Oh, Love, Why Did I Open My Life to You Again?

It’s been a long time since I’ve had these feelings. Feelings of wanting someone so much it hurts. I thought I was done with them by now. I thought my twenties were the only phase I’d have to deal with crushes and being in love. It seems I was wrong.

My desire for you is growing stronger in a way that I had not imagined and have never felt in a long time. I don’t know what to do, and I don’t want to mess things up with my emotion. Call it love, infatuation, or lust; everything suggesting a strong desire for you engulfs me now. You’re not around, and I don’t want to come knocking on your door this tonight.

What am I supposed to do with these feelings?

How am I supposed to behave around you when all I want is you with me all the time. I keep hoping it’ll die down. Whenever I see you, I think I’m satisfied. But I keep wanting more of you. More of your presence, of your time, of your skin, of your smell.

It’s not my worry if you don’t feel the same. These feelings inside me are blowing over. I’m at the edge right now. I hope I’ll be calm in a little while. But at the moment, I need something to chase away this want of you. You satiate me in a way that keeps me wanting more.

Aren’t I too old for this?

Wasn’t I done with this ‘foolishness’ of the heart? Am I going to keep feeling like this? I’ve been through this before, but it feels like I’m starting again. I am back at it again.

It puzzles me because I still want it. I still want to want you and know you, to see you, and be with you. Your face, eyes, and spirit; I want to be around them most of the time. But I know that is not possible. You have your own life, and so do I. But I want us to be one.

What is this longing, this yearning of you that cannot be fully satisfied?

Every time I’m with you, I don’t want to leave. Is falling in love this easy, this fast? The pain I’ve been through in these matters of the heart has now been forgotten and erased. Even though I remind myself of the heartbreak that shook me to the core before, my body, mind, and soul keep on searching for you.

Fill me with your essence so I won’t need more of it. How did I allow myself to walk this road again? Why have I put my life alongside yours? I wait for you every day, for a semblance of you. One word, one kiss, one touch, or just your smell does it, calms me down, and adds more life to me.

I feel like I can’t live without you, I need you, but I don’t understand why. I want to be around you, but I can’t explain the reason behind that. Shouldn’t I have mastered by now this travesty called love? What is it with you? What do you have that I desperately crave? You’re just a human being like I am, and I was living well and fine before I met you, before I knew you? How will I sleep today not having heard you, seen you, or felt you?

Yet, I don’t want this to stop, and I don’t understand that.

Come to me. Seek me. Let me know you are there, that you are with me. Just a word is what I need, or maybe just a little more. Will I be with you tonight, tomorrow? I don’t want to want you in the wrong way. How will I survive this?

Oh, love. Oh, whatever this is, why did you come knocking on my door again? Why did I open my heart, my life to this again?

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock