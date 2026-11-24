By Jennifer Vosters

Ten years ago, the Ohio Arts Council made a wager: Add professional artists to classrooms, and watch what grows.

The TeachArtsOhio (TAO) residency program—celebrating a decade (and counting)—has bolstered student creativity, invested in artists, and connected entire communities around art.

TAO was born from asking the right questions. Despite Ohio’s strong reputation for arts learning programs, only a handful of schools and artists were applying for residencies by the mid-aughts. Why?

Donna S. Collins, Executive Director of the Ohio Arts Council, enlisted superintendents and artists for feedback. Both groups agreed: Two-week programs (the preexisting model) were simply not enough time.

“I kept thinking about the difference between arts learning and drive-by arts education,” says Collins. “Exposure to an artist is very different than learning about them as a person and understanding their craft. That takes time. And to develop projects with the teacher aligned to content standards takes time.”

TAO residencies are as long as a semester or year. Teaching artists in dance, theatre, visual art, and music partner with classroom teachers to develop arts projects. Students, pre-K through high school, collaborate with the teaching artist—and each other—to bring these projects to life.

Since its launch, these residencies have reached 373,886 students across 50 Ohio counties. That includes 654 grants for a total investment of $13,346,184.

Investing in Artists = Investing in Students

For mosaic artist Vicki Murphy, TAO residencies have been “extremely impactful” in her practice.

“Because of having a longer-term residency, I’ve gotten to do what I really love, which is making large-scale mosaics,” she says. “It introduces kids to an art form, providing an opportunity to find out about what I do, and what can be done.”

Murphy guides students through the slow, tactile work of making a mosaic. For many, it’s the first time they’ve seen a mosaic. It’s also the first time they’ve used hand tools like hammers, glass scorers, nippers, and running pliers.

They learn teamwork, patience, and the joy of leaving something beautiful behind.

“Creating those legacy pieces that are installed at the school is something they can be proud of,” Murphy says. “They’re going to be able to come back and look at this and say I was a part of this.”

Seeing Themselves as Artists (and Art)

Mixed media artist Richard “Duarte” Brown teaches graffiti art, screen printing, and painting. But it’s the intangibles, he says, that make TAO so important.

“The whole point of the TeachArtsOhio residency is to be in the room,” says Brown. It’s about building relationships and empowering students to find their voice.

“The Teach Arts Ohio program was designed that the teaching artist supplements what’s happening in the classroom with their teachers. It does not supplant the job of an arts educator.” says Donna S. Collins.

DONNA S. COLLINS, OHIO ARTS COUNCIL

Those relationships then extend into the community. Brown has showcased students’ work publicly and even hired former students to continue their art after graduating.

And when the Whitehall Yearling Class of 2020 couldn’t celebrate graduation due to COVID-19, Brown painted portraits of every senior and printed them onto banners for the whole city to see.

Brown wants young people to know they are more than students, or artists: they themselves are works of art.

“My whole desire and dream is simply to make art and build community,” he says. “This is the most natural thing that I could have ever done.”

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This story was originally published by Arts Midwest, a non-profit amplifying Midwestern creativity with Creative Commons License

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Photo credit: Ten years of TeachArtsOhio has led to unprecedented opportunity for artists, enrichment for students, and art that will last a lifetime. / Making mosaics allows students “to have this tactile experience in the world where so many things are created through technology, including art,” says artist Vicki Murphy. / Courtesy of Ohio Arts Council