One of the Fifty Reasons I Don’t Cheat on My Wife

Many years ago, my friend, Victor, revealed to me he was cheating on his fiancé. This news disappointed me because I thought the world of his fiancé, and I knew it would break her heart. I tried to talk sense into Victor, but he was hellbent on making a mess his life, which he did spectacularly.

He told his fiancé the usual cliches that he was “working late” and “going out with clients,” but instead, he was frequenting the “den of sin” with his new concubine.

This affair went on for almost four months without a hitch. And Victor thought he could get away with it. But when his wise uncle, Sammy, happened to see Victor and his mistress out one night at a restaurant, his words were simple and direct,

“This doesn’t end well.”

There’s Always A Slip-Up

When I asked Victor what he was going to do when all this blows up in his face, he said, “I’ve got everything under control.”

“Besides,” he said, with a self-assured cockiness, “She’ll never find out.”

I reminded him, “They always find out! Nobody beats the system!”

And then a month later it happened.

As soon as the new iPhone came out, Victor was the first in line to get it. He played with his new toy all night in bed until he fell asleep. His dirty little secrets were well-contained behind the curtains of his lyin’ yes…except for one small glitch.

Victor forgot to change his text message settings, and the new phone kept pinging all night on the nightstand. Victor slept right through it, but his fiancé did not. When she got up to turn the sound off the phone, she found a trail of inappropriate text messages that included a spread of naughty lingerie photos of a woman she’d vaguely remembered meeting a long time ago at the company Christmas party.

And that was Victor’s last good night of sleep for a while. From that point forward, his stable life began to crumble.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

His fiancé broke up with him. They called the wedding off, and the elaborate parties and events canceled at great expense. Friends split off into factions, and the two families stopped speaking to each other, which then infected their intertwined business deals.

But it didn’t stop there.

The mistress was not content with merely being set aside. She felt unfairly dismissed. And so before that ugly chapter of the soap opera could end, there had to be a long, drawn-out pregnancy scare. A public altercation at a high-end restaurant in front of clients. A few keyed cars and punctured tires. Cops at the door. A cache of more embarrassing photos, legal documents, and a restraining order.

And all for what?…A little nooky on the side.

A Predictable Path

Most affairs begin as hot and passionate excursions into our carnal delights. They produce an adrenalized high that makes you numb to the social contracts of the real world and can cloud your judgment.

But, as we’ve seen a thousand times before, these torrid affairs usually end up dirty, mean, and with lots of broken hearts, smashed dishes, and torn up dreams.

This local scandal was the gift that kept on giving.

The next time I saw Victor, he was a nervous wreck as he tried to put his life back together.

And it made me wonder: Is the joy of cheating worth all the pain it causes?

From Smart To Dumb

Whether you look at it from a moral, spiritual, or ethical viewpoint, there are at least fifty good reasons why cheating on your significant other is a horrible idea.

First and foremost, it hurts the person you supposedly love and care for in life. It kicks them right in the groin of their emotional center.

Secondly, it can demolish the trust and intimacy in the relationship you once had.

Thirdly, it can make you look like a real asshole, if not a pariah, in front of your friends, family, and community.

Fourthly, it can mess with your thoughts and karma.

But despite these good, solid reasons, this doesn’t stop many seemingly smart people from making the dumb decision to cheat.

The reasons we cheat are both simple — we’re weak, self-gratifying animals. And complicated — in that we are often trying to fill some hidden need that we believe will be satiated by cheating.

But cheating almost always creates more problems than it solves.

I’m In Trouble

Although it’s not a fair or equal comparison, I sometimes liken the temptation to cheat with our struggle to resist desserts.

Many of us expend a lot of effort trying to eat healthy, keep our weight down, monitor our blood sugar levels, and lower our cholesterol.

We collect the best nutritional advice we can find, commit to a weekly diet plan, and make promises to ourselves to not venture off the path. But then we find ourselves late on a Friday night with chocolate cream pie smeared across our lips and graham cracker crust crumbs all over our shirt.

But I get it.

There are times when it’s hard to resist the seductive delights of desserts, particularly when you’re out to dinner with friends, having a good time, and they roll out that damn dessert cart.

The dessert cart is the enemy of the people! It’s like a mini-strip club on wheels, filled with naked sweets thrusting their luscious pie crust hips and whipped cream in your face.

During those weak moments, the strength of our rational mind moves to the back burner, as the sultry sheen of the Molten Chocolate Lava Cake comes dripping hot out of the oven.

Just the name alone melts my defenses.

There are times when no amount of sensible advice will stop us from falling head over heels into a plate of Double Chocolate Bundt Cake with Ganache Glaze, Red Velvet Cake, Mississippi Mud Cake, or Gooey Butter Cake.

But I must admit, I’m a pretty basic guy when it comes to cheating on my diet. I don’t need any fancy dessert concoctions or exotic names to ruin me. Just show me a gold-fashioned apple pie or minimalist cheesecake, and I’m done.

Temptation

Like a drug dealer, you can usually find desserts on just about every street corner in America. And these “dessert dealers” will follow you from block to block, restaurant to restaurant, and meal to meal. They know where you eat, which dessert fetishes make your mouth water, and where you like to keep the stash of chocolate cookies hiding in the back of your cupboard.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

For those of us trying to stay healthy, we know we shouldn’t be hanging around deserts trays or bakery shops too much. Nor should we allow the sweet-talking waiter to entice us with one of his erotic dessert stories.

But we tell our guests, “I don’t think I’ll get anything, but I would be curious to hear what the dessert options are.” And before we know it, we’ve ordered a lustful dish and taken the next step into having an illicit affair by saying, “Just a bite to see what it tastes like.”

And we all know what happens after that: scraped plates, and licked forks.

For some, the taste of desserts feels so good going down that we close our eyes and purr in front of everyone. The pleasure center of our brain lights up and releases a cocktail of feel-good chemicals that ooze out from our mouth down to our toes.

We’ve entered the stage of “food bliss,” and we don’t care about logic, the damage we inflict, or the hurt we might cause to ourselves. The more we tell ourselves we shouldn’t eat sweets, the more power, authority, and control we give over to them.

How we associate things

While our taste buds and salivation glands play a significant role in making us unable to resist desserts, our sweet tooth is much more of a psychological process. The dessert peddlers have succeeded in conditioning us to “associate” sweets with pleasure, joy, delight, and, most importantly, reward.

We can tell our intellect that “sweets are bad for us” all day long, but it’s our wild desire that attempts to take over the control tower.

When you’ve had a super hard day or are celebrating a milestone in your life, your desire tries to convince you that you deserve a reward.

Just a little one, right?

And no matter how compelling your restraint logic is, the psychological need for this reward will sometimes win over the sensible choice.

The same goes for cheating.

The Higher Power

Most people know it’s morally, spiritually, or socially wrong to cheat. And we know the short term thrill of cheating often puts our relationships at considerable risk and will inevitably lead to trouble down the road.

But when things aren’t going well at home, or we feel we’re not getting our physical or emotional needs met, some people can associate commitment with work, stress, sacrifice, and struggle — like eating kale everyday (for some). And they can associate the affair with carefree joy and a long-overdue reward.

The pleasure and good feelings we associate with cheating can sometimes overpower our common sense and sound moral judgment. And that’s when we end up with lipstick on our collar or unseemly text messages late at night.

Learning To Cheat

I am no holy roller or morally perfect guy, far from it. I have made so many mistakes that I could write ten books on how to ruin your life, particularly in terms of relationships. But compared to my friends, I wasn’t much of a playboy or cheater. I just didn’t have that particular appetite for self-destruction.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

However, I’m experienced enough to know what cheating feels like.

I cheated a few times in high school when the rules of dating and “going steady” were so ill-defined and the relationship periods so short that it would be hard to call any of them a serious “commitment.” But still, I remember the pain, jealousy, and sense of betrayal that can grip us, as I got to experience cheating from both sides.

And when I became a young adult, I had a few brief dalliances and affairs while in a committed relationship with others. I didn’t intend or set out to cheat. These situations snuck up on me unexpectedly. And I had not yet learned how to put the brakes on them, much less consider the consequences of cheating.

However, I will never forget the look of pain I caused other people in my life. They didn’t deserve it, and I will forever regret that I behaved in this way.

But that was it for me and cheating. I never went back to it again as I could see the pain far outweighed the rewards.

Even though I’ve had multiple opportunities to cheat — and situations where I could get away with it seemingly scot-free — cheating doesn’t have power over me like say blueberry cobbler does after a tough week.

But my friends often ask me what’s the secret.

Dirty Laundry

Outside of the incredible love and deep commitment I have to my wife, the biggest reason I don’t cheat is this:

Cheating causes a massive imbalance in the thought patterns of your brain. It dramatically reduces your ability to think clearly. And it destroys your sense of inner peace and sanity.

Whenever you cheat and get away with it, you end up having to drag around a dirty laundry bag full of dark secrets wherever you go. This dirty laundry bag occupies valuable space in your mind and weighs down your daily thoughts.

And the longer you wait to come clean with things, the more rotten and foul the evidence gets.

While you may be able to keep your dirty laundry tucked away in the back of your mental closet, your mind and soul know it’s there. And if you’re not careful, this dirty laundry can rot away your soul.

More than anything, though, cheating creates constant anxiety of having your dirty laundry exposed. It’s a mini-psychological terror that haunts you and trails all your thoughts.

Two Lives

The act of cheating and keeping secrets partitions the hard drive of your brain into two separate lives. The life in your head, and the one on the street.

And trying to keep track of these two lives is exhausting and dislocating.

Although we don’t always appreciate it, having a healthy mental balance in your mind is advantageous in your life and career. This balance enables you to make the right calls and focus with accuracy. It allows you to sleep peacefully and wake up restored. And most importantly, it keeps you from not having to carry around a guilty conscience all day.

The whole point, gift, and reward of being in a relationship are to get close and intimate with your significant other. To reveal yourself in full. But secret lives and lies block that intimacy.

When you lie to others — particularly to your significant other — you’re setting yourself up to have to keep a part of yourself hidden away from the other. And this imbalance can cause more mental distress, anguish, and friction than we realize.

“I need to tell you something.”

We’ve all had friends who cheated on their significant other but somehow managed to get away with it. But even when they’re “in the clear,” many of them reach a point where they can’t hold the secret in any longer. And they feel compelled to confess their sins to their significant other.

Why do they do this?

Because living a lie is destabilizing. While they might be able to fake it on the street, their soul inside feels divorced from the self. And it needs to come clean and unburden itself, even if it causes tremendous damage to the person they love.

No matter how tempting a situation to cheat might be, who wants to function or live with this kind of imbalance. The cost and pain of cheating far outweigh the reward.

Oneness

My advice to couples and potential cheaters on the fence is to get clear with how you associate cheating in your mind. Despite what it looks like on the surface, cheating doesn’t represent joy or pleasure for longer than a brief cigarette moment.

After that, cheating unleashes a hailstorm of pain, hurt, lost trust, and mental imbalance.

—

Previously published on “Hello, Love”, a Medium publication.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Vinicius “amnx” Amano on Unsplash