On the Outside

For so long, I always felt alone.

I’ve fallen in love with painting fruit, with the background weave of serene French music — therapeutic as it were.

Now I come to realize that I wasn’t merely paying enough attention.

I have music that speaks to me and art that comforts — abstract, contemporary, violets, pansies, daisies, and the human body itself — intricate.

Cool rain droplets that plummet to my skin remind me I’m alive.

So be it, perhaps I’m dazed.

Perhaps now’s the time I’ve finally lost the last bits of my mind; for I’d rather be completely mad than utterly vapid — predictable as it were.

So be it, only time will tell.

It’s about time I’ve listened to my heart for a change.

I’ll chase the butterflies and follow the wind, dance to get wherever it may be that I’m going —

They don’t know what I’m doing so how ever could I be wrong to begin?

I’ll climb the tallest mountains to catch even the slightest glimpse before it’s gone —

I’ll never understand how someone can look at a sunset piercing through the clouds and not be amazed.

Croyez vous aux miracles?

And I don’t think we should fear love, no.

I think we should fear a life lacking it entirely when we were the ones who held its power all along.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

Photo credit: Clay LeConey on Unsplash

 

About V. Nourishh

I love movies on any given day of rain; preferably Pretty Woman, 500 Days of Summer, Walk the Line, Eat, Pray, Love, Forrest Gump, Good Will Hunting, Water for Elephants, The Walk, or Begin Again
I admire Philippe Petit: a daring tightrope walker from the 70's

I love animals, including butterflies and moths

Flowers make my heart soar

I am a picky eater who also loves to eat healthy

I love to snack, and cook, and bake

I struggle with depression

Admire honesty

and spontaneity

I always fall off my bike

I love princesses and fairies, and daydreaming

I believe in passion and love

I rarely brush my hair

and need glasses/contacts to see, which rarely promises the sight of perfection

I am in love with simple things

and the small things:

lazy Sundays

sunrises and sets

dancing and singing

and taking the scenic route

I love to wander and travel; I've been to Mexico, Canada, Denmark, France, and Italy

I love to laugh and be silly

I love nights of tranquil silence and solitude

My favorite color is green, while pink and orange are tied for second place

My favorite book is The Penguin Anthology

I know too much psychology; so much so that it oftentimes makes me sick

I play the ukulele, rather novice-ly

and love early mornings

art museums and coffee shops

picnics and crafting: painting, doodling, embroidery, journalling, pottery, and all in between

I always have everything on my mind,

which is one of the reasons why I write

and I am indefinitely lost between who I am and where I'm going

"I know pretty much what I like and dislike; but please, don't ask me who I am"

-Sylvia Plath

