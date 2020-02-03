Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / On Wishing I’d Been a ‘Normal’ Person

On Wishing I’d Been a ‘Normal’ Person

Are carefree people fundamentally better people than those weighed down with concern?

by Leave a Comment

I just had the luck and pleasure of spending a weekend with one of my best friends from university, a deep thinker, a truly wise individual, and as it happens, a homosexual guy.

He met me in my Freshman year when I still looked like a man. So he knows that I’m transsexual. But this weekend was really our first chance to talk about it.

During our talk, I couldn’t stop coming back to my baseline point: I wish I’d been born cis. But my friend had a different take on this than I did.

He told me: “I spent a long time wishing I’d been born different. I wished I’d been born into a wealthy family. I wished I were white, not Korean-American. I wished I weren’t gay. But all that stuff made me who I am today. Without that, I wouldn’t be me.”

Meaning what? Was he GLAD to be poor, gay, and marginalized? Obviously not! But he understood something that I didn’t. He understood that ALL of our experiences make us who we are. You can’t change your past without changing who you are as a person.

Which got me to thinking, how would my life have been different if I’d been born cis, and actually had a girlhood?

Well, for starters, I wouldn’t have had this particular friend. I wouldn’t have been his room-mate in a male-only dormitory room.

In many ways, my life probably would’ve been easier. While I realize that girls face restrictions and often abusive behaviors that I didn’t have to contend with growing up as a “boy”, I like to believe I would’ve been happy-go-lucky, without a care in the world and feeling at home in my body.  So possibly not much of a deep thinker and probably not much prone to reflection on what’s wrong with this world, or filled with much desire to make it otherwise.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

I would have been different. Obviously. But better? Maybe not. Are carefree people fundamentally better people than those weighed down with concern? Tell me that doesn’t sound absurd!

Ultimately, I am who I am. My life is what it is. For better or worse. And if I’d lived a different life, I wouldn’t be me.

I just need to remind myself of this. Often.

Shutterstock

About Jane Sofia Struthers

Jane Sofia Struthers is very interested in gender, masculinity and femininity. Particularly in its perception in society, by men. In fact, she spent most of her life in a male body, thinking she was something like genderless, or agender, before she realized that she's just a woman.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.