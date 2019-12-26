Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Old Gays Meet Gus Kenworthy

Old Gays Meet Gus Kenworthy

"Who was that Olympic skier, Adam Rippon's friend? Chuck Helmsworthy?"

by Leave a Comment

00:00
what are your thoughts on gear I like
00:02
the who does that Olympic skier Adam
00:04
reponse friend Chuck Helms worthy no
00:08
Ken’s worthy
00:10
yes I like skiers have you ever met an
00:13
Olympic medalist before no no we’ll take
00:15
off your blindfolds and me Adam reponse
00:18
friend good Kenworthy Maine to you you
00:24
look different every time I see you you
00:27
look younger every time I see what do
00:30
you have to say to God I’m always
00:32
speechless when I meet someone of his
00:35
stature I’m speechless too I don’t
00:37
really know what to say either I’m quite
00:38
enamored by you all so sweet you’ve got
00:41
a great look
00:42
the change is often well thank you and
00:44
beautiful blue eyes
00:49
cruising bill can die now I gotta have
00:53
guys can leave us alone okay do you live
00:56
here in their way I do I moved here in
00:58
February and you guys are in Palm
01:00
Springs yes you have to come out
01:02
sometime I would love to I love Palm
01:03
Springs he came out already where does a
01:06
15 did y’all see got says cover on ESPN
01:10
see now there again you look so totally
01:13
different really really you get
01:15
recognized a lot uh it kind of depends
01:17
it depends where I am what I’m doing
01:19
dude this guy here so according to him
01:22
in every single photograph he’s an old
01:25
game everything changed you just wanted
01:29
that back yeah you gotta do what you
01:31
gotta do
01:32
bring it in look at those leg muscles we
01:34
commented on those before and got in
01:36
trouble no I enjoyed
01:38
my needs getting did you speed scared
01:41
that God is bringing in enough he looks
01:43
too heavy for that he’s not heavy at all
01:45
he’s got a nice ample body just for
01:50
clarity is he a skier speed skater is a
01:53
ski that’s too good speaking of skiing
01:57
where did you get that custom mangas
02:01
ken-doll worthy really no it’s I don’t
02:03
know where they found a target I mean
02:05
you’ve got his eyes right – baby I’m a
02:09
sucker for blue eyes I don’t know why
02:11
and he doesn’t have your body you know
02:15
he doesn’t have private parts for real
02:16
yeah loser
02:18
I just need a little room up next to me
02:21
baby you can get him a target – is there
02:24
anything you can show the guys with that
02:25
a trick I was the first person to do in
02:27
competition is oh is that a triple
02:31
yeah it’s three flips four rotations and
02:33
you land backwards you go baby
02:35
Oh Cheerios Gus Kenworthy oh my that are
02:40
working cray-cray
02:52
[Laughter]
02:54
I grew up in Colorado where did you guys
02:56
grow up Arkansas Tennessee you’re the
02:58
only ten I see
02:59
I’m just kidding I didn’t I didn’t mean
03:01
I didn’t mean that it’s a Southern
03:02
California and you guys all live in Palm
03:04
Springs now actually we all live within
03:06
eight blocks of each other I see Bill
03:09
usually every other days we bounce stuff
03:13
off of each other
03:14
what are you bouncing off each other
03:17
it’s Palm Springs yeah I know kidding do
03:21
you and Adam have a good rapport with
03:22
one another we do he’s like one of my
03:25
best closest friends
03:26
I love tempers I mean it looks like you
03:28
guys almost you know belong together
03:30
there’s such a camaraderie between the
03:32
two of you hemin Adam were the first to
03:35
openly gay males to compete in the
03:36
Winter Olympic really what was the
03:38
inspiration for you coming out I think
03:41
it was really that Olympics in 2014 I
03:44
got second and the guys that got first
03:45
in third were also American the
03:47
following day was Valentine’s Day and we
03:48
needed
03:49
restor and all they were wondering was
03:50
like who’s your celebrity crush what’s
03:52
your type of girl what’s your dream date
03:53
and I was just sitting there like
03:55
surprised I was basically lying and all
03:58
these things and I just kind of hated
04:00
myself for it but you had to do what you
04:01
had to do yeah like all of us I think I
04:04
just got to a point after a while where
04:05
like the fear of what might happen was
04:08
actually not as great as just the pain
04:10
of holding on to this lie and not being
04:12
myself and so I was like get I’m just
04:14
gonna be myself and if I lose everything
04:15
I’ve already got everything I need and
04:17
came out and it was the complete
04:19
opposite reaction I was like prepared
04:21
for the worst and I was met with so much
04:22
love and support it’s hard but once she
04:24
do it she’s like we’re all lucky to have
04:27
that love that still comes towards us
04:29
absolutely there wasn’t many people that
04:30
were out in sports and and nobody in my
04:33
sport but I also feel like I owe a debt
04:35
of gratitude to all of you because
04:37
anyone that came out before me and
04:39
especially like quite a while before me
04:41
it was such a much more condemning time
04:42
in history and a much more difficult
04:44
path to sort of yeah walk so yeah love
04:47
to you guys yeah thank you
04:48
Thanks you guys are you gonna ask him
04:51
about birdie-bird days that’s you that’s
04:53
me but you’re right bill well that does
04:55
look different you look almost like
04:56
Arnold Schwarzenegger there what
05:04
happened buddy do that no it’s just like
05:07
a kink of mine I had a part on the last
05:12
season of American Horror Story so I had
05:14
a way again my tattoos were all covered
05:16
you Margaret you don’t know anything
05:18
about me great live I just needed to get
05:20
each one of you alone with me why so I
05:23
can kill you now she tells you
05:29
what a shame what did you do to her
05:33
are you getting a lot of movies
05:36
no no movies just this one role on the
05:38
show hoping to kind of do more in that
05:40
world and that’s what I want to kind of
05:42
move into post skiing but nothing lined
05:45
up at the moment
05:45
it’ll happen right on time for you thank
05:47
you be good it will mmm don’t don’t stop
05:50
Gus also got two guest judge on drag
05:52
race I’ll miss Ruth definitely a life
05:55
highlight job see it no I take the kiss
05:59
back our first shoot I said are you
06:01
gonna take my gay card away from me
06:03
because I don’t watch RuPaul he said yes
06:06
they didn’t take it away okay you’re so
06:07
good have you guys seen Mean Girls maker
06:09
meet girls mean and girls no no no
06:13
that’s when I got some favorite movies
06:15
yeah okay they see it’s just about
06:17
basically a group of high-school Mean
06:19
Girls at that time you would like it
06:21
it’s very real girls yeah the bra
06:23
strapping ones right yeah they’re Alwine
06:26
you would want to teach them if you just
06:27
want to dismiss somebody you can just
06:29
say she doesn’t even go here oh that’s
06:31
readable yeah this is translate well
06:34
very well especially in the hood into
06:36
one who else in the neighborhood she
06:43
doesn’t even go here guys actually did
06:45
the AIDS lifecycle for the first time
06:46
and he raised a quarter of a million
06:48
dollars oh wow oh my cuz someone passed
06:53
my glasses over here please
06:55
oh my yeah keep that there I could see
06:59
those lumps from here but oh my god
07:02
those look absolutely sensational no I
07:07
forget do you have a boyfriend I do have
07:10
women here congratulations
07:11
Thanks you shouldn’t be running around
07:13
alone where’d you guys think of this
07:19
experience it was very joyful I’ll never
07:22
forget it truly true
07:25
maybe when I meet someone does
07:27
good-looking I get excited but when
07:30
they’re good-looking and as sweet as you
07:32
are I’m Mel want some more lip I don’t
07:35
know the Wicked Witch of the West over
07:37
here you’ll never wash this lipstick oh
07:40
thank you so much for coming here was
07:42
wonderful and I’ll be watching you in
07:44
the Olympics oh yeah everything that you
07:46
do thank you everybody so proud just to
07:51
have a person like you representing the
07:53
gay community okay he’s coming with me
07:56
can we get a texture of you guys please
07:58
excuse good I just wanted touch it
08:15
really nice where do you take care I’ll
08:16
look you guys up in Palm Springs yes so
08:18
can I have a picture with Gus and I in
08:20
the dog

