Our Sex Life Is Over — Now What?

I have always been the type of person that remembers dates, especially those that signify an important event in my different relationships, so there are many dates that stick out in my mind when I look back on the 30-year relationship with my wife.

The date we first kissed

The date we first made love

The date I proposed

Our Wedding Day

The birth dates of our daughters

There will now I believe be another date that will be etched my memory forever…

The last time we had sex as a couple

I know it was the last time because I have decided to no longer pursue any type of sexual relationship with my wife from this point forward

Please note that I am not declaring and end to the marriage, just an end to sexual intimacy within the marriage

I have concluded that there are no circumstances under which I can see our sexual chemistry changing. My wife hasn’t made one attempt in over 5 years at initiating any kind of intimate contact with me and I just can’t see any scenario under which that will ever change

Sure, we have had our standard 2–3 times a year chore sex always initiated by me where I walk away most times feeling empty inside and maybe I could anticipate more of the same going forward, but it’s too late for that.

I WANT MORE!!

I made one last attempt a little over a week ago to see if there was any spark left to ignite, so I started kissing my wife one afternoon while sitting on the couch, but alas it was just more of the same.

I didn’t feel any electricity, any passion, any emotions at all coming from my wife.

She simply isn’t interested in SEX, and I have to become OK with that reality.

This time also felt different for me as well.

It felt forced, uncomfortable, wrong.

I made one other intimate gesture the other morning while both still lying in bed. I put my arm around her, and my hand came to a soft resting place against her breast. I lay there holding her for a bit, her soft skin felt nice against my hand but again I realized…

There was no physical reaction from her to my touch — so I withdrew my hand and walked away — not angry or feeling rejected like maybe I would have done years ago, just resigned to the fact that things will never get better, the connection between us lost

That was the point I decided to end this charade.

I can’t keep going on like this. I was probably fooling myself to think things could change. For the longest time I really wanted to believe that she could find her way back to wanting me again.

Once upon a time we did have a fantastic sexual chemistry, but those days are over and I need to face facts, they are not coming back again.

