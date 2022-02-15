One Day With a Trans Trailblazer: How a Lifelong Activist Rediscovered the Meaning of Pride [Video]

.
.
The 50th anniversary of Stonewall was a memorable one for Cathy Renna, a longtime LGBTQIA+ activist. It started off in a fun, star-studded way: an impromptu photoshoot at work with cast members from the Broadway hit “The Prom” as well as longtime queer and trans ally, Whoopi Goldberg. But things really took a deeper turn when she was given the task of escorting Monica Helms, the creator of the trans flag, around New York City. Spending the day with her, seeing her impact on the trans and non-binary community, and ultimately seeing her celebrated as a Grand Marshall at the Stonewall 50 Pride March truly demonstrated for Cathy the “power of change.”
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock