One Way to Really Understand Your Wife

Ok, warning. Bad wife joke.

There are two times in his life when a man doesn’t understand women. Before marriage and after marriage.

True or false? Funny or tragic? You decide.

For me, it tends towards the tragic. That’s due to the depth of suffering I see in men struggling to understand their female partners.

When that partner is your wife, it speaks to a lifelong struggle to understand the one person you’ve committed to in marriage.

Do you struggle to understand your wife?

If so, you might fall into thoughts of…

She can never be happy. I can’t seem to do anything right.

It’s as if your wife is a mystery puzzle that you can’t unlock until you give up altogether and say, “F*#% It.”

What if you could really understand your wife?

It’s actually not rocket science. The answer is right in front of you.

You see, there’s a way that women give us the clarity we seek up front with their words, their complaints, and their upsets.

But we don’t receive the transmission. We are unable to decipher what’s implied within her words.

Instead, we stay trapped in how we failed or what we didn’t do right. We personalize her words. We make it about our self and our failure.

Do you feel like you’ve failed in your marriage?

When we make her complaints about our self, we miss the first step in decoding what’s really underneath those complaints.

We miss the fact that her unhappiness is about her. It’s about how she feels upset, helpless or unsafe. It’s not about you or your failure.

She might say it’s about you – you don’t understand me, you don’t see me, you don’t put the dishes in the sink – but underneath is an opportunity to see through her words to understand what’s really going on with her.

This is called cultivating Jedi vision. Yeah, you know, like Yoda seeing. To see what she can’t see.

Would you like to see what your wife can’t?

If so, check out the video below in which I speak to how to decode your wife’s complaints to get at what she’s really asking of you.

In truth, many men don’t care if they understand their wife. It’s just a means to something else – peace.

Think of the guy who says he just wants to be left alone. This is the lazy man’s version of peace. When it happens, he lives a lonely, disconnected life with an absent partner.

Well, here’s the straight up truth. Understanding her is the pathway to peace and more – love, respect, trust, and unwavering connection.

Do you want love, respect, trust, and connection in your marriage?

If so, here’s an invitation to get out of yourself. Release the burden of holding her upset. To get free to really understand her – yes, even if it stings.

An invitation to learn to absorb the sting, brush it off, and become a caring, assertive, and vulnerable warrior she’s awed by.

Are you ready to become the man she seeks?

