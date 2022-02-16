One Thing Men Want More Than Love From Women

Men want more than just love from women. Give them this one thing, and you’ll have their attention, affection, and even love…

In a culture where men are often stereotyped as being lazy or neglectful types who don’t care for themselves or others, it may be refreshing to find the other side of the coin: that a man will not only take care of himself but also those around him — as long as he feels appreciated.

The secret thing that men want more than love might surprise you.

It is a simple act. It’s something that costs you nothing but has the potential to make him feel like the king of his castle.

What is it? It’s respect.

A man wants to know that you respect him. Treating him respectfully will help you get the love and attention from your man that you want.

Think about how you would treat someone who disrespected you. You wouldn’t do it. Neither should you do it to your man, but he won’t know how to react if you don’t ask him directly.

The easiest way to show respect is through your actions and words. Let’s examine these pieces of the puzzle before exploring how they can help you get everything you want in a relationship with a man.

The Most Important Thing You Can Do For Your Relationship With A Man…

1. Show him respect

Respect means valuing or acknowledging someone or something, especially as deserving of special treatment, admiration, or respect. It’s a highly desirable quality, and it’s the first thing that men look for in women to see if they’re worthy of their time and energy.

Respect is a barometer on how you feel about him, what you think of him, and how much he means to you — all through his eyes.

2. Don’t disrespect him intentionally

It’s important to show him respect without being too overbearing or needy. Respect is a quality that women often have but don’t show their men! There’s a fine line between respect and contempt. You know when you’ve crossed the line.

3. Be respectful to others in his presence

All members of family units deserve respect. It’s important to remember that a man might have children from previous relationships, and you need to show your best behavior around them as well.

4. Show him respect in public

You’ve heard of the saying: “Never talk about someone in their absence.” It would be best if you extended that to him as well. Flattering him or talking about his greatness, particularly in front of other people, is a great way for men to feel loved and valued by you.

5. Handle difficult situations with respect

The most difficult situations you will face in a relationship with a man involve his family, friends, or other people he cares for. Being respectful and understanding about these sensitive issues can go a long way in his eyes.

6) Don’t disrespect him in front of your peers. This one might seem obvious, but many women do it every day, and he never sees it. So much so that he might even feel disrespected by you as well!

7. If you’re feeling disrespectful, apologize immediately

It’s all right to voice your thoughts and feelings, but don’t let your disrespect carry over into other areas of your relationship. Apologize immediately when you’ve done something disrespectful or said something that shows you’re disrespectful. It takes courage to do this before he can get angry at you, and it shows him that you respect him.

8. Don’t insult him in front of your peers

This is a tricky one because he might not mind it. That doesn’t mean you should go ahead and do it anyway. Insulting him in front of your peers is disrespectful, and you know what happens if you disrespect him in front of others…

The Bottom Line On Showing Respect For Him…

Respect works both ways. If you want the best from him, you need to give him the best. He’ll respect you for it, and it will help bring out the best in him as well.

Men want to know that they are necessary. They want to feel needed, so give him attention and appreciation. Help him start his day or frame your life together with respect in mind. Your man will start to depend on you in many ways, and it will be up to you to keep him happy.

