One thing I have been brought back to many times on this journey is the importance of a secure attachment. I came by it by having a fearful-avoidant attachment. Or in other words disorganized attachment style. This in particular means I can be very push-pull and felt early that the people who should keep me safe are unpredictable in their response to my needs.

One day my therapist said something that I haven’t thought about before. She said that we can have different attachment styles with different people in our lives. This rang very true to me and also explains why we feel safer with some, and not others.

Our mental and emotional well-being is super important. I have written about this before and will come back to the same topic many times. I feel it is crucial not only for a fulfilling life but also for our spiritual journeys.

Possessing a secure attachment is like having fertile soil beneath you. So nurturing that you can dig your roots in deep and thus keep growing to your full potential. If we failed to receive that type of nurturing (and most of us did to different degrees), it stifled our growth.

A crucial moment in any personal journey is understanding the need to re-parent ourselves. Watering the soil. Catching ourselves instead of beating ourselves up. And start replacing those negative beliefs with something softer and more compassionate. This means being able to see what is beneficial for us long-term, not simply following every impulse we have.

But most importantly it means un-shaming those parts we were the most shamed for. Providing a loving space for those parts of us to express ourselves without being further abused by shame.

This is not for the faint-hearted. Shame feels like not being wanted at all yet having nowhere else to go. With that comes the humiliation of feeling in the way all the time. Like an ugly duckling, needing the pack yet ostracized by it.

Un-rooting this feeling takes great courage and love. A determination to stay with the feeling of humility. When we grow up with this feeling constantly over our heads like a raincloud, hiding is the only thing that feels safe. And when we hide, it is even harder to create a healthy attachment.

This process might take a lifetime. Try to be okay with that because patience is the best tool for.. well anything in life.

The journey is much bigger than ourselves but it is also very personal. Finding common ground for those paradoxical experiences that is life will in turn give us peace of mind and heart.

So to create a secure attachment means that we become our allies, being able to hold ourselves when we feel like we deserve it the least. Loving someone and yourself when they do everything as expected and positive is easy. But loving yourself when we make mistakes and owning them without condemning ourselves as all bad, is something we are all learning.

The most important thing will be, to be wise enough to surround yourself with people that can accept you and make you feel safe to be yourself. Just like a small child can explore their surroundings when they know they have a safe parent that can comfort them when needed. In some aspects we never really “grow up”, we just shapeshift into bigger humans, but we still have needs.

Another misconception I had is that anything I heal will automatically be easy to do. I was so wrong.

If we observe a pattern not working and we know that doing the opposite of that pattern is required. There will still be some fear involved until we take the action needed and thus show ourselves it’s okay.

In my relationships, one of my main themes is feeling unable to communicate my needs and wants. I unconsciously play it too cool. I mean sure, if we are playing a game where the winner is the one that seems to not care the most, I will most likely win. But I learned the price for that game is too high.

I have spent hours upon hours reading, meditating, doing inner child work. Secretly hoping that the next person will be the one to experience my new open vulnerable self. Again, I was so wrong. I kept attracting the same patterns with different people. I was stunned, shocked and confused. Okay, I am being a little dramatic, but I was disappointed. Why was it still so hard for me?!

Until I sat down talking deep to my inner self in meditation and was told something like this,

When you know the right action to take for your growth and happiness, there will be no shortcuts. It’s bout being brave, not about waiting for the fear to go away.

I was not happy about this discovery. But I also knew it was true. So I started practising little by little, showing the part of me that was so afraid it was liberating to be seen.

Am I fully healed? Not at all. The majority of my healing lies in a primary relationship. But am I going to be brave? Absolutely.

