamas, and not just Hamas because it is also the Muslim Brotherhood, it is the Iranian network. We just see it. I mean, they basically had total freedom to do whatever they wanted in Europe for so much time, for decades. And this is because, unfortunately, I believe that the institutions, the authorities in Europe, did not understand or did not want to understand that whole Islamist network, that whole Islamist galaxy that they used to call political Islam, maybe to, you know, make it sound smoother. They were a problem for everyone.

I mean, for too long, and I have said it and written it so many times, Hamas has been presented and considered in Europe as exclusively an Israeli problem. Well, that was not the case. And, I mean, it is not just Hamas because, again, in Italy, at demonstrations, we also see people from the PFLP, which is old, but it is still there. We see people flying Hezbollah flags, and we know very well who they are and what their connections are.

I mean, unfortunately, it took October 7 and then some to make Europe realize what the situation was. And unfortunately, despite all that, many are still sleeping. We have had Hamas-related prosecutions in Germany, with alleged plots also involving Austria. There is something similar going on elsewhere, but, I mean, we are just at the beginning here.

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Amos N. Guiora: For me, Scott, Scott knows that my book is out, which is all about enablers. But I look at enablers writing as an Israeli. My focus in the book is on Netanyahu’s enablers in Israeli politics, with respect to not making a hostage deal and the evisceration of the rule of law, the judicial reform. I leave Europe to you. I am not an expert on Europe. At my age, you know what you know, and you know what you do not know, right?

I have written about Hamas’s, I do not know if the word is enablers, assisters, let’s call them. Again, for me, all roads obviously lead through October 7. When they brought the hostages back…

I do not like the word, and it has been used, it is an uncomfortable word, literally the group orgy when the hostages were brought back and how the Gazan population greeted them. That has weighed heavily for many of us. The guys from Hamas, but there is no way that the unmitigated sexual assault could have happened, and the murder of the hostages, without additional people participating. And I well understand there is enormous criticism of Israel, the whole question of genocide. Trust me, I get this. And it poses really complicated operational questions. And so, in the aftermath, on October 8 or 9, a unit was created whose job was to find those responsible for October 7 and, frankly, to kill them.

But then you expand that, exactly in terms of the larger question. What do you do with somebody from Gaza who turns their house over to Hamas, and there are women hostages in their house? What are they?

Are they friends, supporters of Hamas? Are they enablers? Are they aiders and abettors? Are they guilty of complicity? The questions that we are discussing are obviously beyond complicated.

And a different issue, I teach here in the United States. In my view, in the aftermath of October 7, and I have said this, I have written this, Hamas’s number-one supporters outside Gaza were on American college campuses.

I mean, you know, the encampments and “from the river to the sea, from the river to the sea.” There is the guy who walks around with a camera and a microphone asking students, “I am with you. From the river to the sea, from the river to the sea. By the way, which river and which sea?” And they have no idea which river, and they have no idea which sea.

And there is no doubt, in the world of public relations, marketing, and positioning, we Israelis suck, which is the polite version. And we have totally lost this generation, which is a real source of concern.

And I do not think the college students were enablers. I just do not think they fully understood or appreciated the larger context. It is so nuanced. And that is, I think, also, Scott, an issue that needs to be discussed down the road: how we, as Israelis, have lost the battle of the narrative at the moment.

Again, I leave Europe to you. I travel to Europe, but I am not an expert on Europe. But here in the United States, in terms of the battle of the narrative, we have lost. There are also issues in some places in American academia, in terms of faculty who make life difficult for Jewish students and make life difficult for Jewish colleagues. I am incredibly fortunate, 9,000 times underlined here. I have nothing but support, which I enormously appreciate and respect. But there are Israeli professors who are having really difficult times, and Jewish students are having difficult times.

A friend of mine told me about somebody they know. It is not important where. Life is being made miserable for him by his fellow students. This is, in essence, the enabler question, further down the road.

Scott, your question is spot-on. It is hugely complex. Again, wearing my, no hair, but my Israeli hat, I do not think most of us in Israel understand this. We have elections on October 27, which is why my book, the timing of it. We have to regain, or try to regain, the narrative, which we, as Israelis, I say this painfully, have clearly lost. And that is a huge problem.

Giacalone: Without getting into Israeli domestic issues, because I do not know much about them, but regarding the enablers, or what are they? Is it complicity? Yes, I agree with Amos. I mean, that is terribly complex. Also, if I think about it from a legal perspective in Italy, it would most likely be, I am thinking about what Amos said about the Gazan civilian who helps Hamas terrorists. What are they? Well, here it would be, I do not know how to translate it properly, something like concorso in terrorismo, which means that you are…

Guiora: Is that aiding and abetting?

Giacalone: Yes, correct.

Yes. So basically, you are aiding and helping the terrorists. So, in some way, you are involved, even if you are not part of the organization, and there are specific legal consequences to that. From a theoretical perspective, what are they? That is a very good question.

I mean, if we consider Hamas to include only those who are formally members of the organization, then I guess they are not Hamas members, but they are terrorist helpers, supporters. I mean, we had a similar issue back in the 1970s with the Red Brigades because they had many backers and supporters who were not official members of the Red Brigades. So how are we going to consider them? It is a very complex issue.

Guiora: Absolutely. You know, if I get to jump in, I have been to Italy, but I do not speak a word of Italian, right? But it is these concentric circles, right? So, with Aldo Moro, if I remember, he was kidnapped, and he was shot at the end, right? Okay.

When you think about October 7, we know in retrospect, a shout-out to Hamas for brilliant planning, right? And they planned this. I want to emphasize, they planned this. Sinwar, so, he is dead, but the planning of October 7 was flat-out brilliant. And we missed every signal possible, which is why we need a commission of inquiry.

But when they start expanding the circle of knowledge, participation, and activity, and who knows what, to your point, it expands, whether it is aiding and abetting or complicity.

And then there is that other category, which is what all my research is on: the enablers, who are people in positions of authority, right? They know of harm and/or impending harm, and they make the conscious decision not to act. So you are right, I focus on Israeli politics because that is what I focus on.

It is the kind of issue that makes me so appreciate this conversation. We cannot only look at the actor, the bang-bang, the shooter guy. He is actually not very interesting, frankly. It is the circles where the real challenge lies.

The way that we can interact with each other in real time makes the enabler even more important because he knows of the harm and totally ignores it. The focus of my research is to criminalize the enabler.

Because they are not passive. They are actors, and they know of harm. The big lessons from October 7, in terms of countering this well-planned operation of mass murder: first of all, we have not had a state commission of inquiry. Netanyahu does not want a commission of inquiry because he knows what it will find.

I begin with the girls, the surveillance soldiers, the observers. For weeks, they had been warning about what they were seeing. There were also warnings from a female Unit 8200 noncommissioned officer to the intelligence officer of the Gaza Division.

He dismissed those warnings, deliberately ignored them, knowingly ignored them. He has been removed from career service in the IDF. His father is a retired general who went on TV for the last three years, in my view, deliberately to try to minimize, minimize, minimize.

Those of us who knew things knew who it was: Lieutenant Colonel Aryeh Amidror, removed from career service. And the father of one of the girls who was murdered has been leading the fight for a commission of inquiry and, in many ways, focusing on him. We, in our arrogance, thought that Hamas… We totally missed it. In the weeks before October 7, observation balloons used to monitor Gaza stopped working, and they were not replaced with alternative measures. And the girls were saying that they could not see.

And that same lieutenant colonel, who is a horrific human being, I wish him nothing but bad, blew them off. And the next thing we know, many of those girls in that unit were killed or captured. The minimization of the potential risk from Hamas served Netanyahu’s interests in the following way.

I remind all of us that Hamas built tunnels costing hundreds of millions of dollars while Netanyahu’s governments permitted Qatari funding to enter Gaza. In my view, Netanyahu, in order to ensure there would not be a Palestinian state, weakened the Palestinian Authority and built up Hamas.

What is called in Israel Qatargate, like Watergate, Qatargate, concerns payments linked to Qatar reaching people in Netanyahu’s inner circle. But not much money either. “$300,000 buys people.” In my view, those people committed treason.

So they penetrated Netanyahu’s inner circle. The payments are the subject of an investigation. And his interest in ensuring his continued rule, you know, made him, in a sense, not only in bed with Qatar but indirectly with Hamas. I mean, the tunnels are the tunnels.

The IDF’s functioning that morning, absolutely, there are unbelievable stories of personal bravery on a level that is unimaginable. But, you know, at the end of the day, the Gaza headquarters was overrun. The Air Force did not respond adequately.

Again, that is not to minimize in any way the extraordinary bravery of soldiers who were killed, commanders who were killed, people who volunteered to pick up their guns and run in. But as an institution, the IDF frankly failed on October 7, 2023, in the same way the IDF and intelligence failed in October 1973 with the Yom Kippur War. It is the same intelligence failure, intelligence failure.

