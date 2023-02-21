Oh Dear, Zuckerberg Wants to Make Whatsapp a Money Maker

After widespread criticism of his focus on its misnamed metaverse, which is rapidly turning into a financial black hole, Mark Zuckerberg has announced he is to focus on to trying to squeeze as much revenue as possible out of WhatsApp.

How does Zuckerberg intend to make WhatsApp a money machine? The company he acquired in February 2014 for about $23 billion and whose founders left in 2017 and 2018 due to serious disagreements with the evolution of his project (one of them, Brian Acton, used part of his money to fund Signal, a technically superior WhatsApp competitor, with privacy guarantees and dependent on a non-profit foundation), has been experimenting for some time now with different ways of obtaining revenue. In countries like Brazil and India, the company is experimenting with supermarket shopping through its platform, business search functionality, yellow pages, directories and communities, as well as bolstering its corporate side with a new cloud-based API, a paid section for its Business App, and a deal with Salesforce to enable it to integrate corporate CRMs.

All this might sound good… if it weren’t, as always, for who is behind it: the same irresponsible and unaccountable company that has spent a lifetime collecting data en masse from its users to sell it to the highest bidder, as well as exposing children to harmful content, and that remains committed to its founding principle of “move fast and break things”. The result of the company’s initiatives to increase WhatsApp’s value has not been long in coming: in India, where its CEO and its director of public policy have voluntarily resigned from their positions, users complain about the plague of spam they have to endure within an app that is widely used in the country (including responsibility for lynchings due to hoaxes it failed to control).

The key to WhatsApp is the network effect: in many countries, it is “the messaging app that everyone uses”, which means that many people may be willing to put up with anything, even the most obvious spying, to continue communicating with their contacts. The reality is that instant messaging apps are not difficult to develop: what matters is not the app as such, but how it is managed. In the case of WhatsApp, we all know who’s managing it: a company that has ignored electoral manipulation and even genocide, and which has turned making insincere apologies into an art form.

I uninstalled WhatsApp on all my devices years ago, and I confirm that it’s possible to live without it: when someone cannot find you on WhatsApp, they look for you on Telegram, Signal, send you a simple SMS, an email, or call you on the phone. Do you want to see how Mark Zuckerberg tries to further monetize WhatsApp? Be my guest. If not, start thinking about switching to other apps like Signal or Telegram, and convince your friends and acquaintances to do the same. You’ll thank me later.

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

Photo credit: iStock.com