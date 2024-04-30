Of the People to Be Friends With, Your Ex May Not Be the Best Option

Have you ever had a partner who broke up with you and wanted to stay your friend? At first, it might feel like an opportunity to rekindle the relationship, but what if it’s not worth it?

What is it that compels us to keep unfavorable relationships?

It could be hope for change, intimacy, or even plain old nostalgia.

From my experience, this is why broken relationships need to stay that way.

The costs of friendship outweigh the benefits

Like broken pottery, you can’t repair a relationship the way it was before it broke.

Someone even said this to me:

“The cracks and the brokenness of the relationship give it character.”

I prefer to operate and view relationships through the lens of entropy. It’s vital to work on them, heal, and do what’s needed to prevent them from breaking. But, once broken, it’s best to move on.

Think about entropy. You go from order to disorder. There is no “going back”. You can’t compartmentalize friendship and romance in a normal relationship.

The same thing goes for failed relationships. You don’t go from “in a relationship” to “just being friends” as if nothing happened.

For example, a while back I was with a girl who broke up with me out of the blue. While I can speculate, and I have a few reasons why it might have happened, she never gave me a definitive reason.

But she wanted to remain friends with me.

I couldn’t accept this. Time is valuable. It’s unwise to invest emotional and mental bandwidth if you’re clear on what you want, and you know what situations won’t serve you.

I experienced the most intimate parts of her. I’ve confided and listened to her fears and insecurities. It’s hard to be “just friends” after this.

Love changes people, and you’ll never see them the same way again.

If you’re the one initiating the breakup, what do you hope to gain by keeping this person in your life as a “friend”? Is part of you using this person? To validate your experience?

What’s wrong with moving on and making new connections? Or, with reigniting old friendships?

You choose how to maintain relationships. But, what’s so special about that person that you must keep them in your life?

People fear to lose someone completely. Even if it’s a toxic or incompatible relationship. You hope the “good” feelings might stay if you remain friends.

The “friendship” definition post-breakup rarely gets defined.

Are you two friends on social media? Occasional “pen pals”? Is it a real friendship? If so, healthy friendships still need maintenance. If this is the case, why not put in the effort to make it work as a couple?

To summarize, it’s okay for friendships to end. You don’t have to stay friends with an ex. It’s safe to move on.

You’re enabling behavior and devaluing yourself

I didn’t know this for a long time. But, from self-reflection. Staying in touch with exes or being their friend enables their behavior.

Enabling them reinforces the behavior of rejection of you and the relationship. It also shows that it’s okay to keep you around as a backup.

Is that what you want to be? A convenient option? You are more than that. You deserve someone willing to work through tough times and grow together.

This person may avoid things due to trauma. But, trauma doesn’t justify their actions.

During a mutual breakup, one ex wanted to remain friends (with benefits).

I broke my no-contact rule, and I agreed to stay “friends” with her.

I was curious what being friends with an ex would feel like. But, this dynamic eroded my self-esteem, confidence, and self-worth. At the time, I did not consider how my actions were enabling her disrespectful behavior.

Experiencing a dismissive partner breaking up with you is not enjoyable whatsoever.

Throughout the breakup, the avoidant partner feels “relief” from the end of it, while you’re left dealing with the emotional fallout. You might assume relief from the relationship gives them space to process their feelings and potentially come back to you, but you would be incorrect about that.

Instead, they might hide them away somewhere and let their feelings accumulate.

If you keep in touch or chase this person, ceasing “no contact” stops them from feeling shame, guilt, or regret — essential catalysts for self reflection.

After I moved out from cohabitation with another partner, I continued to text her for a while. I was still getting a few items from our shared apartment.

Early in this breakup, she proposed friendship. But, we never clarified what that meant.

When I texted, called, and interacted with her as if we were still together (for the month we continued cohabitation) I was eroding the small amount of self-worth and confidence I had. I was not prioritizing my well-being and recovery by going “no contact”.

For any reason, if you want to try again with this person, chasing and contacting them won’t make them feel an urgency to change.

It devalues you. They discarded you and broke your heart. You tried to get back with them. It shows that you don’t appreciate yourself.

Which isn’t attractive at all.

They can leave you, cheat on you, or divorce you. They can do whatever they wish knowing you’ll stick around.

But it’s not fair to them either to continue participating in their life, because they can’t learn what it’s like to be without you.

This friendship perpetuates negativity in your life

Keeping in touch might seem civil or polite. But it’s not worth it.

“What’s the harm in staying connected on social media?”

Keeping exes as friends or online connections is hurting your well-being. This practice isn’t harming you physically or life-threatening so it appears innocuous at first. But, letting them stay in your life is over-complicating an already stressful situation.

Recall the FWB relationship I was in. I agreed to end the relationship with her. We had different values, and I started developing anxiety near the end of our relationship.

It didn’t stop even after the end of our romantic relationship.

I wasn’t able to let go and recover so that I could make room for a new relationship down the road. You should always be mindful of the future. How might a new partner feel about you keeping an ex around as a friend?

There is no valid excuse for being friends with an ex when you’re in a new relationship. It could threaten a new partner’s peace of mind. Is it worth risking a new relationship for an old one?

People expect an ex to give them closure. But, exes can’t do that.

Only you can offer yourself closure to what was.

Territoriality (the feelings of possessiveness)

Have you ever felt like you needed to prove yourself because of what your ex said or did?

A phrase my boss once said: “Sometimes it’s useful to ‘get under’ someone to ‘get over’ someone.”

Often, after a breakup, your first instinct is to react. You should be proactive instead. You might hook up with someone immediately after to prove a point.

It’s to show you’ve “moved on” or you hope to instill jealousy. Either way, giving space to this ex is silently influencing your decision making.

There may be unique cases in which, even if you are practicing “no contact”, this person may still be in your head. You might hear about them moving on to a new relationship or a new job and you’ll feel affected by this.

Imagine what it would be like if you still saw them often.

I knew if I stayed friends with any of my exes, I would have to face the possibility of feeling hurt when I discover them dating new people. They would move on in life or “do better”.

I have indeed experienced this displeasure. I did so despite ignoring everything about one of my previous partners, and it was just as painful as I imagined. I’ve never experienced the feelings of betrayal from infidelity, but I got a taste of what it might feel like.

…

Find new friends. Rekindle old friendships. Address your flaws. Own your mistakes. Then, you can find a healthier relationship with the right person.

I’ve learned that seeing failed relationships as “never meant to be” helps me see it wasn’t all my fault. If it didn’t work out in the first place, why would a friendship with a previous lover be a good idea?

People don’t change unless they have to suffer the consequences of their actions.

But even this isn’t always enough for them to be willing to grow.

Being friends with an ex enables their behavior. It stops them from seeing the mistakes that ended the relationship.

Next time you think of staying in touch with them, it may be wise to consider what you’ve learned in this story.

…

