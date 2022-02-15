Get Daily Email
One Day With a Trans Trailblazer: How a Lifelong Activist Rediscovered the Meaning of Pride [Video]

One Day With a Trans Trailblazer: How a Lifelong Activist Rediscovered the Meaning of Pride [Video]

The 50th anniversary of Stonewall was a memorable one for Cathy Renna, a longtime LGBTQIA+ activist.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

The 50th anniversary of Stonewall was a memorable one for Cathy Renna, a longtime LGBTQIA+ activist. It started off in a fun, star-studded way: an impromptu photoshoot at work with cast members from the Broadway hit “The Prom” as well as longtime queer and trans ally, Whoopi Goldberg. But things really took a deeper turn when she was given the task of escorting Monica Helms, the creator of the trans flag, around New York City. Spending the day with her, seeing her impact on the trans and non-binary community, and ultimately seeing her celebrated as a Grand Marshall at the Stonewall 50 Pride March truly demonstrated for Cathy the “power of change.”

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:04
My name is Cathy Renna and  I am from Queens, New York.
00:08
I had the incredible privilege and exhausting  responsibility of working with New York City
00:14
Pride when we were the host city for Stonewall  50 and World Pride. And a lot of it’s a blur,
00:20
but there are certain moments  that really stick out.
00:24
One moment was when – really in may, actually,  early on – when we were starting to prepare
00:28
the Pride Guide, which was a Vanity Fair-sized  magazine at the time. And we were shooting the
00:34
cover and we were being very thoughtful as New  York City Pride always is about really trying
00:38
to represent our entire queer community. As  we were looking at folks to put on there,
00:43
you know, some of them were really obvious. You  know, one of them was Whoopi Goldberg who was
00:47
hosting our opening ceremony at Barclays, who  was super involved in being a supportive ally.
00:53
Todrick Hall who was performing. But we wanted to  really have some representation of young people.
01:00
And at the time, I was a little bit working with,  but mostly just obsessed with the musical, The
01:06
Prom. I suggested that we approach the cast of the  prom and ask the two girls who played the leads,
01:12
the two girls that are dating and coming out – I  won’t give away the whole story – coming out in
01:19
the play. And they immediately agreed. They  were thrilled. So a date was set and we were
01:25
told that that was the same day that Whoopi  Goldberg would be taping. So we were all super,
01:30
super excited. And then we were told, you know,  very strict timing. You know, “Whoopi needs to be
01:37
in and out. She’s got a very tight schedule.  So, you know, don’t come until two o’clock.”
01:42
So we get there at two o’clock and  Whoopi Goldberg’s still there. So
01:48
not only is she still there she is having a blast.  She is chatting with everybody. She brought her
01:55
own wardrobe. She brought… I have really  funny pictures of her in a rainbow fake fur,
02:02
not real fur, fake fur coat that she was  glamming around with and horsing around with,
02:08
and then opened up to reveal a t-shirt she  made that said “It’s World Pride, bitches!”
02:12
You know? And she made hundreds  of them for us to sell.
02:14
I mean, it was, it was really funny. And when  I walked in, the first person I saw was Tom,
02:20
who is the director and manager of her company.  Whoop Inc. And I knew him from glaad, from my
02:26
old glaad days. And so I, you know, we said hi,  we embraced, I introduced him to the actors from
02:32
the prom. We were all really excited. And then  he took me in to say hello to Whoopi Goldberg.
02:37
She was just amazing. She was happy to see us.  And then she was thrilled – because she’d heard
02:42
about The Prom – that the girls were there. So  she wanted to meet them. They were of course,
02:47
completely starstruck as well. And, you know,  we figured, okay, this is great. We’ve met,
02:52
she’ll leave. We’ll get on with  the shoot. Not how it played out.
02:57
Whoopi just didn’t leave. I mean,  she kept hanging around. And then
03:00
at one point, and it really was a very  magical moment for everybody in the room,
03:05
Whoopi Goldberg basically was like, “What the  hell? Like, we need a picture of all of us.”
03:10
And there were like 20 people in the room. We all  squished onto the stage that was set up for the
03:17
cover shoot. She had her agent Tom take  the picture and I have this amazing photo
03:22
of me in my little Prom jacket that  I bought and The Prom cast and Whoopi
03:27
and all of the staff from New York City  Pride who were of course completely giddy
03:32
over the whole situation. And it was awesome.  I mean, we… we walked out floating on air.
03:38
And so once we got that under our  belt, you know, June was looming,
03:42
you know, and we knew that things started on  June 1st. You know, one of the things that
03:47
