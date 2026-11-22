By Roddy Scheer

Dear EarthTalk: Are websites like eBird and iNaturalist tracking environmental and/or species movement trends as a way to monitor environmental trends?

—Kathy T., via email

Luckily for the planet and its inhabitants, the answer is a resounding yes. Indeed, community or participatory science is turning millions of observations submitted by everyday nature lovers into datasets scientists use to track where species occur, when they migrate, flower or reproduce, and whether populations are expanding, contracting or shifting as climate and habitats change.

Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s eBird is one of the best examples. Birders submit checklists documenting what they saw, where and when. Researchers combine those records with statistical models, machine learning and environmental information to compensate for uneven observer effort. eBird’s Status and Trends products can then map bird abundance and population change across space and time. The scale is impressive. A 2025 study combined 14 years of eBird records—36 million checklists—with NASA satellite, weather and water data to map trends for 495 North American bird species. Researchers found that 75 percent of the species studied were declining across broad portions of their ranges, giving conservationists unusually detailed information about where losses are most severe.

iNaturalist casts a wider taxonomic net. Users upload photographs or sounds of plants, animals, fungi and other organisms along with dates and locations. Community-reviewed, research-grade observations can be shared with the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, where researchers can use them to investigate species distributions, invasive organisms and changing ranges. “AI can help turn scattered observations into ecological datasets that reveal how biological communities are responding to global change,” says University of Michigan ecologist Kai Zhu.

Nature’s Notebook makes the climate connection especially explicit. Run by the USA National Phenology Network, it asks volunteers to repeatedly record seasonal events such as flowering and animal activity. A 2026 analysis using Nature’s Notebook observations found earlier spring flowering among lilacs in New Jersey as regional temperatures increased.

There are caveats. Volunteers do not sample everywhere equally, skill levels vary and species can be misidentified, so these platforms use review systems, standardized protocols and statistical corrections. Anyone with a smartphone can contribute. Accurate locations, dates, complete checklists and repeat observations are especially valuable. Multiplied by millions of observers over many years, seemingly small records can reveal environmental changes that would otherwise be difficult and expensive to detect.

CONTACTS

EarthTalk® is produced by Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss for the 501(c)3 nonprofit EarthTalk. See more at https://emagazine.com. To donate, visit https//earthtalk.org. Send questions to: [email protected].

—

Previously Published on emagazine

***