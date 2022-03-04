Out-Earn Your Expenses Instead of Out-spending Your Neighbors

This is an excerpt from my new book, The 4 Minute Millionaire*. If you enjoy it, you can buy a copy on Amazon for $4.Disclaimer: This is not financial advice.

A few years ago, a good friend of mine — let’s call him Will — finished college. He found a great job quickly and would soon have his first day.

I had already been self-employed for a while, and, thanks to my frugal yet not penniless lifestyle, I had managed to invest a decent, 5-figure sum into stocks and cryptocurrencies. I had also seen several friends start their first job and go from zero income to $3,000, $4,000, even $5,000 a month from one day to the next.

Based on my observations, I offered Will some advice: “Whatever you do, don’t spend your entire first paycheck. Decide how much you’ll save in advance, then siphon off that portion for investments right away.”

Over the next few weeks, Will shared various photos in our local group chat: Will’s new furniture. Will and his Apple Watch. Will on vacation. “Oh dear…” I thought, but who was I to judge.

A few months later, Will and I went to dinner. He showed me a new budgeting app he was using. “According to the app, I should have 700 € left over each month, but then here I bought the watch, here I went on vacation…” Will was both surprised and excited by all this data about his money. “It even tracks all your subscriptions and prompts you to optimize them. Look at this! It’s insane how fast these pile up.”

It took Will a few more months, but eventually, he did start saving a portion of each paycheck. We talked about it regularly and even made a plan of which index funds he would buy. Will managed to turn the corner, but his example still makes my point: The biggest mistake any career starter can make is to spend their first paycheck in full.

Let’s say you live on $800/month as a student. Your first job nets you $2,400/month after taxes. You’ve worked hard for this! You need some new clothes, and you also want to celebrate your graduation. In your first month, you spend $500 on hosting a party, $300 on new clothes, and $800 on a new TV because man, it’s about time to reward yourself — and poof, your entire paycheck is gone.

There is nothing inherently wrong with these expenses. The problem is that this one-time scenario sets a precedent: Once you’ve spent your entire first paycheck, what’s stopping you from doing the same with the second? And the third? And the fourth?

There’s always something we need, something we want, or something that could use an upgrade. Unfortunately, some habits are wired into our brains more easily than others. I guarantee you that spending money is one of them. One massive splurge could ruin your saving strategy for the next three years — but if you make saving a habit early on, you’ll never have to worry about it again.

If you’re a youngster in education, you still have a chance to nail this out the gate. Don’t waste your opportunity to start saving early and strong! If you’re a young professional, look at how much more you earn than you need. Where does the rest go? How much can you responsibly save? And if you’re older and more advanced in your career, know it’s never too late. Focus on out-earning your expenses instead of out-spending your neighbors, and finally let your journey to financial freedom begin.

Action Item: Calculate and analyze the gap between how much you earn and how much you need to live

Add up the fixed expenses you tracked in Lesson 19. What’s the total? $500 a month? $1,200? $2,000? What’s the difference between your net earnings and that number? How much is left (or should be left), and where does it go?

Is the gap between your income and basic expenses negative? Break-even? Positive? How does it feel to look at that number? Are you proud of how much you’re saving? Do you wonder why there’s so little left? Consider which automatic behaviors might widen this gap.

Reflect on the spending precedents you’ve created. Where did spending early lead to more spending later? Can you break the pattern? It’s never too late to pick up a set of new money habits.

This is chapter 22 from my new book, The 4 Minute Millionaire: 44 Lessons to Rethink Money, Invest Wisely, and Grow Wealthy in 4 Minutes a Day. Sourced from the world's leading money experts, most successful investors, and the author's own journey to financial independence, each lesson comes with a short, realistic action item you can complete quickly without feeling overwhelmed. Whether you want to build a saving habit, pay off debt, or invest like the pros – if you're ready to look at money from a new perspective and build long-term wealth, this book is for you.

