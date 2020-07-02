On Mark Chambers – Breaking News

I found this item in the Washington Post Tuesday morning:

The mayor of a small town in Alabama resigned over the weekend after Facebook posts became public after the University of Alabama football team and Coach Nick Saban posted a video last week in which they said, “All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.”

Mark Chambers, mayor of Carbon Hill, shared his views in a conversation on Facebook, but images of the give-and-take were quickly spread publicly, according to the Daily Mountain Eagle newspaper. It is unclear when he wrote the post, in which he said (via AL.com), “I got several Alabama pictures for sale Nick Sabin [sic] and the Tide is done in my opinion I’ll post them tomorrow.” When one person commented, “I think you may be right they haven’t looked as good the last couple of years,” Chambers replied: “I’m not getting rid of them because of how they have performed. Their sorry a– political views is why their [sic] getting out of my house.”

In response to another comment, Chambers wrote, ‘When you put black lives before all lives they can kiss my a–.’

He turned in his resignation Saturday afternoon, and an emergency city council meeting in Carbon Hill, a town of about 2,000 people outside Birmingham, will consider it Wednesday.

This brought to mind another comment Chambers made, last June, that inspired the poem that follows it

We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics! … The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out. I know it's bad to say but without killing them out there's no way to fix it.

—Mark Chambers, Mayor of Carbon Hill, Alabama

To Mark Chambers

Well of course we do!

It’s absolutely necessary someone do these things,

Distasteful as they may be.

Heterosexuals, for example, don’t “lecture” on morals.

Instead, they dictate them and legislate their morality.

Defenders of Life don’t defend the lives of the women

Who are faced with the dilemma of whether to give birth to an infant

for which they lack the resources to care (and get little or no help

from the other party responsible for the life,

not to mention those vociferous Defenders of Life who, often as not,

wash their hands of the whole matter

once they’ve added their two cents to the mix).

Transvestites may be far better versed on human biology

than those who have never made a concerted study of it,

or the problems a man born as a woman (or a woman born as a man) must face.

(And, of course, “transvestites” have little in common

with those Mr. Chambers intends, likely, to target, by taking umbrage

with “transsexuals’” points of view on — their own — biology.)

And socialists on economics?

Why not? I don’t see capitalists’ lectures leading to any profit

for the unprivileged, underfed, underemployed, uninsured and undereducated.

But, of course, those people, those classes are irrelevant to Mr. Chambers’ society.

In fact, they are irrelevant to, a blemish on, all of those who inhabit societies like his.

So he’s right: Let’s just kill them. After all, they won’t be missed.

There’s not much to add. The Carbon Hill city council will, the Post says, consider Chambers’s resignation. If they don’t accept it, all Hell should break loose, certainly beginning in the major media. There is no place in the civilized world, let alone in city administrations, for alleged “human beings” like Mr. Chambers.

