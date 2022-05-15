‘Our Son Was Executed:’ The Murder of Amir Locke

Despite the conviction of Derek Chauvin for the senseless murder of George Floyd, Minneapolis, Minnesota continues to be ground zero for police misconduct. A recent case is that of Amir Locke. Locke was asleep in his cousin’s apartment on February 2nd when it was raided by Minneapolis police using a no-knock warrant. Stunned by the rapid entry of the officers into the domicile, Locke reached for a legally owned firearm. He was shot to death by the officers. It was later discovered Locke’s name was not of the warrant. This case has ignited community anger and calls for justice.

Minneapolis police quickly released the body cam video of the incident. When officers arrived at the apartment before at 6:48 am , they can be seen inserting a key in the apartment’s front door. The officers yell “Police Search warrant.” Officers are seen approaching a couch where Locke can be seen under a blanket. Ordered to get on the ground, Locke reaches for a gun and the officers immediately opened fire. The entire incident lasted less than 9 seconds.

Immediately following news of the shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey declared a moratorium on no-knock warrants. Frey said officials would work with experts to design a law to outlaw this practice similar to the legislation adopted in Louisville, Kentucky after the murder of Breonna Taylor in 2020. This case is further complicated because authorities have conceded that Locke’s name was not on the search warrant.

Locke’s parents compared his murder to an execution. They pointed out that he was law abiding, with no criminal record and a legal permit to possess a gun. His parents also said they spent time coaching their son in what to do in case of encounters with the police. They expressed disgust with how the raid was carried out.

Locke’s funeral was held in Minneapolis. His parents vowed to fight for a law banning no-knock warrants. Civil Rights leader Al Sharpton preached at the funeral. Sharpton criticized police conduct. He highlighted the fact that Locke’s was not on the warrant. Sharpton, in a comparison of naming practices for enslaved people who often took the last names of the family that enslaved them, suggested this fact explained why there was so little consideration for the names on the warrant. He proclaimed Black people are often viewed as “nameless suspects.” He promised that efforts to secure justice could transform Locke from nameless suspect to a recognizable name in the nation’s law books once a no-knock warrant law is passed. Sharpton said: “We are no longer gonna be your nameless suspects, Amir has a name. His name wasn’t on your warrant — but his name’s gonna be in your law book.”

Outrage continues to grow in the case. Calls are increasing for the arrest of the officer accused of killing Locke. The Minneapolis Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a formal request for all data of no-knock warrants, memos related to recent restrictions and policy changes on the practice and all body camera footage of the Locke shooting. As of last month, no charges have been filed.

