By Ben Jodway, Buckeye Flame

Ohio lawmakers held the first hearing for a bill from House Democrats in response to anti-LGBTQ+ bills protecting “parents’ rights.”

Reps. Karen Brownlee (D-Symmes Twp.) and Darnell Brewer (D-Cleveland) introduced HB 327, the Parents’ Rights to Inclusion, Diversity, Equity (PRIDE) Act, in June 2025.

The bill would guarantee a parent’s right to:

Equitable access to a full range of evidence-based medical care for their child

Equitable access to a full range of behavioral health care for their child

Equitable access to hygiene care for their child, including public bathrooms, school bathrooms and menstrual-care products

Equitable access to educational opportunities that are reflective of and inclusive of all students

Be inclusive, respectful and accepting of their child’s rights to the freedom of speech and expression

Accept and respect their child’s right to behavioral health confidentiality in support of the health and safety of the child.

The language of the PRIDE Act is a direct rebuke of the laws that now ban gender-affirming care for Ohio youth, out LGBTQ+ youth to their parents, limit the mentions of LGBTQ+ identity in school curricula, and ban menstrual products from men’s rooms in public libraries, as well as proposed bills to force teachers to misgender students and remove the ability for youth to access crisis mental health support without parental approval.

Brownlee said that Ohio law is discriminatory and “directly at odds” with the Statehouse’s goal of protecting parents’ rights, since it infringes on families that support their LGBTQ+ children, like her own. The PRIDE Act would “restore those rights back to parents.”

“Kicking transgender and non-binary kids off of school sports teams, taking away their access to gender-affirming medical and mental health care, and forcing them – and their schools – to police their bathroom use is not the way to raise healthy children,” said Brownlee.

“Legislation is a blunt tool. If you’re going to create a bill under parents’ rights, you can’t provide rights for some parents and not all parents,” she concluded.

In submitted written testimony, Brewer highlighted the high risk of suicide among “lesbian, gay and bisexual” youth compared to their heterosexual peers.

“For far too long, the party of ‘limited government’ has participated in legislative overreach, dictating the personal lives of Ohioans,” he said. “It is time for this General Assembly to fight for the autonomy and basic freedoms of our constituents.”

Brewer did not mention transgender youth in his testimony, despite multiple studies finding the 81% of trans adults thought about suicide, and that trans youth experience an elevated risk of suicide that constituted a “critical public health crisis.“

HB 327 was guaranteed at least this first hearing due to Ohio House rules that all bills introduced before May 15, 2026, must receive a hearing before the conclusion of this General Assembly at the end of 2026.

The bill has not yet been scheduled for a second hearing. 🔥

Ignite Action

Check out The Buckeye Flame’s full guide to Ohio’s LGBTQ+ legislation by clicking here.

—

The Buckeye Flame is an online platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of LGBTQ+ Ohioans to support community and civic empowerment through the creation of engaging content that chronicles their triumphs, struggles, and lived experiences.

—

Subscribe to our Email Newsletter:

Why Subscribe? Because this conversation matters.

When you subscribe, you’re directly supporting independent, mission-driven journalism about masculinity, relationships, mental health, fatherhood, and social change. Your inbox becomes part of a movement that’s been challenging stereotypes and expanding what it means to be a good man since 2010. Plus, our newsletter is curated by humans, not algorithms — thoughtful context in an AI-flooded world.







Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Good Men Project is a mission-driven men’s media platform. A major platform for stories about men, identity, fatherhood, and emotional intelligence—and a trusted home for the national conversation about masculinity.

The Good Men Project accepts paid guest posts and provides bulk guest post packages for SEO agencies and resellers. Email [email protected] for more information

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members help support our mission and get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: H.L. Comeriato