Ohio LGBTQ+ Youth Struggle to Find Help for Eating Disorders

By ILONA WESTFALL, Buckeye Flame

Up to 50% of LGBTQ+ youth report having an eating disorder. The sobering statistic from Accanto Health, a national healthcare company treating eating disorders, mirrors the fact that LGBTQ+ people of all ages have higher incidences of eating disorders than heterosexual people.

The stats are particularly bad for transgender people, according to Ambre Emory-Maier, a certified yoga teacher with training in trauma and restorative education. Emory-Maier works with The Emily Program, an eating disorder treatment and education organization that’s a subset of Accanto Health.

“If you are a transgender college student, you have a four times greater chance of having disordered eating,” she said.

Ambre Emory-Maier, assistant professor of dance at Kent State University

LGBTQ+ individuals are also less likely to get help for their eating disorders due to healthcare discrimination.

“There are barriers for care,” said Emory-Maier, who is also an assistant professor of dance at Kent State University and will present on this topic on February 28 at KSU’s LGBTQ+ Center. “There’s discrimination in the healthcare system. We are living this every day here in Ohio. And oftentimes providers that we’re working with don’t always have a lot of training in identifying and treating eating disorders.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

While there’s no available data correlating Ohio lawmakers’ seemingly non-stop onslaught of anti-trans legislation with incidences of eating disorders, it’s no secret that anti-LGBTQ+ legislation negatively impacts youths’ mental health. Furthermore, in Ohio, access to safe, LGBTQ+ affirming healthcare is difficult to find outside of major urban areas.

“From my own experience in working with patients that have eating disorders, there is bias in healthcare against the LGBTQ+ community,” said Emory-Maier. “Often eating disorders go hand-in-hand with other mental health conditions such as anxiety, depression or OCD. I think that all comes together for people that are suffering and creates a situation where they’re not getting quality care unless they’re in a large urban area.”

Emory-Maier pointed out that disordered eating is a form of complex biological-based mental illness that can stem from a variety of things—including genetics, one’s environment and psychological experiences like trauma, as well as external factors like body dysmorphia triggered by unrealistic beauty standards. And they’re by no means limited to female-identifying people.

But it’s not all doom and gloom —recovery from eating disorders is possible with professional help. The Emily Program offers residential and outpatient treatment in Cleveland and Columbus, as well as virtual treatment. Emory-Maier suggested a multimodal approach to treatment that can range beyond medication and behavioral therapies and include work with a specialized dietitian, movement, yoga, sleeping well, meditation and stress management.

“Just like anything else from a mental health condition standpoint, we need to remove the stigma [around eating disorders] so folx can get help,” she said. “We need to value people; we need to focus on health, not body types. And be aware of the systemic discrimination that happens in healthcare in general for the community.” 🔥

IGNITE ACTION

Ambre Emory-Maier hosts an LGBTQ+ Eating Disorder 101 session on February 28 from 4–5 p.m. at the LGBTQ+ Center at Kent State University. For more information, contact Ken Ditlevson at [email protected].

For more information on eating disorders in the LGBTQ+ community, visit The Emily Program’s blog.

—

The Buckeye Flame is an online platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of LGBTQ+ Ohioans to support community and civic empowerment through the creation of engaging content that chronicles their triumphs, struggles, and lived experiences.

—

Previously Published on thebuckeyeflame

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: thebuckeyeflame