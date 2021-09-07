On Its 53rd Anniversary the House of Umoja Continues to Plant Seeds To Grow Peace

PHILADELPHIA, PA (USA) — 3 September 2021 — On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 7:30 A.M. (E.S.T.) amidst the twists, the turns, and time changes of the launch of a new Philadelphia academic year within a pandemic environment, the House of Umoja, Inc. (www.houseofumoja.net) in its leadership and organizing role for the 2021 National Million Father March in Philadelphia, joined fathers in escorting their child to school. Led by Mr. Anthony Bannister-Fattah, the House of Umoja, Inc.’s Coordinator for the city-wide observance of the 2021 National Million Father March, fathers, children, and community members headed to Overbrook High School at 5898 Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania As the march proceeded through the streets of West Philadelphia, Mr. Bannister-Fattah, the grandson of Queen Mother Falaka and the late Mr. David Fattah under the accompaniment of Mr. Hakim Starkey Tendaji, sings “Calling All Fathers” as fathers and surrogate fathers answer, “Get involved!”

Cars were heard honking in agreement and support, School District of Philadelphia and SEPTA buses respectfully acknowledged and navigated around the march, while school crossing guards could be seen standing dutifully at their posts. The march stopped in front of Overbrook High School as messages of accountability, action, encouragement, love, and hope were shared by The Honorable Curtis Jones, Jr., Curtis, District 4 Councilmember and Philadelphia City Council Majority Whip; Mr. Dante Leonard; a representative from Revolutionary Vision Community Resource Center; and numerous men from the community.

The march then moved across the street to Tustin Playground at 5901 Columbia Avenue where Mr. Bannister-Fattah outlined the objectives of Philadelphia’s 2021 National Million Father March. The Honorable Curtis Jones, Jr. issued a reminder that Philadelphia’s observance of the National Million Fathers March is not just a yearly event, but an ongoing event that fosters a collaboration between Fatherhood and community organizations. The “Read2Lead Bonding Initiative” was unveiled by Mr. Bannister-Fattah – an initiative that encourages Fathers to read books with their child which helps improves their child’s literacy school and also strengthens the bond between father and child. . Non-Custodial fathers are especially encouraged to participate in the “Read2Lead Bonding Initiative”.

Poised in front of the Tustin Playground banner, Mr. Bannister-Fattah brought the march to a conclusion with the announcement that Mrs. Vanessa Bryant, the widow of the late Kobe Bryant, is building two new basketball courts at Tustin Playground this fall in honor of Mr. Bryant and their daughter, the late Gigi Bryant. The announcement comes on the heels of the late Mr. Bryant being honored as a devoted and “hands on” Father by UMOJA Magazine which is published by the House of Umoja, Inc. Mr. Bryant’s photograph graces the front cover of the most recent issue of UMOJA Magazine.

The 2021 Million Father March launches the 53rd Anniversary of the House of Umoja with UMOJA IMPACT WEEK which will celebrated under the theme, “commUNITY”. UMOJA IMPACT WEEK will be punctuated by an event for the entire family on Thursday, 2 September 2021 from 3:00 P.M. (E.S.T.) through 6:00 P.M. — THE F.I.R.E. A DAY OF INNOVATION for and culminates on Saturday, 4 September 2021 with the RAHK THE BLOCK commUNITY FESTIVAL & CONCERT from 12:00 P.M. (E.S.T.) through 8:00 P.M. (E.S.T.)’. All events are at the House of Umoja, Inc. on the 1400 Block of N. Frazier Street.

Funding for The Million Fathers March and UMOJA IMPACT WEEK has been funded by the City of Philadelphia Activities Fund (https;//www.phila.gov/documents/philadelphia-activities-fund-grant-aplication/) and the Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy (https://www.creativephl.org) and facilitated in collaboration with, among others, Revolutionary Vision Community Resource Center, AHARI – A Home Is A Right, Inc., and Women of Freedom Radio.

Established in 1968, the House of Umoja, Inc., an internationally acclaimed organization, was selected by the Black Star Project to lead and organize the National Million Father March in Philadelphia due to its successful track record of transforming the lives of and working with over 3,000 youths. The House of Umoja, Inc.’s successful track record moved universities and institutions that include, but are not limited to, the Office of Juvenile Justice and Prevention and the Center for Disease Control, to seek the expertise of Queen Mother Falaka Fattah and her late husband Mr. David Fattah in the areas of gang reduction, youth programming, and community organizing. Former United States Presidents Jimmy Carter and the late Ronald Reagan have recognized the House Of Umoja, Inc. for its pioneering work which has been documented in published articles such as A Summons To Life, by Robert Woodson of the American Enterprise Institute in 1981 and The Violent Juvenile Offender by Paul DeMuro and Richard Allison of the National Council On Crime And Delinquency in 1984.

For further information about the House of Umoja, Inc. and UMOJA IMPACT WEEK, contact Queen Mother Falaka-Fattah or Mr. Anthony Bannister-Fattah by calling (215) 473-5893; sending an e-mail [email protected]; or visiting www.houseofumoja.net.

Men may commit to the Million Father March pledge and register to participate with the ongoing activities of Philadelphia’s Million Fathers March at https://houseofumoja.net/mfm.

For further information concerning the National Million Father March and Fathers Incorporated, visit its website at www.fathersincorporated.com or send an e-mail to: [email protected].

