One in Three Workplace Affairs Start at the Christmas Party [Survey]

‘Tis the season for the infamous workplace Christmas party – roughly 85% of affairs begin in the workplace, with one in five employees confessing to being unfaithful with a colleague.

However, where do most workplace affairs take place?

Loved up couples, stay especially vigilant in the lead up to Christmas. Another survey of over 4,000 people revealed that 31% of first kisses between colleagues occur at the office Christmas party.

The experts at RANT Casino have surveyed 3,800 individuals across the UK to ultimately reveal the places serving as hotbeds for workplace affairs where infidelity thrives.

From casual office banter to regular coffee breaks, a substantial 24.8% (408 individuals) have confessed that the infidelity started within the workplace. Communication through texts, phone calls and social media accounted for 21.4%(352 respondents) while 21.2% (348 respondents) agreed that the affair flourished at workplace gatherings or events such as the notorious Christmas party where over millions of Brits admitted to have made this merry mistake.

An astonishing 25.5% (605 respondents) admitted to flirting with a colleague, and roughly half of that amount (15.1%) owned up to having further developed romantic feelings. Additionally, nearly 13% confessed to having a ‘work wife’ or ‘work husband’ following concerning study findings which have revealed that those with a work spouse are more prone to confide in them than their actual partners

A surprising 22.2% (561 individuals) have been sneaky enough to keep their illicit act under the radar while 17% got caught due to someone at work exposing their clandestine behaviour. Moreover, a noteworthy 14.6% (368 respondents) were dramatically spotted by their partner’s friends who divulged their affair.

Research conducted by RANT Casino.

