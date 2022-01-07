Once Again, the Heavy Hand of Beijing Comes Down Hard on Business

Beijing has decided overnight to force its education and edtech industry, a fast-growing sector worth more than $100 billion, to become non-profit companies with no foreign investment, forbidding them from raising capital or entering foreign markets.

The decision, like so many others, has wreaked havoc on the valuation of these companies, with investment funds and investors from all over the world losing huge amounts of money, and in a country with no recourse to law.

What has provoked the Chinese Communist Party’s decision? The Minister of Education, in a statement on the new regulatory framework, limited himself to vagaries along the lines of “in recent years there have been large investments of a large amount of capital in educational training (…) advertising is everywhere, bombarding society (…) It has destroyed a normal environment for education”. Allegations that may be true or even worrying depending on how they are interpreted, but which no one expected to be used to justify its measures.

Anybody who might have seen China’s growth and its huge domestic market as an interesting investment opportunity will be disheartened by this latest example of its unpredictable behavior. In the wake of the recent Didi debacle, Beijing’s decision to ban educational companies from using structures such as variable interest entities or American Depositary Receipts to raise funds from foreign investors or markets sounds could be yet another worrying omen: there are more than 250 Chinese companies with a total valuation of close to $2.1 trillion in the US stock markets.

When not passing new laws, it is a shift in its interests or an abrupt takeover of any activity that might be seen to pose even the slightest threat to its absolute control of every aspect of life in China: Beijing demands total submission from all companies operating in the country, creating immense legal uncertainty for investors. Some vague explanation is all it takes for something that has traditionally worked one way to be changed to another. Investing in Chinese companies has become, as Cisco’s former CEO John Chambers rightly says, a gamble, and increasingly inadvisable, because it is not a question of risk control, but of the absolute impossibility of estimating what the next move of an all-powerful administration will be.

The only thing that the companies concerned can do in the face of this kind of legislative change is to issue a press release affirming their absolute loyalty to the CCP and to declare their total disposition to fulfill their duties to society. That’s it: no chance of fighting back or even questioning Beijing’s decisions. China plays by its own rules, and sets or removes them as it pleases. If you decide to invest in China, be ready for a bumpy ride.

