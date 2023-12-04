One Immigrant’s Childhood Journey to Achieving America’s Promise

My formative years were spent in the Caribbean and shaped by a loving extended family, from my mother’s relatives to my stepfather’s kin. My maternal grandmother and grandfather were my home. They were my primary bonds because they had raised me in my first three years. These rich connections formed the essence of family to me.

My father’s occasional visits, letters, and American gifts painted an enticing image of America, where dreams could be nurtured into reality with hard work and perseverance.

Despite my family bonds, the complexity of U.S. immigration laws would soon pull me in, thanks to my father’s status as a naturalized American citizen. This process of family-based immigration, often mislabeled and misunderstood, paved my path to the States.