is so important to the March, which was going  to be the largest March in history of Prides,
03:52
was that our grand marshals… there were more  than usual. They were international. They
03:58
were incredibly diverse. They were all kinds of  folks from all different parts of the community.
04:02
And one of the people we chose was Monica Helms.  And a lot of folks don’t know who Monica is.
04:07
Monica is the person who created the trans flag.  And she had never been to New York and she was
04:14
super excited to come up for Pride. And because  I knew her, I was given the responsibility of
04:23
just sort of communicating around what  their needs might be when they came up.
04:26
And she started emailing me things like, “Well, I  really want to go out for pizza.” Cause you know,
04:31
it’s New York. “I have to have pizza and you know,  I really want to do some touristy stuff.” And
04:37
you know, we know each other, but I don’t think  that she realized just how much I had on my plate.
04:43
And I wasn’t gonna tell her because you know what,  she’s Monica Helms. She deserves to be, you know,
04:47
at the… at the head of the… head of the March  and a Grand Marshall and get what she wants.
04:53
She came up with her wife. I mean, literally, like  I went and met them the morning after they got
04:58
to New York for breakfast and hung out with  them for an hour for breakfast. And then we went
05:02
and spent some time out. And so yes, we had pizza.
05:05
And about the powerful thing we did was we went  to a store called the Phluid Project. The Phluid
05:11
Project is a brick and mortar store and online  that is the first non-gendered clothing store
05:19
that celebrates gender diversity that celebrates  the trans and nonbinary communities that is just
05:25
super queer and super awesome and owned  by a wonderful man named Rob O’Brien.
05:30
We took a taxi over to the store, which  is like a video game going into New York
05:34
City taxi for a ride, very quickly, over  to Broadway. We walked into this store,
05:38
which I’d been to many times and absolutely doored  and the trans flag was everywhere. And I just… I
05:47
looked at Monica’s face and her eyes welled up.  She was just… I… she couldn’t believe it.
05:52
I mean, she knows that everybody uses the  trans flag, but it’s… it’s a different
05:55
thing when you actually walk into a  store that is affirming, welcoming,
06:01
you know, filled with young queer  trans non-binary staff who were like,
06:05
“Oh my God, she invented the…  she designed the first trans flag.”
06:10
And I will never forget the one thing she really,  really wanted was a pair of sneakers with the
06:16
trans flag on the sole of the sneaker. The morning  of the actual March, we had a press conference.
06:22
She spoke at the press conference. We put her in  her convertible. She started to get ready for the
06:26
March. And then as she sat up on the back – top of  the backseat of the convertible, she put her feet
06:32
up in the air and she was wearing those sneakers  with the trans flag on the sole of her feet.
06:37
And it was – we just all started cheering. It was  the sweetest, funniest, most moving thing ever.
06:44
That moment, seeing her beaming,  being cheered on by, you know,
06:49
by literally millions of people who now would know  her name, would know our history, would understand
06:55
where the trans flag came from. That’s one  of those moments where you realize, okay,
07:01
that’s what… that’s what this is really all about.
07:03
So it’s super fun to meet Whoopi Goldberg  and hang out with the cast of the prom and
07:09
be able to, you know, have  fun that way. But I think that
07:14
the other experience, the experience of seeing  Monica’s face of seeing the faces of these…
07:19
not just the trans kids with their parents  and their families and their friends,
07:23
and trans adults, you know, is…  that’s… that’s the power of change.
07:30
I know that in that moment, it  was one of those moments where
07:33
I changed. My life changed. I changed my… by  putting myself into that experience and… and
07:40
allowing myself to fully feel it. I think when  you allow yourself to take these things in,
07:45
it’s what makes me want to continue doing  it. And it makes me a better person.

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock

 

About I'm From Driftwood

I'm From Driftwood aims to help LGBTQ people learn more about their community, straight people learn more about their neighbors and everyone learn more about themselves through the power of storytelling and story sharing. Increasing empathy and empowering individuals is accomplished by creating an apolitical forum for LGBTQ stories from every age, race, gender, background and culture. The stories deepen our understanding of each other, preserve history, and open hearts and minds.

More first-person LGBTQ stories: http://imfromdriftwood.com/

I'm From Driftwood on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImFromDriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imfromdriftwood/

I'm From Driftwood on Twitter: https://twitter.com/imfromdriftwood

