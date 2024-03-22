Opinion: Racist Incident at Good Hot Fish Restaurant Shows an Asheville Where Black People Still Can’t Feel Comfortable

By JOHN BOYLE

By now you’ve probably heard about the latest ugly incident of overt racism in Asheville.

If you haven’t, Ashleigh Shanti, the award-winning chef and proprietor of the Good Hot Fish restaurant on the South Slope, posted about it on her Instagram feed last week. Here’s what she said:

“Last Saturday, around closing time, a group of racists were doing what they do best and decided to shut the power off to our dining room while our last guests were enjoying their dinner. They then ran away, like cowards, when confronted by a guest and an employee but not before outfitting our entrance with this disgusting sticker.”

We’re not going to show the sticker, because we don’t want to further disseminate the hate. It depicts a city skyline above the line, “How to ruin a white city.” A hand holding a shaker sprinkles people onto the city. The shaker is labeled with a racist epithet, and the holder’s sleeve has a Star of David on it.

We reached out to Shanti for an interview, electronically and by going by the restaurant, but did not hear back from her. We asked if we could photograph her but were told by her wife that she had declined.

In her post, Shanti, who appeared on the TV show Top Chef and was nominated for a James Beard Foundation award, noted that Good Hot Fish, located at 10 Buxton Ave., is on the Southside, “an old Black neighborhood in Asheville, steeped in rich history.”

“Despite the appearance of Asheville as a progressive community, not everybody is thrilled to see a black girl serving fish sandwiches on frisbees while singing to Anita Baker,” Shanti wrote. “All this blackness finally back on the Southside after decades of watching it slowly dissipate is a threat to individuals and organizations that have fought to keep us away.”

Shanti just opened the place in January, and she said it’s been an “empowering” time, but she wrote she’s still “on an island given some of the hurdles I faced getting here.”

“Whenever you decide to believe the lie that the work is over because there’s a new Black restaurant in town you’re making a mistake,” Shanti wrote. “Let this be a reminder that racism is alive and well, even in your cute manicured backyard.”

That’s incredibly well said. It’s also incredibly sad that Shanti has to even say it.

The Asheville Police Department is investigating the incident.

“We are working with the business owner and surrounding businesses to gather more information and further evidence in the hopes of identifying the suspects in this incident,” APD spokesperson Samantha Booth said Thursday. “This matter remains under investigation.”

The department asks anyone with information about the incident to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also use the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store) or contact APD at 828-252-1110.

Booth worked with the department’s crime analyst to gather statistics on hate crimes in the city since 2018.

“Since 2018, there have been 54 charges across 52 incidents that have been reported as having a hate bias,” Booth said.

Sadly, “Anti-Black” incidents top the list, with 18 between 2018 and 2024.

These incidents rear their ugly heads in our quaint mountain town every so often, giving a glimpse of some of the ugliness that lies under the surface of our “cute manicured backyard” as Shanti put it.

Remember the woman downtown screaming racist slurs at passersby in 2020? Or when apparent KKK members were distributing flyers in Montford the year before? And Lord knows our town had plenty of racial tension after George Floyd was murdered in May 2020 and demonstrations turned ugly.

In July 2022, Dewana Little, vice chair of the Asheville/Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission, wrote that Asheville “is plagued with systemic racism that maintains the status quo of comfortability for the majority and further minimizes or excludes the minority.”

Ashville City Council member: ‘I’m always on edge’

In short, Asheville, like all of America, has its share of racial strife, and sometimes it gets really ugly.

In her Instagram post, which she has since taken down, Shanti wrote that the incident serves “as a statement to me and anyone who looks like me, that we are not wanted here because of the color of our skin.”

“As a gay, Black woman in WNC in an interracial marriage, I question the safety of my existence here all the time,” Shanti wrote. “This is a real-time example of the validity of those thoughts.”

I realize some may be tempted to gauge that sentiment as overly dramatic. It is not.

Shenika Smith, an Asheville City Council member since 2017, has worked in jobs over her adult life ranging from community organizing and workforce development to adolescent behavioral work. An Asheville native, Smith, 45, left her hometown for 13 years, working in Winston-Salem and Charlotte.

She heard about the incident at Good Hot Fish and was saddened by it, although not necessarily surprised.

