Old Gays Meet Gus Kenworthy

what are your thoughts on gear I like

the who does that Olympic skier Adam

reponse friend Chuck Helms worthy no

Ken’s worthy

yes I like skiers have you ever met an

Olympic medalist before no no we’ll take

off your blindfolds and me Adam reponse

friend good Kenworthy Maine to you you

look different every time I see you you

look younger every time I see what do

you have to say to God I’m always

speechless when I meet someone of his

stature I’m speechless too I don’t

really know what to say either I’m quite

enamored by you all so sweet you’ve got

a great look

the change is often well thank you and

beautiful blue eyes

cruising bill can die now I gotta have

guys can leave us alone okay do you live

here in their way I do I moved here in

February and you guys are in Palm

Springs yes you have to come out

sometime I would love to I love Palm

Springs he came out already where does a

15 did y’all see got says cover on ESPN

see now there again you look so totally

different really really you get

recognized a lot uh it kind of depends

it depends where I am what I’m doing

dude this guy here so according to him

in every single photograph he’s an old

game everything changed you just wanted

that back yeah you gotta do what you

gotta do

bring it in look at those leg muscles we

commented on those before and got in

trouble no I enjoyed

my needs getting did you speed scared

that God is bringing in enough he looks

too heavy for that he’s not heavy at all

he’s got a nice ample body just for

clarity is he a skier speed skater is a

ski that’s too good speaking of skiing

where did you get that custom mangas

ken-doll worthy really no it’s I don’t

know where they found a target I mean

you’ve got his eyes right – baby I’m a

sucker for blue eyes I don’t know why

and he doesn’t have your body you know

he doesn’t have private parts for real

yeah loser

I just need a little room up next to me

baby you can get him a target – is there

anything you can show the guys with that

a trick I was the first person to do in

competition is oh is that a triple

yeah it’s three flips four rotations and

you land backwards you go baby

Oh Cheerios Gus Kenworthy oh my that are

working cray-cray

[Laughter]

I grew up in Colorado where did you guys

grow up Arkansas Tennessee you’re the

only ten I see

I’m just kidding I didn’t I didn’t mean

I didn’t mean that it’s a Southern

California and you guys all live in Palm

Springs now actually we all live within

eight blocks of each other I see Bill

usually every other days we bounce stuff

off of each other

what are you bouncing off each other

it’s Palm Springs yeah I know kidding do

you and Adam have a good rapport with

one another we do he’s like one of my

best closest friends

I love tempers I mean it looks like you

guys almost you know belong together

there’s such a camaraderie between the

two of you hemin Adam were the first to

openly gay males to compete in the

Winter Olympic really what was the

inspiration for you coming out I think

it was really that Olympics in 2014 I

got second and the guys that got first

in third were also American the

following day was Valentine’s Day and we

needed

restor and all they were wondering was

like who’s your celebrity crush what’s

your type of girl what’s your dream date

and I was just sitting there like

surprised I was basically lying and all

these things and I just kind of hated

myself for it but you had to do what you

had to do yeah like all of us I think I

just got to a point after a while where

like the fear of what might happen was

actually not as great as just the pain

of holding on to this lie and not being

myself and so I was like get I’m just

gonna be myself and if I lose everything

I’ve already got everything I need and

came out and it was the complete

opposite reaction I was like prepared

for the worst and I was met with so much

love and support it’s hard but once she

do it she’s like we’re all lucky to have

that love that still comes towards us

absolutely there wasn’t many people that

were out in sports and and nobody in my

sport but I also feel like I owe a debt

of gratitude to all of you because

anyone that came out before me and

especially like quite a while before me

it was such a much more condemning time

in history and a much more difficult

path to sort of yeah walk so yeah love

to you guys yeah thank you

Thanks you guys are you gonna ask him

about birdie-bird days that’s you that’s

me but you’re right bill well that does

look different you look almost like

Arnold Schwarzenegger there what

happened buddy do that no it’s just like

a kink of mine I had a part on the last

season of American Horror Story so I had

a way again my tattoos were all covered

you Margaret you don’t know anything

about me great live I just needed to get

each one of you alone with me why so I

can kill you now she tells you

what a shame what did you do to her

are you getting a lot of movies

no no movies just this one role on the

show hoping to kind of do more in that

world and that’s what I want to kind of

move into post skiing but nothing lined

up at the moment

it’ll happen right on time for you thank

you be good it will mmm don’t don’t stop

Gus also got two guest judge on drag

race I’ll miss Ruth definitely a life

highlight job see it no I take the kiss

back our first shoot I said are you

gonna take my gay card away from me

because I don’t watch RuPaul he said yes

they didn’t take it away okay you’re so

good have you guys seen Mean Girls maker

meet girls mean and girls no no no

that’s when I got some favorite movies

yeah okay they see it’s just about

basically a group of high-school Mean

Girls at that time you would like it

it’s very real girls yeah the bra

strapping ones right yeah they’re Alwine

you would want to teach them if you just

want to dismiss somebody you can just

say she doesn’t even go here oh that’s

readable yeah this is translate well

very well especially in the hood into

one who else in the neighborhood she

doesn’t even go here guys actually did

the AIDS lifecycle for the first time

and he raised a quarter of a million

dollars oh wow oh my cuz someone passed

my glasses over here please

oh my yeah keep that there I could see

those lumps from here but oh my god

those look absolutely sensational no I

forget do you have a boyfriend I do have

women here congratulations

Thanks you shouldn’t be running around

alone where’d you guys think of this

experience it was very joyful I’ll never

forget it truly true

maybe when I meet someone does

good-looking I get excited but when

they’re good-looking and as sweet as you

are I’m Mel want some more lip I don’t

know the Wicked Witch of the West over

here you’ll never wash this lipstick oh

thank you so much for coming here was

wonderful and I’ll be watching you in

the Olympics oh yeah everything that you

do thank you everybody so proud just to

have a person like you representing the

gay community okay he’s coming with me

can we get a texture of you guys please

excuse good I just wanted touch it

really nice where do you take care I’ll

look you guys up in Palm Springs yes so

can I have a picture with Gus and I in

the dog

