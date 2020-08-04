On Losing Two Years Worth of Photos

—

It all started when my wife noticed her cell phone had started overheating. Sometimes you’re lucky and it’s nothing more than an app going bonkers, but more often overheating means your phone has entered a death cycle.

“Have you backed up your contacts and downloaded your photos?” I asked.

“How do you do that?” She replied.

My wife doesn’t like to allow third party access to her accounts and I don’t blame her. We tend to do things manually because it helps cut down vulnerability to hacking. At first, I wasn’t too worried about data loss. All of the photos should be on the Micro SD card. The only issue would be transferring her contact information to a new phone.

I took the phone and went through to the contacts, then scrolled through to the Import/Export contacts option. I wanted to copy her contacts to the Micro SD card. For some reason, the SD card wasn’t listed among the export options.

“Why isn’t the phone reading the card?” I thought. “If it can’t read the card it means all her photos are gone.”

I began to experience a combination of intense helplessness and sadness.

“The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry” — Robert Burns

The times I’ve lost data

I’ve lost data enough times in my life that I’ve become very paranoid about it. But, the thing is, data is fairly impermanent anyway. I like to have my data under my own control so I usually have two or three external hard drive back-ups. But even back-ups can deteriorate over time or fail or break down.

Years ago I bought an external CD burner to make a back up of my hard drive. This was in ancient times when you could still fit all your files on a 700 MB disc. Unfortunately, when I installed the driver software for the CD burner, it erased all the files I wanted to back up. I called customer service.

“Your driver software erased my files,” I said testily.

“It’s not supposed to do that.”

Yeah…no kidding.

On another occasion, one of my external hard drives fell off a table while I was backing up my computer. An external hard drive will take a bit of a fall, but if they fall while in use you’re in trouble. I picked mine up to hear the “tick, tick, tick” sound which indicated my drive was going through the throes of a lingering death.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A dead phone

At the beginning of the pandemic, my phone died. When a phone dies, you always feel a stab of panic. I quickly extracted the micro SD card and pulled off all of the photos. As far as I knew, there was nothing stored on the internal memory, but I could have been wrong.

When a device dies, even when you don’t think you’ve lost any data, you’re left with a bit of a hollow feeling.

It’s like those moments when you can’t remember if a memory is a dream, or if it’s something that actually happened. Are photos lost? You’ll never know.

Photos of children

The loss of most data doesn’t hurt you all that much actually. I work as a writer and I’ve reproduced documents I’d thought were lost only to later find the originals. A quick comparison revealed I can reproduce my writing from memory with very good accuracy.

But photos of your children are irreplaceable.

Your kids change so much even from month to month. Whatever photo you take today will be vastly different than the photos you take tomorrow or the day after that.

People always say to take a lot of pictures of your babies, but you don’t understand until you look up one morning and recognize the child you’re holding has changed so dramatically that you feel a sense of loss.

My babies are little girls now, and though they’re still my girls, the babies are gone forever. I know it’s irrational, but it still makes me sad. That’s why we cling to pictures.

My wife’s phone

I got home and extracted my wife’s SD card, and took the opportunity to download all the pictures on her internal memory. There were over 900, but right away we got the sense that some were missing.

I tried several readers and two different computers, but nothing would recognize her 32GB Samsung micro SD. There was nothing visually wrong with the chip, it just wasn’t responding.

“I didn’t know these chips could just die,” I said.

Apparently they can.

The good news

The good news is that frankly, I hate cell phone pictures. I know that all the cell phone manufacturers rave about how good the photos are, but let me in on a little secret: they’re not.

Cell phone cameras have a tiny lens. Pictures are light capture. You can’t get a good light capture with a tiny little lens. When it comes time to take pictures of my children, I use a DSLR with a lens the size of a half-dollar. Now that takes some nice pictures.

Cell phone pictures are extra, disposable, designed for sharing on Facebook…and yet, it hurts when you lose some!

Fires and other losses

I’ve known friends and family members who have lost their homes in fires. Although it’s important to count yourself fortunate when there is no loss of life, it’s devastating to lose photo albums and negatives.

Memories are captured in pictures, and when they’re lost they’re gone forever.

But stop and think for a moment, how often do you look through old photo albums? How many of those pictures are valuable to you? Do you go through them once a year, once a decade? Or is it something you plan on looking at “someday”?

All formats deteriorate

The simple fact of the matter is that all formats we have for storing images have a limited lifespan. Prints fade, digital copies become corrupted, images are lost and forgotten with time. We try to preserve our memories of our children as babies, but our children grow up and become adults.

No matter if you diligently preserve hundreds of copies of all your photos, they’ll all be scattered to the four winds sooner or later. Our existence is temporary, it’s not meant to last.

Tracing the history of the Micro SD card

My wife had been using the same card since her previous phone. I’m not sure she’d ever downloaded the images. It was at least two years of photos lost, maybe even more. That realization stung.

But then I stopped and thought about it for a moment. When I take photos with the DSLR, I might get 10 really good images out of three hundred pictures. When shooting with a cell phone, the ratio is even lower.

Also, my wife is a person who uploads her images instantly to Facebook when she finds one she likes. She has albums upon albums in her account, all of them representing the best of the photos she took during any given session.

Sure, some images were lost, but they were mainly the ones you’d swipe past on the way to something better.

Recovering photos

I’ve sealed up her Micro SD card in a plastic envelope and put it aside. There are services out there that can recover images from a dead card. Perhaps I’ll sign up for one of those services at some point. But not yet.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

T he card has now become like a time capsule. Perhaps images can be pulled off it, perhaps not. Both potentials exist simultaneously. For now, I’m inclined to have the hope that something can be restored. Perhaps 10 years from now I’ll send it away, and await whatever treasure a technician might be able to retrieve for me.

Life moves too fast, and we are all too busy. I’ve often indulged the idea of sitting down and sorting through all my photos, but I keep putting it off as something I should do later when I’m older when the children are no longer living under my roof.

Putting it off is the right choice.

Never trade the present for the past

For now, my children are with me. They’re 9 and 7. They like playing baseball with me and watching silly movies. Perhaps photos are slipping through my fingers as formats and hard drives deteriorate.

The most important memory is the one you carry between your ears. There’s no point in wasting time trying to preserve external memories at the expense of the creation of the ones that reside within you.

My family has lost some photos, but that’s okay. We haven’t lost the memories, and what better time than now to go out and make some new ones?

—

*******************************

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

*************************

—

Photo courtesy Unsplash.

Previously published on Medium.