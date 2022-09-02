One Essential Thing Every Parent of a Teen Needs to Have

My beautiful, sensitive, kind-hearted sixteen-year-old is imprisoned in our home. It’s been two weeks, and she still has a week before she’s up for parole.

Her crime?

Turning off her location on her cell phone.

She’s heavy into the first love affair, and she and Romeo have been hitting the town since summer break began.

On the night of the “crime,” she told me they were going to the movie theater in town. Her boyfriend picked her up at 9:20, the exact time the movie started. Being that it was only a fifteen-minute drive to the theater, they might miss a few trailers, but no big deal, right?

Turns out they missed the whole movie.

Evidently, they decided that since they’d be late, they’d skip the movie and “hang out” in the shopping center across the street instead.

So what, right? A little shopping instead of the movie. I don’t know too many parents who’d freak out at the change of plans, and I wouldn’t have had a problem either.

Except all of the stores in this shopping center closed at nine.

Needless to say, nothing good can come from two teen lovebirds parked in a deserted shopping center after the stores close.

And my daughter is smart enough to know that, which is why she tried to keep it from me.

Enter the “Momcopter” with yours truly at the controls.

Before I went to bed at about ten, I checked her location on Life 360, the phone tracking app I use. Not only did I find out they were in the shopping center instead of the movies, but I also found out that they parked at the store farthest from the street.

Two minutes after my discovery, Romeo texted me that my daughter’s phone was out of charge. He told me to text him if I needed to contact her.

The truth?

My daughter turned off her location, so I wouldn’t be able to track her whereabouts. It would have worked if she’d done this before I checked up on her.

She lied. Romeo lied.

And the reason I caught them was Life 360.

The benefits of phone tracking apps

Life 360 is only one of many excellent phone tracking apps available. (Newsweek has a list of the seven best ones here.)

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

What can these apps do to protect your child?

Not only can they tell you your child’s present location, but they can also tell you a detailed list of where they’ve been beforehand.

They can tell you your child’s driving speed and the number of “hard brakes” they’ve made on the road.

They have “crash detection” and emergency dispatch in case your child gets in an accident. (Unfortunately, a previous student of mine crashed into a tree on the ride back to college. The parents received the notification through the app. Sadly, it was too late when they and the ambulance arrived. However, the truth is that precious minutes were saved with the phone tracking app. They didn’t save my beloved student, but they drastically increase your child’s chance of survival if a similar incident occurs.

They allow you to send them “check-in “messages via the app.

They tell you how much battery life is on your child’s phone. (When Romeo texted her phone was dead, I checked the app and found it was at eighty-nine percent charge. Busted.)

Life 360 has free and paid membership plans (which offer even more safeguards) for as little as fifteen dollars a month. Other phone tracking apps like FamiGuard and Find My Kids have similar options. (Their subscription fees are even cheaper than Life 360.)

Note: Depending on the app, you can also do other things such as block internet sites, limit and monitor phone screen time, and even listen to your child’s surroundings.

The bottom line:

I teach many sweet, responsible adolescents, but I also hear these same children’s tales of trickery and evasion regarding parents.

Don’t get me wrong. In no way do their stories change the fact they’re lovely young adults, but teens will be teens.

Let’s be honest.

You broke the rules at sixteen. So did I. It’s just easier to be caught in the act nowadays.

So research different phone tracking apps and find one that best fits your needs.

This way, you can always keep a loving eye out for your “babies.”

As Toni Morrison said in her bestselling book Beloved:

“Grown don’t mean nothing to a mother. A child is a child. They get bigger, older, but grown? What’s that supposed to mean? In my heart, it don’t mean a thing.”

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock