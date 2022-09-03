Ollie Schminkey – Gay Love Is the Only Thing Saving Me [Video]

By Button Poetry

Ollie Schminkey, performing at the Button studio.

About Button:

Button Poetry is committed to developing a coherent and effective system of production, distribution, promotion and fundraising for spoken word and performance poetry.

We seek to showcase the power and diversity of voices in our community. By encouraging and broadcasting the best and brightest performance poets of today, we hope to broaden poetry's audience, to expand its reach and develop a greater level of cultural appreciation for the art form.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

0:02

– My partner and I are sitting on our couch

0:04

watching Lord of the Rings.

0:06

She is explaining each detail of where the movie

0:08

is fucked up from the books and I am holding her hand,

0:11

trying to remember the difference

0:13

between Boromir and Aragorn.

0:16

A hundred miles away, my father trips in the kitchen

0:19

and smashes his head on the countertop.

0:21

I imagine his face.

0:23

How it must’ve peeled back in a thin layer

0:25

upon impact like sliced deli ham.

0:28

The heart failure spills vomit all over the carpet.

0:31

A line of bile dyed pink by pills and blood.

0:34

The heart failure buys him a nebulizer

0:36

and lisinopril and bumetanide and morphine.

0:38

The heart failure cancels my work shifts.

0:41

I spend three days every week sorting his pills

0:43

and cooking him breakfast and rubbing lotion on his feet

0:45

and changing his diapers and he is dying and I am angry,

0:50

because I’m here and he wasn’t.

0:52

My fourth grade play my father absent.

0:54

Softball game, my father absent.

0:57

I need help on my homework and he is at the bar.

0:59

College move in my mother helps so he is at the bar.

1:02

My father is a blank photo album.

1:04

The thing I remember most about my childhood

1:06

is the smell of beer and him telling me

1:08

to never kiss a girl ’cause that’s for perverts.

1:10

Years later his apology is absent

1:13

and if he’s going to continue to be absent

1:15

then he should at least have the decency

1:16

to be dead about it.

1:19

But being angry at dying people is never fair.

1:22

They need you.

1:24

You’re the one that’s still alive

1:26

and you can’t leave somebody in a puddle of their own vomit.

1:28

Sometimes I wanna quit, but then he’d die.

1:31

How can I go home if he’ll die?

1:33

How can I watch movies with my girlfriend if he’ll die?

1:36

When I’m there, I can’t sleep

1:38

because the sound of his puking keeps me up.

1:41

I lay on the floor of my parents’ living room

1:43

because the couch feels too soft,

1:46

too much like my father’s stomach

1:47

and I can’t help but feel my palm pressed into it

1:50

while my ear on his chest searches for a heartbeat.

1:54

I don’t want him to die,

1:57

but I don’t want him to be my father either.

2:00

I don’t want him to die.

2:02

I just wanna do some regular fucking thing

2:04

like painting my nails or watching movies or being alive.

2:07

I just wanna do some regular fucking thing

2:09

like being angry at my dad.

2:10

Other people get to be angry at their shitty alcoholic dads

2:13

and I’m still queer and he still hasn’t apologized.

2:17

And so he trips in the kitchen when I’m not there.

2:21

And I don’t have to leave my couch to go check on him.

2:25

Instead, my partner pets my hair gently

2:28

like there’s nothing in this world that can’t be fixed

2:30

by petting my hair gently.

2:32

We are queer, which means we have always known

2:35

how to keep loving even while surrounded by death

2:38

and for just this moment, I get to be here,

2:43

where the couch is just a couch

2:46

and I lean my head against my partner’s chest

2:48

and I hear her heartbeat.

2:50

So steady and strong and here.

2:59

– [Speaker] Dramatic walk off the stage.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

