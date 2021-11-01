One Thing You Did as a Kid That You Need To Do Now

I grew up in the hills of Northern California. My backyard was the woods, where I built tree houses, stalked deer, and played on rope swings. I shot empty Coke cans with my Daisy BB gun and tried to catch blue belly lizards.

I sat beneath trees, daydreamed, and sketched birds. But my favorite woodland activity was exploring.

There were so many deer paths in the woods and I enjoyed exploring their narrow possibilities. Sometimes, I’d lose track of time and find myself in unfamiliar territory.

Other times, as I hiked ahead, I’d hear the faint call of my father echo through the woods. Calling me home for lunch or dinner.

Occasionally, I’d trudge deep into the woods and realize the sun was low and dusk settling in. Every strange sound caused a sense of fear and urgency in my mind.

“What if there’s a mountain lion out here?” I’d think to myself. Unfamiliar sounds raised the hair on the back of my neck. In short order, I’d spin around and bolt back home. Fear might have ended that journey, but the next day a new exploration would begin in the woods.

Every experience is a form of exploration

As children, we have a natural curiosity. The quotidian rhythms and responsibilities of adulthood are mercifully distant. We still have time to dream, laugh, play, draw, and nurture our imaginations. And especially, we have time to explore.

“In wisdom gathered over time I have found that every experience is a form of exploration.” -Ansel Adams

Some childhood explorations end with skinned knees or poison oak, but the memories outlast the injuries.

Then something happens. Adolescence comes along, with its hormones and angst and excitement. We go from exploring the woods to exploring strange new feelings.

We leave the mysteries of the woods behind and tread cautiously into new environs. We experience people and social circles, where inevitably we find joy, sadness, community, inclusion, exclusion, gossip, and more.

We are assembling the initial foundations of our adult selves. We become pragmatic, practical, and responsible. In short, we grow up. Who has time to explore the woods now?

A kind of homesickness

The Bible, in Corinthians, suggests we “put away childish things.” So we do. We go off to school, maybe fall in love, start a career and family. The mysteries of the woods fade into the past. There’s a mortgage to pay, mouths to feed, and social media to consume us.

But late at night, when we close our eyes and settle into ourselves, we sometimes hear it. The call of the woods. Of pathways and possibilities. Treehouses, deer paths, and unknown destinations. Childhood laughter, exploration, and the magic of imagination.

“Concepts, like individuals, have their histories and are just as incapable of withstanding the ravages of time as are individuals. But in and through all this they retain a kind of homesickness for the scenes of their childhood.”

-Soren Kierkegaard

The one thing you did as a kid that you need to do now?

Explore.

It’s so important that we make time for discovery and exploration. Be it an extended road trip or a new hobby.

There are so many pathways to stroll down. So many possibilities. One may lead to that breakthrough you’ve been praying for. Another may force you to make difficult choices that lead to life-changing growth.

No passion to be found playing small

Yes, we are all busy and settled. Perhaps some of you feel that the train left the station long ago. I beg to differ.

It’s in our nature to explore, as individuals and people. It’s why we assemble advanced crafts to explore the mysteries of Mars. It’s why some inexplicably quit their jobs and search for new horizons. Exploration leads to discoveries, growth, and a fuller life.

“There is no passion to be found playing small — in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living.” -Nelson Mandela

Some people are lucky. They keep the magic of their childhood. They continue exploring.

Then there are others, like myself, who stopped. Who found something that worked and ran with it. Because it was safe and steady. But ultimately, unfulfilling.

Thankfully, a few embers of my childhood curiosity never abandoned me. And so, in my fifth decade, I finally found my way home again. Back to those deer trails. Back to exploration, and the promise of uncharted pathways in the woods of my life.

How about you? It’s never too late to try a little exploration. Reclaim a bit of your childhood magic. Something tells me it will be good for your heart and soul.

It might be a little scary, and you could get a touch of poison oak. But just remember, the memories will outlast the injuries.