“This is something that I know is present in Asheville — it’s just present in our nation,” Smith told me. “And it might not be as obvious to a lot of people, because we have made a lot of strides, and it’s not as overt. But yeah, it’s still here.”

She noticed more racist messaging around the time of the Floyd protests, she said. Smith realized “those types of organizers and thinkers were finding their tribes and assembling together.”

I told Smith about a recent conversation I had with a friend of mine, a Black professional woman who lives in her own home just west of Asheville. That woman told me she still has white people stop her in her own damn neighborhood to ask her if she lives there or is “just passing through.”

Smith said she thinks about racism or encounters subtle examples of it every day.

“Even in the grocery store, or just in traffic, you never know who’s around you and how they feel about your black skin or how they are threatened by Black progression,” Smith said. “I’m always on edge. I try not to live life that way, but I think it’s smart to know your surroundings and know who you might encounter.”

In 2024 in America, that’s a crying shame.

“It may be different if Asheville had more Black folk, but we don’t have that many Black folk,” Smith said. “And so you never really know.”

U.S. Census data for 2023 shows Asheville with a population of 93,776. Just 10.4 percent of that population is Black.

It’s hard for Smith to gauge how much progress Asheville has made over the decades.

“I don’t really know if the full story’s even been told about what a lot of Black families endured during that time, during the ‘60s,” Smith said. “I think we tell our story in a safe way, because people’s personal experiences have been very violent and threatening. But as a Black woman of the city, I’ve heard some pretty horrifying stories about Asheville that probably would make you afraid.”

City Council Member Sandra Kilgore, who also grew up in Asheville, lived through the city’s racist past as well. She was a freshman when the riots over integration broke out at Asheville High School in 1969.

Kilgore left Asheville in 1976 and worked in the airline industry in Atlanta and Florida, returning here in 2011.

In one of her first jobs here, at Sears, Kilgore said she and other Black people could work only in certain departments, such as appliances or hardware, and not at the cosmetics counter. A woman who ran the jewelry department “wouldn’t let me in and told people I steal,” Kilgore recalled, noting she was in high school at the time.

Kilgore had to file a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to rectify that situation.

Regarding the Good Hot Fish incident, Kilgore, now a real estate agent, literally gasped when I informed her about it Friday.

“First of all, I guess I’m ashamed and embarrassed,” Kilgore told me. “And the reason I say that is because we are supposed to be a progressive city, and that’s the way we’ve always touted ourselves — as being a progressive city.”

Growing up in Asheville in the 1960s and early 1970s, Kilgore said she encountered racism but she feels like we have more overt, pronounced racism today. She too blames the national mood, as well as hard right politics led by Donald Trump and fueled by a resentment toward Barack Obama, America’s first Black president.

It’s made some Americans feel like it’s fine to behave in racist ways.

“I think it’s only getting worse because we as a country are allowing it,” Kilgore said.

Sadly, that appears to have touched home here at Good Hot Fish.

In the Instagram post, Shanti said, “I am still processing the magnitude of this hateful act.”

“And while I’m determined to not let it overtake me, the hot rage I still feel in my chest fuels me to grind even more and be the best for myself, my team and community while creating those same safe spaces I’ve heard about from Black elders that come in full of stories of old Black Asheville,” Shanti said.

Support for and protection of Black-owned business is vital, and particularly so beyond the month of February, Black History Month.

“Thankfully, we’ve developed close friends that feel like family here and my supporters so greatly outweigh blatant acts of hate like this one,” Shanti wrote. “Because of that we really ain’t going’ nowhere. In fact, we’ll go even harder. I’ll keep minding my own black business and spreading love through serving good ass food for my people.”

Asheville clearly is returning that love for Shanti and her crew. When I stopped by, the place was so crowded there was nowhere to sit. (It’s not a huge place, but it was crazy packed.) Asheville Watchdog photographer Starr Sariego did go by last week and got dinner and said the food was amazing.

Let’s hope the crowds continue — and that they send Shanti a stronger message than the one the idiot haters tried to convey.

Asheville Watchdog is a nonprofit news team producing stories that matter to Asheville and Buncombe County. John Boyle has been covering Asheville and surrounding communities since the 20th century. You can reach him at (828) 337-0941, or via email at [email protected]. The Watchdog’s reporting is made possible by donations from the community. To show your support for this vital public service please visit avlwatchdog.org/donate.

Previously Published on avlwatchdog.org

