Outlander Costume Design: The Message Behind the Time-Traveling Dresses

A video essay exploring the meaning behind Terry Dresbach’s fashion inspirations in “Outlander” season 2.

.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:05

In season two of Outlander, Jamie and Claire Frasier enter the opulent high society of 1740s Paris.

00:13

“We can infiltrate the Jacobite movement and find a way to

00:17

disrupt their plans.”

00:19

Their fancy Parisian costumes allow them to blend in with the

00:22

French aristocrats, covering up their scheme. But look closer

00:26

not all is concealed. Claire’s 18th century clothing reveals her even deeper

00:31

secret – that she’s a time traveler from the 1940s.

00:35

“Another one from the future.”

00:39

It’s not just Claire who’s from the future. The show’s costume designer Terry Dresbach

00:43

drew inspiration from the Couture fashions of the 1940s

00:46

and 50s, particularly Christian Dior. In 1947, Christian Dior unveiled his

00:52

revolutionary new fashion line, commonly referred to as “The New Look,” featuring

00:57

slightly raised hemlines, a full skirt, rounded shoulders, and a cinched waist,

01:04

drawing from the fashions of 18th century Europe – the very time and place

01:08

that Claire is inhabiting for most of season two. Like Claire herself,

01:12

the new look stripped bare all the frills and fuss of eighteenth-century fashions

01:16

to create a clean, modern silhouette. Christian Dior’s iconic bar suit

01:21

epitomizes the new look.

01:23

It revolutionized fashion, inspired countless other designers, museums

01:27

exhibit it, so famous even Barbie has one of her very own, and so does Claire.

01:34

The modified bar suit bridges the past and future, cluing us in that Claire is

01:38

from the same future decade that inspired her costumes.

01:42

It’s as if Claire is bringing the new look to her by reinterpreting 18th

01:46

century fashions to adapt to her modern sensibilities.

01:50

The rest of the Claire’s outfits in Paris also draw inspiration from future

01:55

famous designers of the 1940s, such as Balmain,

02:02

Balenciaga,

02:05

and of course Dior.

02:24

The red dress that Claire wears to her first party at Versailles is

02:28

particularly stunning and particularly out of place.

02:31

“You

02:34

mad, woman?”

02:36

It’s inspired by the red hues of Christian Dior’s new look.

02:39

The dress helps Jamie and Claire succeed in catching the attention of the French

02:42

court, especially King Louie. An elegantly simple dress,

02:46

it sparkles like a brilliant Ruby amidst a frothy, frilly sea of French courtiers,

02:50

and hints at Claire’s separateness.

02:53

It also foreshadows Jamie’s ruby ring that Claire wears to travel back

02:57

through the stones. Dresbach intentionally designed Claire’s costumes

03:01

to make her look a bit out of place,

03:03

exposing that she doesn’t quite fit seamlessly into the world around her.

03:06

Dresbach explains that Claire should always be a beautiful fish out of water,

03:10

a little bit alien, a stranger in a strange land.

03:15

Regardless of the time period, or what she’s wearing, she’s always Claire, a modern

03:20

woman of the 20th century. Her dresses reinforce this message,

03:25

displaying the truth for those paying close enough attention.

03:30

“You could cover up a bit.”

03:31

“Oh, I already thought of that.”

03:35

“You’re gonna need a lot of fan.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on Youtube.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video