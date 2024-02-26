One Day… I’ll Recover From This Flippin’ Show

Care to listen while you read?

I’m so annoyed. Annoyed at the writers for creating something that so perfectly illustrates the sting of longing and loss. Annoyed that they portrayed the sensational ache associated with loving forbidden so expertly. Spoiler alert: it’s not really forbidden. It never is, but more on that later. Annoyed that they were able to capture insecurity in all of its great glory!

I’m annoyed at the actors too (especially Leo Woodall 🤤) for making me connect with, and react to, the material so viscerally. They stung, I stung. How doubly-dog dare you. To the below the line and the production squad for just doing the damn thing. Ya’ll did do the damn thing and well.

Netflix’s 14-episode limited series, based on Dave Nicholls’ novel of the same name, follows Emma (Ambika Mod) and Dexter (Leo Woodall, again 🤤) on their twenty-year journey of finding themselves and eventually (swoon) each other.

An interaction at the end of their college experience leads them to form a friendship and ever-growing mutual affinity tested by their years in separation and the decisions they (perhaps stupidly) make in efforts to protect themselves or their statuses quo — the whos they thought they should be.

And yes, there was also a 2011 film based upon the same novel featuring an Anne Hathaway British accent. I remember it vaguely, but not nearly as much as I’ll remember this iteration, which will haunt me until I take to haunting others. Best believe I’ll be targeting these effin’ writers and cast members when I do. They deserve it.

I’m not going to waste your time with a play-by-play, I’d rather you just watch. Plus, I’m sure you’ll find a million reviews at this point. I am going to give you my takeaways:

It all comes down to time and our ability to waste it. We prefer the pine instead of getting that immediate, concrete rejection or (with luck) that nod of approval. We waste time worrying about what others will think of what we’re thinking of.

F*ck their thoughts. No offense to them, but their judgments are irrelevant to your living your life (of course, there are exceptions). Also, this belief that genuine love could ever be forbidden is a construct that humans have devised out of shame, jealousy, duty, bigotry, and other y-ending words that suffice. What can I say, we’re a bunch of misguided idiots running into walls like those poor bearded dragons. Because they don’t see well. Like humans.

We dash opportunities based on the stupid little lies we whisper to ourselves instead of experiencing the beautifully tasty bullshilt (coined, btw) this life likes to toss our way. Maybe you should just let that cow patty smack you in the face next time. Imagine if Em and Dex (Em-ex? Dex-ema?) had thrown caution to the teenage-angsty wind earlier on in their ‘ship? Two years could have been twenty or seven or something more than two. Devil advocacy: Of course, perhaps their decisions, and the growth they experienced from them, were what was needed to make those two years possible… F*cking sigh. I hate reality-checking myself.

In any case, it’s about time we accept that we might just be performing in an elaborate play — one rife with betrayal, joy, and sexual deviousness. So, we might as well play it, no? We should be dramatic and cry when we feel the overwhelming urge to, we should shoot that shot before it’s too late and just accept the searing brand left on our hearts when we’re spurned (and then move the f*ck on of course), and we should experience all the embarrassments and missteps and laugh about them afterward. That’s true bravery.

I sincerely recommend this show to my fellow romantics. I’ve even purchased the novel for further research (okay, well…it’s currently sitting in my cart. Same thing). This is not something I usually do, so you know this sh*t impacted me like a mini sledgehammer to the side of the chest knocker.

After finishing it, should you dislike it, ask yourself, “Do I ‘hate’ because it resonates too much? Or am I a cold-hearted psychopath who despises love in all of its forms?” Because it’s one or the other. There is no gray area.

Oh, and another note to the nay-sayers, try to not be annoying. I’ve already experienced enough of that with regard to this show, thanks.