Yes, bravery, courage unparalleled. But as an institution, it failed, and the government here failed, which I think probably is one of the main issues in the election on October 27.

We, as Israelis, have so much to unpack, but we cannot do it now because there is no state commission of inquiry. But in many ways, that one story about the observers’ unit, which, by the way, is an all-female unit, and the way the lieutenant colonel dismissed warnings, ignored them, ignored them, ignored them.

And they were 100 percent right. They were warning that they could see Hamas training. And he just ignored them and ignored them. And they were right. Why were they ignored?

Jacobsen: Why were they ignored? Why did he ignore them?

Guiora: So he is religious, and for him, I do not like the way this sounds, women should not be in the IDF. “What does she know?” It is awful. And one of the fathers has been very open about this. I actually stood next to him at a demonstration. Everybody knows who his daughter was. And as a father, there is nothing you can say, father to father, right? His daughter has been… The lieutenant colonel simply ignored the girls.

He had zero respect for their abilities. There are those who think that women should not be in the IDF and should not be in those kinds of positions. I do not know any other way to put it to you other than, in my view, he minimized their reports because they were girls. There are no words.

Finally, last week, the Israeli Supreme Court allowed his name to be published. It had been a closely guarded secret. Those of us who knew were outraged that his father was appearing on TV all the time as a news analyst, a news interpreter, to minimize October 7, to minimize, because we understood what he was doing.

And by the way, it is also a shining example of media complicity, which is a really shitty story.

Tsukerman: I think we can actually go more into the security angle and terrorism angle, and go from there. So essentially, what I was thinking after this discussion and the discussion we had last time is that enablers do not just thrive in an atmosphere of vulnerable sex-offence victims. And unfortunately, the Cornell rape case brings up a lot of that as well. For those who do not know, the alleged assault occurred two years ago. A woman has now filed a lawsuit alleging that seven fraternity members sexually assaulted her. She alleges that she was drugged and incapacitated. The initial criminal review ended without charges, based on a condensed police statement.

She filed the civil lawsuit in September 2026, nearly two years after the incident. The district attorney said its allegations differed from the signed police statement. But transcripts show that she reported rape during the original police interviews. There has been a lot of public pressure to reopen the case and appoint an outside investigator to examine the university’s internal failures. A special prosecutor has been appointed to handle the criminal case.

In addition, reporting on the original investigation found key failures in the handling of evidence. Prosecutors had declined to review additional material gathered by university police before deciding not to bring charges. So, as you can see, whether or not this ultimately leads to convictions, and whether or not her account holds up in court, my concern is that the initial criminal review never adequately examined all the evidence. There was original evidence that was not examined.

To me, that shows that the atmosphere of enabling can reach even top universities, and not just in a sports context but in any context where there is a need to protect your reputation.

But the same principle may apply in a security context. In my opinion, there are key enablers in situations where extremism influences politics, influences the physical security of infrastructure, of key sites. I think a lot of the time, some of it may be deliberate: essentially, facilitators who have an ideological affinity with the perpetrators. Or you have people who are simply glad to get paid off, and they do not care what happens. You also have people who are basically negligent.

They should have been more aware. They are not doing it out of spite, malice, ideology, or greed; they are simply not paying enough attention. They are not situationally aware, though they should be, and they miss key red flags in their interactions. They end up providing inadvertent assistance.

That part is a lot more difficult to defend, in my opinion, in political contexts where ideological extremists are, in many ways both more powerful and less overtly dangerous to the individuals in question. They are less likely to blow up a building or shoot you with a gun than they are to offer you money or power in exchange for silence and complicity.

The closer you are to the centre of gravity here, the power circles, the more the temptation to assist in some small way, in order to stay close to power, ends up being quite great.

So what my report was trying to show, in part, is that you have a certain number of key players who are close to the money, the power, the extremist circles in the Middle East or wherever else. And then you have external circles of various people who may not be the key players but who very much benefit from the situation and facilitate it in turn by not questioning the key players, by assisting them in cover-ups and by propagating their messaging directly and indirectly. I think the same idea of enabling should apply to the security context psychologically. And I think there has been some work done on it in the counterterrorism context: who becomes an accessory to terrorism and so forth.

