One Underrated Quality To Look For in a Spouse

There are many qualities we are often advised to look for in a partner.

Loving. Kind. Smart. Hardworking. A good listener. Genuine. Trustworthy. Loyal. Honest. Mature. Forgiving. Humble. Patient.

I’m sure you could add more to the list.

But what is one quality that not many people will think about, and yet is necessary for a relationship to sustain over time?

The ability to fast.

Fasting is generally associated with religious observation, but it doesn’t have to be.

A person can fast from food, alcohol, sex, or from any pleasure of the body. The concept of fasting is meant to help a person gain greater control of their physical urges through their willpower.

This is not to say that physical urges are bad.

Most of the time, our physical urges are not necessarily evil or good. They just are.

This morning, my physical urge was to lay in bed for another hour. I had to get up and go to work. Later in the day, my physical urge was to order fast food, but instead, I ate home-cooked leftovers in my fridge.

Tomorrow, I can guarantee that my physical urge will be for a cup of iced coffee. (I might follow that one.)

This is all to say that physical urges, while not intrinsically evil, are important to control.

If you don’t control them, they will control you.

Marriage and relationships require sacrifice.

Sometimes, this involves physical. Other times, mental or emotional. But the point remains — sacrifice is necessary on both ends in order to maintain a happy, healthy relationship.

Do you suppose that a person who caves to their physical urges as soon as they arise will find it easy or difficult to make such sacrifices?

My money’s on the latter.

This is the real reason why fasting is so important.

It reminds us that we are in control of our bodies, and not the other way around. Of course, any person needs the basics in order to survive, but we don’t need to satisfy every physical longing at the very moment that it occurs.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

It is important for any person to possess self-control because, without it, we are enslaved by that which controls us. Whatever that might be.

The irony that most do not realize is that unless you can control yourself, you are never truly free. Unless you can give something up, that thing has more power over you than you might realize.

Final thoughts

One of the most overlooked qualities that are essential to a marriage or long-term relationship is the ability to fast. This quality will better equip any person to make sacrifices for the sake of their beloved.

A person who is capable of fasting, denying his or her body what it may want in a moment, will be far more capable and willing to make such sacrifices. They possess the maturity and self-control to think and act according to long-term goals rather than short-term urges.

It’s not common advice, but when looking for a partner, look for someone who is capable of maintaining a fast.

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock