By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

About one in three Texas students left college without earning a degree — and in the last five years, they accumulated $1.1 billion in student debt, a new study found.

Most of those who left did so in the first year of college. Signs that students were academically struggling were apparent as their grade averages hovered just above 1.0, signaling that they weren’t ready for college when they enrolled or did not get the academic help they needed.

A report released Wednesday from Philanthropy Advocates and Jacob Kirksey, an education researcher at Texas Tech University, examined who makes up the students not making it to graduation and the impact leaving college has on the wages they make later in life.

The researchers tracked 900,000 students who enrolled in college within one year of graduating from a Texas high school between 2017 and 2022. Within six years of enrolling, 49% had completed a credential. Meanwhile, 38% of students — or more than 300,000 students — had left school, and 14% were still enrolled.

“The success of the K-12 system is not just did we get students enrolled but were they truly set up for success as they entered into it,” said Gabe Grantham, a policy advocate at Philanthropy Advocates.

Failing courses has short and long-term impacts. Low grades hurt their ability to qualify for the financial aid that makes college more affordable so they can continue.

Researchers defined stopouts as students who left college without a certificate or degree and did not return within a year.

Nearly 30% of those who left college had debt with the average student loan borrower owing $6,250 with no diploma or certificate to qualify for higher paying jobs, according to the findings.

The researchers tracked earnings 10 years after high school. The state saw an annual wage gap of $20,800 between those who completed college and those who did not.

The findings come as Texas fast approaches 2030, for which outgoing Gov. Greg Abbott had set goals that 60% of working age adults would have completed a degree or postsecondary credential of value.

Gov-elect Gina Hinojosa has not said yet if she will keep those benchmarks. The Democrat appointed to her transition team Ryan Pollock, of the Texas State Building and Construction Trades Council, who has focused on workforce needs and training.

The Texas Tribune partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.

Disclosure: Texas Tech University has been a major financial supporter of The Texas Tribune. Open Campus and Philanthropy Advocates have been financial supporters within the past five years. The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in our journalism. Find a complete list of them and more information about our financial and disclosure policies here.

This article first appeared on The Texas Tribune.

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Photo: The University of Texas at Austin campus on Oct. 1, 2026. Leila Saidane for The Texas Tribune