But not nearly enough in areas that are more of a grey area, where we are talking about foreign-aligned influence, where we are talking about extremists who are behind the scenes and are not necessarily at the forefront of the discussion. The Middle Eastern counterparts funding a lot of what we are seeing are not always visible. And to the extent that they are, they play roles that are seen as corrupt but not necessarily violent. Such as the two brothers in question: they are seen as funders of terrorism, not as terrorists. The Qatari government, the FIFA corruption circles. There is violence in the background concerning an abducted man described as a spy for the Emirates, and there is torture involved. But this is not something widely seen. What people see is money, a lot of money, political influence, and ideology. They do not really see the violent undertones, necessarily, and that makes it easier for them to sell the goods to the public.

Jacobsen: Selling a message to the public is something Amos was alluding to with regard to terrorist messaging and enabling support, basically convincing people to become enablers in some sense. He was noting the lost narrative, from an Israeli perspective, with the American public. In other words, they lost the narrative war, the information war, in that sense.

How do Islamist influence networks sell their religious extremist messaging to people who may not even be religious in any traditional sense, let alone an extremist sense?

Giacalone: Well, in a very clever way because, since they know very well that a lot of the audience that is not Islamist would not embrace their ideology, they try to hook up mostly with far-left environments through a common denominator, whichever it may be. In the case of October 7, we know very well that it is antisemitism, often masked as anti-Zionism. And then we can even open a debate on whether anti-Zionism is antisemitism, a form of antisemitism. Well, in my opinion, yes, but this is my opinion. So, for instance, the whole anti-imperialist, anti-American, anti-Israeli ideology, narrative. That is what they are currently using.

If we go and look at the demonstrations, the street demonstrations, even the recent ones we had here, I mean, we had far-left people waving Hezbollah and Hamas flags. Now, why would some far-left people, and we are talking about older ladies. We are not talking about a 16-year-old who does not even know where he is standing. We are talking about older ladies who know very well what they are doing.

So what is the common denominator that puts them side by side with the Islamists? It is basically hatred: hatred towards the West, towards Israel, towards Jews, towards America. And I would not be surprised if, behind these demonstrations, we also had the hands of Qatar, Russia, and China because they all have their own agendas.

Regarding what Irina was saying, which I totally agree with, and also what Amos was saying, I think they both raised a very important point: neglecting certain red flags, certain situations. Of course, when we talk about deliberate enablers who are supporting the Islamists, absolutely, we have a huge issue we have to deal with. But I am, technically speaking, also very concerned about, of course, we are not talking about the whole structure, the whole apparatus, but there are problems within the security apparatus in neglecting certain alarms, certain red flags.

And we had the case last spring in Modena of a car-ramming attack, which was not the first attack of that kind in Italy. And even though people tried to depict it as the act of a mentally ill person, in my view it was obviously a terrorist attack. And now there is a whole debate about whether this individual was known to the security and intelligence services and, apparently, for some reason slipped through.

I was just listening to a friend of mine who was on television. He also comes from security, and he said something very interesting. He said, “When you have many players on the field who are different and have different priorities, these kinds of things unfortunately do happen.” And I do not want to jump to any conclusions yet, but the issue of having different players with different priorities on the field, in this case, in the preventive field, we should start focusing on this problem too. Because it can be a matter of competence or incompetence.

It can also be a matter of ideology. I mean, I would not be surprised if there were some who are ideologically prone to certain positions. I do not know. But I think that the ones who are siding with the Islamists. I think we also have a big problem within the security apparatus. And I am not just talking about Italy. I am talking about Europe. I am talking from a more general perspective because I do not think that in other countries, such as France, the UK, Germany, or Belgium, things are any better. But many of the structures are just not properly prepared to face this issue.

Tsukerman: Both in the security structures and in the public mind. What I mean is, if people see a mass terrorist attack, they are inclined to take it more seriously. Not necessarily as seriously as they should, but more seriously than a series of smaller incidents.

So a couple of things happened in the West since 9/11. First, in Europe specifically, there was a significant crackdown on firearms, which was, say, partially successful. But then terrorists started moving to other forms of violence, explosives, et cetera.

The second thing is that terrorists also shifted their methods, especially after the series of ISIS attacks. They shifted to car ramming, stabbing, and other smaller attacks, relying on small groups of deniable criminals and assorted facilitators who were less likely to carry out a successful big attack but more likely to cause minor sabotage or kill one or two people somewhere.

These sorts of incidents psychologically tend to add up, but not really as much as if you see some massive bloodshed. Simply because there is a cognitive bias towards numbers, towards greater visuals, and towards having a massive incident rather than smaller things that can be dismissed as self-radicalization, criminal gang activity, or something similar.

And psychologically, I thought it was very clever because it creates a sense of anxiety in the targeted demographics, Jewish communities, for instance, without necessarily raising widespread panic and pressure on the security services to do better in the way that several mass incidents would. So, first, the terrorists have actually adapted to that psychological nuance, and I have no doubt that this is at least part of the calculus. They are ready to sacrifice actual effectiveness in the number of people killed or injured for the psychological effect of dividing the population and creating greater debates over security. Whereas, if you have several mass attacks, the debates are over. People, in general, get on the same page and say, “We have to do something about this.”

So the fact that extremists psychologically analyze the populations they target is something that we tend to overlook. We tend to think that they are all motivated in the same way: to cause as much damage as possible and as much panic and terror as possible. That may be so, but they are also astute in how they use different social weaknesses to cause paralysis in the security discussion.

And I see it playing out with Iran now coming into the picture, with Russia coming into the picture, the discussion of what below-the-threshold war means. Is there such a thing? Is there below-the-threshold war, or is it just war that is not necessarily fully mobilized but nevertheless has the exact same definition as war in any other context or period of time?

There is also this desire to silo separate violent activity by various sources into what is preferable and what is not. Okay, your favourite enemy is Russia? Great, we will focus on that. Your favourite issue is Iran? We will focus on Iran-backed activity and forget about Russia and whoever else.

In reality, terrorist groups benefit from one another even when they are entirely separate, when their agendas are distinct, and even when they are actually at odds with each other, like ISIS and al-Qaeda in Africa, for instance.

But in the West there is definitely clear coordination. There is definitely a clear learning process from each other’s methods. And there is clearly organization at the top level that I would say is almost designed to mirror each other and assist each other in creating this general anti-Western upheaval in the public eye. So siloing threats and compartmentalizing them into your favourite terrorist groups is really, really not helpful. And yet this is what I see politicians and security services doing everywhere.

Jacobsen: Is part of the ideological frame of terrorism, instigating violence for ideological aims against a civilian population, using Boaz’s definition, in some sense taking what most normal, open societies consider values but twisting them in some ways?

For instance, there are women involved in terrorist activities, but it is mostly men doing the violent extremism. In this case, a woman might be a very vocal encourager in the home or an assistant to the man doing the terrorist activities. And so, when we talk about equality, we do not mean that form of equality, that sort of thing. Does that kind of twisting recur in different facets of the terrain?

I am just starting to think of different ways to conceptualize terrorism and extremism with a religious lens, in these particular cases, that can inform different ways of thinking about it. We keep approaching this more directly, but could an indirect way of thinking about it also bring about different “ahas”?

Tsukerman: You mean if there are female enablers or propagandists who are actually spreading it…

Jacobsen: Or enabling it, or being complicit with regard to that. So you could say it is gender equality, but it is not what we mean by gender equality, right?

I am trying to get at the ways in which we take certain values for granted in terms of a standard positive interpretive frame. But in an extremist frame, they interpret things in weird ways that typically end in horrific results. Ideally, they get thwarted, but often they can actually produce horrific results.

I am just trying to think of creative ways to think about terrorism and extremism so that anyone reading this has different angles to look at it, rather than just the standard ways we talk about this. They can come to new realizations about its nature.

Giacalone: What I can tell you is that, if I try to follow a timeline of the development of terrorism from, let’s say, the early 1990s until today, I can tell you that, for instance, back in the early 1990s, the cases I remember, let’s say from 1990 or 1991 until about 2003 or 2004, most of the, I am saying most because, of course, there are exceptions, but most Islamist terrorists were men. Again, I am talking about my geographical context. But later on, we started seeing female figures too. Now, I cannot remember the name of that British woman linked to al-Shabaab, but that was a big case.

And even with ISIS, we had plenty of cases of female jihadists. In Italy, we also had quite a few cases of women, even converts, who had a major role within the jihadist arena. So I guess that, in some way, we are starting to see more and more of their presence.

If we want to get out of the European, at least Western European, context, we can go back to the Russian-Chechen war, with the Black Widows. They were women, and they had a primary role in Chechen Islamist terrorism.

Tsukerman: Initially, when I looked at this phenomenon, I thought it was basically a Stockholm syndrome issue of women trying to get themselves some sort of place of recognition and to essentially fit into a society where they would otherwise have very little space for public visibility. But in time, I realized that is not always the issue because this phenomenon is very much comparable to Nazi women and to Stalinist wives who were not necessarily decision-makers but were very much involved, fully embracing and fully approving.

And maybe some of the women did not really have much of a choice. It was a very limited choice where they had an option. But in some cases, they fully benefited from the social structure that emerged. And that is why they fully embraced and assisted their husbands, providing assistance well beyond what they really had to do, in a very enthusiastic way.

They were simply getting off on power in very much the same way some men get off on that kind of abusive power. Psychologically, they were motivated by very similar means.

And now we are seeing that even jihadist terrorism as a structure is evolving. There was an interesting article recently about how women jihadists went from being suicide bombers, a relatively low-power position where there is very limited independent decision-making capacity. Your only choice is to volunteer to go and do it. You might get a bit of glory as a female suicide bomber, but not much else out of it.

But now they are turning into decision-makers. They are actually participating in the planning stages of terrorist attacks on various levels, which means that, socially, their position is elevated. They are more integrated.

That should not come as a surprise because, if you look at the Muslim Brotherhood, the overlooked angle of women’s participation shows a similar dynamic. At least in the early stages, of course, most of the planners were men. But over time some of the women, including high-level women who were sisters and wives of organizers and leaders, came to play a very prominent role, in fact, almost manipulating the men in some respects.

This idea that, in a patriarchal society or infrastructure, women are doomed to have a very limited and low-level role, I think is false. I think those structures evolve based on necessity, based on the active role of women pushing and based on the kind of women who populate those circles. Maybe women who come from very submissive positions are less likely to become leaders.

But women who come from prominent families, who are used to having some level of day-to-day power, and who have an education and a skill set useful to the organization, are more likely to play a more diverse supportive role.

By the way, we are seeing the same thing at the top levels of power. In the report, Shadow Networks, most of the initial decision-makers are men. The Qataris, the Syrian-Qatari characters who start the report off, are men. The political figures around them are all men. The Epstein circle is mostly men.

But then, if you look at Ghislaine Maxwell and her role in the entire scenario, it was quite significant. She was probably one of the most prominent members, not of the elite political circles but certainly of the sex-trafficking circles. And she chose to do so. She was one of many children and one of several sisters. She was the one who was the most successful in that regard and who essentially was, in many ways, an equal counterpart to Jeffrey in a lot of this work.

Not because, yes, you could say, okay, she is not as prominent as some billionaire men who made their fortunes independently. She did not make her fortune independently; she was the daughter of someone famous. But in her position, she was the one who seemed most suited for this particular task, and she was the one who wanted to be there. If she had not wanted to be there, she would not have been there. Nobody forced her to. She not only willingly participated, she planned a lot, and she fully embraced her role.

So she was not just an enabler, facilitator, or minor figure forced into it by the patriarchy. She was very much a coequal player doing as much as was in her capacity.

And actually, I would add one more thing. The men we are seeing on the pages of the report are the men who wanted to be in front, for various reasons, as billionaires, as members of a network, as people who are all about having their names out there. That does not mean that there are not plenty of women who were not mentioned behind the scenes, fully aware of what was happening, enabling, assisting, and perhaps playing great roles, but for whatever reason not necessarily wishing to be known, or deliberately staying out of the public fray and operating in the background.

Just as we are seeing with many people around Donald Trump in politics who are playing key roles: his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, Natalie Harp, and all these other women who appear to have a significant amount of, if not influence, then at least close affiliation, far closer than even some of the men. And his daughter, Ivanka Trump. All of these women are very much part of the ecosystem in very active roles. They want to be there, and they are not only vying for attention; they are advancing the agenda in very, I would say, deliberate ways that nevertheless sometimes divert attention from them onto their husbands or male figures in the ecosystem. But perhaps this is by design.

Jacobsen: One other commentator on counterintelligence and counterterrorism said to me, if I am recalling correctly, this was many, many months ago that, in his opinion, once someone becomes radicalized, even if they profess to be countering radicalism now, having converted out of that ideological system and psychological frame, they never totally deradicalize. What are your opinions on this, and what does it leave for counterterrorism and counterextremism efforts?

Giacalone: I do not believe in the whole deradicalization issue, the whole process.

Because, I mean, we have seen it with ISIS. In my view, it has been a failure. I have not seen any positive results. So I think that, I am not saying there are not cases of people who were radicalized and then totally distanced themselves from that ideology. But, I mean, the numbers are so, so small that I do not think it is a…

I do not think it works. Even those who work on deradicalization, who are supposed to deradicalize these individuals, in some cases are Islamists themselves. So how are you going to deradicalize them? It is, it is…

Scott Douglas Jacobsen: But I can interview them separately and put them in the same book, and ha, ha, ha. One of the interviewees, whose name I am forgetting off the top of my head, is Severyn Ashkenazy, a figure involved in the development of West Hollywood. He was one of the two Holocaust survivors who participated in those interviews. One was a woman, Riane Eisler, and then he was the gentleman. I will fill that into the transcript in a minute.

And when I asked him about it, because he put it down to antisemitism, to anti-Jewishness, and anti-Jewishness being founded in anti-Judaism, grounded in the Catholic Church. That is where he put the core problem.

So he was in his nineties. But when I asked him, “What about priests who are essentially doing the equivalent, by analogy, of this counterterrorism?” he laughed. It was the only time he laughed. It was dark. It was like a dismissive laugh, not at me but at the idea.

I asked about priests who were there to combat it. I was trying to be fair in the commentary because I have religious friends, as any cosmopolitan person does.

I had George Coyne, the former director of the Vatican Observatory, on the board of my journal for a long time before he died. So I am aware of these circles and how that goes.

When he gave that dismissive, semisarcastic laugh, he said, “This is almost a joke.” I believe I am quoting him verbatim. Because how many hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of priests have there been, and how many have tried to counter antisemitism?

One here and there, you know. And that is a fair point, a very fair point. So I am getting a similar indication in your commentaries when it comes to these people in charge of deradicalization, when they were themselves part of, like if they were part of something…

But they never totally deradicalize. So I am getting the same narrative. Maybe it is not a dumb question that I asked. It is one that is inevitably going to lead to a very depressing answer.

Giacalone: No, but look, it is true. If you think about it, who is supposed to deradicalize him? A preacher who is an Islamist himself? And even if he is using double language, basically pretending not to be radical, but in the background he is, I do not know a Muslim Brotherhood member or whatever he may be, okay, that will not work. If you take someone who is, I do not know, some Sufi from a minority group, they will not even listen to him because he is considered a heretic in the best case, if not some sort of unbeliever and traitor. So that will not work either.

Who is supposed to do it? Psychologists? Psychiatrists? It is a lost battle from the very beginning.

The best option? He will just become a passive, radicalized individual who will not be active because he may be afraid of legal consequences or for some other reason. But that does not necessarily mean he has been deradicalized. He will just become inactive. I do not believe, I do not think it gets anywhere.

I have not seen any positive outcome. The problem is there from the very beginning. I mean, if I am a radicalized individual, I am not going to listen to anyone, not even the preacher, the imam, unless he shares my opinion. And it just does not work.

It just does not work. Someone who is radicalized will see every other Muslim who does not share his takfiri ideology, his takfiri view, as an unbeliever. And if he will not listen to him, he definitely will not listen to anyone else. And, I mean, that is…

Tsukerman: I would add one caveat because radicalization is a process. So I do think that, in the early stages of the process, it is possible to disrupt the cycle, especially through law enforcement intervention, family intervention, or communal intervention. Especially if it is a very young person who is just, you know, young people tend to be more radical in general, and then they tend to get over it with time, sometimes, depending on their environment and other factors. But yes, that is…

Giacalone: Prevention. That is prevention, though.

Tsukerman: Yes. Well, if you stop someone who is starting to get these ideas. But at a certain point, psychologically, and especially after there has been a full commitment, kind of like a gang initiation, and the person has already committed to violence and not simply ideological theories, after they have already committed, it is very hard to get them out of that framework.

First, because they have absorbed so much of it. Second, psychologically, they will not be able to justify having taken somebody else’s life in the name of their ideology. So, psychologically, they will not be motivated to change their mode of thinking, no matter what the issue is. I guess, if you are in law enforcement or intelligence, you could recruit somebody like that. Essentially, if they are not fully ideological, if their motives are mixed, partially ideology and partially money, then you could appeal to their more pragmatic side and self-interest.

But these are not full ideologues. These are people who are, at best, mixed, you know.

If somebody is a fully committed ideologue, that is a very different story. It is extreme. Once they get past a certain point, it is very difficult to get through to them, in my opinion.

Giacalone: Yes, absolutely. You are right. Radicalization is a process, and if you manage to intervene at an early stage, then it is possible. But when I think about deradicalization, I tend to think about an individual who has already gone through most of the process, unfortunately, through three-quarters.

