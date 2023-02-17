If you asked me for my best writing tip, there’s really only one that I’ve never seen elsewhere, at least not in that form: Write on the edge of your seat.

I don’t mean whipping out a sharpie and scribbling on your office equipment, of course. What I mean is: Go where the tension wants to lead you. And, yes, how you sit on your chair is a great indicator as to where that is.

When I park my whole behind on the seat and lean back, I’m way too comfortable. I might sluggishly type along or mentally shut down. When my butt barely stays on the chair, I have to lean forward, lean into the story, and really “get in there” to see what’s going on — and what needs to happen next.

That’s what we do when we’re interested. Intrigued. Brimming with curiosity. At one point in King of Queens, Douglas makes an enticing proposition to Arthur, his live-in father-in-law, and with a twinkle in his eye, Arthur says: “Well, to that I say, I will lean forward with interest.”

That’s exactly what happens in the cinema, isn’t it? You’re not nestled into your chair when Batman is hanging off a cliff. You’re holding on to the rail or seats in front of you, ready to jump into the screen! That’s the spirit in which we should make art.

A lot of writing advice will claim to tell you how to “keep your audience on the edge of their seats.” Actually, it’s really simple: You have to be on the edge of your seat while you’re writing. Or recording. Or drawing. That’s whose level of involvement you should worry about. If you’re 100% engrossed in the story, your fans won’t be able to help it: They’ll also lean forward with interest.

Whatever you do in this life, stay on the edge of your seat.

Grab a copy of Nik’s new book, 2-Minute Pep Talks.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

2-Minute Pep Talks is a collection of 67 jolts of inspiration for more hope, comfort, and love in any situation. With more than two months of daily inspiration across five categories, 2-Minute Pep Talks will make you feel more comfortable in your own skin, remind you to love yourself enough to ask life for what you truly want, and provide you with the world’s scarcest resource: hope. Whether you’re looking for a pick-me-up, new perspectives, or more fuel to accomplish your dreams — if you’re ready to regain that light, passionate, optimistic feeling we all used to possess as children, this book is for you.

—

This post was previously published on Niklas Göke’s blog.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock