Online Dating Is a Cruel World — Choose Your Heartbreak

When it comes to online dating, the word “unfair” is what you’ll hear the most (aside from “exciting” for those who just started).

It’s unfair because many have put the tremendous effort from the get-go but only to get their heart broken again by heartless people.

It’s unfair because the one that they really liked decided to ghost them — making them lose hope in even trying out again.

And it’s unfair to see those dating apps advertisements which promise you a soulmate for life if you sign up for them.

Because the reality is far from that. Finding someone through dating apps requires lots of patience and sometimes, heartache.

Consider yourself lucky if you find one within 3 months and are still together for years now because that’s so rare.

Just because they love bombing you, doesn’t mean they deserve your heart

It’s no surprise the first behavior that shows up after you swipe right and matched; people (the guys mostly) love-bomb you for weeks. This means he’ll chase you like crazy, call you every day and never miss those good morning texts.

And if this is your first time trying out dating apps, there’s no doubt you’ll fall for them. This love-bombing thing is very hard to resist — it’s no surprise people will right away invest in the new person emotionally and mentally.

But just like anything else in life — everything fades in time.

So does this behavior. One day you’ll find them so quiet that you wonder whether they still like you or not. It’s all great before, what went wrong, right?

Let me give you the answer most people don’t want to believe; it’s nothing personal — they just play the game.

It’s a hard pill to swallow because we all want to feel special. So you start looking for ways as if you have to fix something for them to come back to the “old” them.

No.

Unless they tell you they’re highly committed and remove that dating app on their phone because they already found you, you’re no different than the other 5 people on their chat list.

So stop breaking your own heart by giving it too early to someone who likes to love-bomb you.

Dating apps aren’t for those who are desperate in seeking love

It’s definitely not.

After a rough breakup a couple of years ago, I was so desperate in looking for some new attention. I didn’t care enough about whether I had standards or not. I just wanted some new guy who’s interested enough to give me attention.

And that’s the worst thing I’ve ever done to myself.

Nothing works well when you put yourself out there, desperately trying to get what you want. While you may get it quickly, the consequences aren’t worth it.

Desperation attracts bad people into your life. They’re with you not because they genuinely want you, they see it as an opportunity to take advantage of you. It becomes a transaction and there’s no way they want to be with you for the long run.

I knew I attracted a narcissistic who couldn’t give a damn about my well-being but his own.

He was so good at giving compliments and saying all the words women needed to hear but when the “honeymoon” phase faded away, it felt worse than my past breakup.

That’s why when you catch yourself not currently in a good place, take a pause from being active on dating apps. You need to have a talk with yourself. You need to make sure you know your worth.

You don’t give away that power for the sake of fake attention. Have that conversation once in a while and do a self-check-in, “what’s true matters to me?”

Because at the end of the day, there’s no point in being with someone but losing yourself in it.

It’s not a competition — you have all the time in the world to find your person online

I don’t care how old you are and how many years you’ve been on dating apps but haven’t found the “one” — trust me, you don’t need to rush it out.

It can be annoying sometimes to get those comments from people around you about why you’re still single but it’s still your love life — you call the shot.

You don’t have to say “yes” to every guy you met online just because they seem to like you enough. You have the right to choose who’s right for you.

Women especially are told to wait and pick. And I still hate that phrase today.

Because we don’t want to just sit there and pick the “best” ones. We want to take our time without worrying that we might run out of time yet.

Especially online dating, there are more people who treat it as nothing but merely a game. That’s why it’s your own job to protect your heart and be picky.

Not because you’re being ungrateful — but if it’s not you, who else?

You’ve gotta choose your heartbreak and make sure it’s worth the try.

—