I would usually consider intervening at an early stage as still being in a preventive mode. Let’s put it that way. So I believe it is still possible. I am just not sure if that is deradicalization or if it is still in a preradicalization phase. I mean, we have to look at it case by case, but yes.

Tsukerman: That is a good point. I want to tie all of this discussion to October 7, which is today, the attacks. The one takeaway from all of this is that, three years after October 7, although Israel says it has killed two-thirds of the people who carried out those attacks, the terrorists involved in the attacks, the top-level individuals enabling the environment of extremism that ultimately fed into it are still there.

The Iranian regime is largely intact. It lost a few figureheads, but its ideology has not gone anywhere. The Islamists in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Africa, and Pakistan are still very much in place. Not one of them has had anything bad happen to them. And the people in the West who have benefited from these high-level relationships are in power.

They are still there. They have not suffered any consequences. The centrists, the leftists, and the rightists have all contributed to the problem in various ways, and none of them have radically reviewed their associations with these networks. So I would say that, for now, they are at the losing end of the war rather than the winning end. Getting rid of a few low-level attackers, in my opinion, is not a victory.

Victory is when societies start to reject the ideology that led to this outcome, when people start to defect en masse from this point of view, look for other solutions, reject their governments, and reject those approaches. Even if they are living in highly dictatorial societies, even then it is possible to see that sort of undercurrent of pushback. And I am just not seeing it. I am seeing it go the other way. People are either going silent or joining the fray, and we are seeing the mobilization of October 7-supporting mobs all over the West and in places where they had not even been previously. So, after three years, the situation, in my opinion, has actually become worse than before October 7.

Giacalone: I have to go. Thanks, guys.

Jacobsen: Thanks.

Irina Tsukerman: Bye, Giovanni.

Giovanni Giacalone: Thank you, Irina.

Scott Douglas Jacobsen is a Canadian journalist, publisher, and interviewer. He founded In-Sight Publishing and edits In-Sight: Interviews. His work explores human rights, secularism, science, philosophy, and international affairs. Through interviews and reporting, he examines institutional accountability, conflict, belief, and the experiences of people working across diverse professions and communities.

Amos N. Guiora is Professor of Law (Lecturer) at the University of Utah’s S.J. Quinney College of Law and directs its Bystander Initiative. His scholarship examines complicity, bystanders, institutional enabling, sexual abuse, international law, national security, and counterterrorism. His books include The Crime of Complicity and Enablers: Normalizing the Unimaginable.

Irina Tsukerman is a human rights and national security lawyer, journalist, and geopolitical analyst. She is President of Scarab Rising, Inc., and Editor-in-Chief of The Washington Outsider. Her work addresses foreign policy, information warfare, international security strategy, and human rights. She earned her law degree from Fordham University in 2009.

Giovanni Giacalone is an Italian sociologist and security analyst researching Islamist extremism, jihadist networks, and terrorism in Europe. A researcher at the Machiavelli Foundation, he studied sociology at the University of Bologna and earned a master’s degree in Islamic studies in Wales. His publications include The Tablighi Jamaat in Europe.

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Scott Douglas Jacobsen is a Writer and Editor for The Good Men Project with more than 2,000 publications on the platform. He is the Founder and Publisher of In-Sight Publishing (ISBN: 978-1-0692343; 978-1-0673505) and Editor-in-Chief of In-Sight: Interviews (ISSN: 2369-6885). He writes for International Policy Digest (ISSN: 2332–9416), The Humanist (Print: ISSN, 0018-7399; Online: ISSN, 2163-3576), Basic Income Earth Network (UK Registered Charity 1177066), Humanist Perspectives (ISSN: 1719-6337), A Further Inquiry (SubStack), Vocal, Medium, The New Enlightenment Project, The Washington Outsider, rabble.ca, and other media. His bibliography index can be found via the Jacobsen Bank at In-Sight Publishing comprised of more than 10,000 articles, interviews, and republications, in more than 200 outlets. He has served in national and international leadership roles within humanist and media organizations, held several academic, media, and research institution fellowships, and currently serves on numerous international boards. He is a member in good standing in numerous media organizations, including the Canadian Association of Journalists, PEN Canada (CRA: 88916 2541 RR0001), and Reporters Without Borders (SIREN: 343 684 221/SIRET: 343 684 221 00041/EIN: 20-0708028), and others.

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Photo by Scott Douglas Jacobsen