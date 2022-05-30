One Simple Step To Refresh the Connection With Your Life Partner

For those of us striving for healthy, enjoyable long-term relationships with our partners, it’s important to uncover exactly how we or our partners are managing the inevitable stressors that surface in our daily lives. Understanding some of the different types of defense mechanisms can help us lovingly support our spouse or partner when they are on the defensive and allow for the same in return.

Once the defense mechanisms are identified, we can start to notice if they positively or negatively impact the relationship and if we need to do anything about them. I just want to state right at the beginning that defense mechanisms are not “bad”, but must be managed so as to not accidentally hurt or drive away our loved ones during a time that love and empathy should be deployed. We do this by putting in the effort to learn to recognize the common signs of a defense mechanism, decreasing the chance of intimacy issues.

Defense mechanisms “according to Freudian theory” are a distortion of reality so that we are better able to cope with an unsavory situation. Since these mechanisms are used to protect or separate us from something unpleasant such as a specific event, thought, or feeling, you can imagine that this might lead to some interesting interactions if we don’t know how to handle when our partner is in the defensive (with their chosen defense mechanism).

Identifying the defense mechanism that is being used in our intimate interactions is the first step. Internal negative self-talk, self-doubt, and low self-esteem in the form of a strong defense mechanism can ultimately lead individuals to self-sabotage and hinder the success of their intimate relationships.

Acknowledging that we have these strong inclinations to protect ourselves (defense mechanisms) may be concerning, but they give us a clue as to what is really going on behind the wall. In the example above, I didn’t feel like I was allowed to have my own desires or preferences, I wanted to make sure we did what he wanted to do. But, these protections and defenses are there for a reason, and being curious is key to breaking them down to allow for intimacy back in the relationship.

The Different Types of Defense Mechanisms

Let’s dive into the different types of defense mechanisms and what we can do to get past them or reduce their impact.

1. Projection

Do you project your feelings about yourself onto your partner?

What you or your partner are saying internally is, “If I have these concerns, how can you not?

The best way to solve projecting your own feelings or concerns onto another and heal your ‘projection defense mechanism’ is actually with self-love and increasing your self-esteem.

2. Denial

Is it hard for you to accept reality or facts that are hard or difficult to take? You are actually attempting to block external events or circumstances from your mind so that you avoid these painful feelings or events.

This can hurt others because you are essentially communicating that what the other person is feeling or experiencing is not valid, which can make them feel isolated and alone.

You don’t feel alone if this is how you cope with life, denial is actually one of the most common defense mechanisms and can be slowly healed by accepting what is true, no matter how difficult.

3. Repression

Similar to Denial, unsavory thoughts, or painful memories, can be difficult to process or face. Instead, it might be easier to unconsciously choose to hide them in hopes of forgetting about them entirely.

Working to either accept and work through the painful memories or unsavory thoughts that you currently have if they are still bothering you, then work towards dealing with painful instances right when they happen instead of repressing them.

4. Rationalization

This defense mechanism is relatively common, and you may notice that some of your loved ones do this.

Rationalization is where you make an effort to explain your potentially undesirable behaviors with their own set of “facts” or reasons as to why you are doing something. This allows you to feel comfortable with the choice you made, even if you know that it’s not right. It might be because you are trying to get something to go “your way”.

Noticing that you are doing this, catching your “facts” and really trying to decide if they are true or if you are simply trying to justify your actions is the first step to working through your defense mechanism.

5. Reaction Formation

People who use this defense mechanism recognize how they feel, but they choose to behave in the opposite manner of their instincts.

A person who reacts this way, for example, may feel they should not express negative emotions, such as anger or frustration. They choose to instead respond in an overly optimistic way.

This can be harmful because it doesn’t allow that person to really validate their true feelings and can increase anxiety because they bottle their feelings and aren’t able to express them.

6. Intellectualization

When you come into a trying situation or conversation perhaps, you may choose to remove all emotion from your responses and instead focus on quantitative facts.

This is a great coping skill because it is less harmful and leads to thought-out solutions.

A Step In The Right Direction

Now that we know what some of the common defense mechanisms are, it’s important to also say that being aware of them is not enough, it’s just one step in your long-term relationship success. To really build intimacy and maintain that connection between our spouse or partner, real work must be done in breaking down or lessening those walls of defense.

Learning new ways to deal with uncomfortable feelings and thoughts can be a touch challenge and can bring on low-self esteem if we are made to feel like the ways we used to cope are inappropriate. Internal negative self-talk, self-doubt, and low self-esteem in the form of a strong defense mechanism can ultimately lead individuals to self-sabotage and hinder the success with you, their intimate relationship.

The best way to challenge these defense mechanisms requires drawing on huge amounts of self-honesty, openness and confidence. It’s also important to state here that you (yes you) or your partner is not a bad or unlovable person; you are together for a reason. Having these defenses up is something that might hinder your connection, but once you identify which defense mechanism(s) you have, you can work through it and get to the other side.

There is a great quote by Alison Kate where she says,

“We grow by stepping out of our inner default programming and into discomfort, and by consciously shifting away from the patterns we know and choosing different environments and dynamics.”

Takeaway:

If you or your partner have struggled with self-sabotage through immature defense mechanisms, working on and monitoring those internal struggles and insecurities is very important as well as accepting or challenging our insecurities. Doing this simple maintenance (notice I said simple, not easy) will help us keep up on our marriages and long-term relationships in a healthy way and will reduce self-sabotaging habits.

Defense mechanisms are completely natural and an important way to deal with difficult situations or feelings. Some defense mechanisms like “sublimation” and “intellectualization” might be more sustainable than others but other defense mechanisms may prevent you from ever facing emotional issues or anxieties and may even lead to mental health issues.

If you or your partner is willing to make some positive changes to help combat their instinctual defense mechanisms, partners can support their spouse by asking them how they would like to be supported in their healing journey. Partners will do best to be kind and gentle when they are working with one another as there are likely to be some rough ridges, as we heal ourselves. When we heal ourselves, we let out the pain, and old thoughts, to let room for intimacy between one another.

The idea for this article came from Steph Anya, LMFT, and her youtube video, Couples Therapist Breaks Down ‘Love is Blind’ Season 2; Important Lessons in Love, and some of the methods for building intimacy came from the book, The Seven Principles for Making Marriages Work, by John Gottman and Nan Silver.

