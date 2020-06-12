Get Daily Email
Outlander Costume Design: The Message Behind the Time-Traveling Dresses

Outlander Costume Design: The Message Behind the Time-Traveling Dresses

A video essay exploring the meaning behind Terry Dresbach's fashion inspirations in "Outlander" season 2.

by

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:05
In season two of Outlander, Jamie and Claire Frasier enter the opulent high society of 1740s Paris.
00:13
“We can infiltrate the Jacobite movement and find a way to
00:17
disrupt their plans.”
00:19
Their fancy Parisian costumes allow them to blend in with the
00:22
French aristocrats, covering up their scheme. But look closer
00:26
not all is concealed. Claire’s 18th century clothing reveals her even deeper
00:31
secret – that she’s a time traveler from the 1940s.
00:35
“Another one from the future.”
00:39
It’s not just Claire who’s from the future. The show’s costume designer Terry Dresbach
00:43
drew inspiration from the Couture fashions of the 1940s
00:46
and 50s, particularly Christian Dior. In 1947, Christian Dior unveiled his
00:52
revolutionary new fashion line, commonly referred to as “The New Look,” featuring
00:57
slightly raised hemlines, a full skirt, rounded shoulders, and a cinched waist,
01:04
drawing from the fashions of 18th century Europe – the very time and place
01:08
that Claire is inhabiting for most of season two. Like Claire herself,
01:12
the new look stripped bare all the frills and fuss of eighteenth-century fashions
01:16
to create a clean, modern silhouette. Christian Dior’s iconic bar suit
01:21
epitomizes the new look.
01:23
It revolutionized fashion, inspired countless other designers, museums
01:27
exhibit it, so famous even Barbie has one of her very own, and so does Claire.
01:34
The modified bar suit bridges the past and future, cluing us in that Claire is
01:38
from the same future decade that inspired her costumes.
01:42
It’s as if Claire is bringing the new look to her by reinterpreting 18th
01:46
century fashions to adapt to her modern sensibilities.
01:50
The rest of the Claire’s outfits in Paris also draw inspiration from future
01:55
famous designers of the 1940s, such as Balmain,
02:02
Balenciaga,
02:05
and of course Dior.
02:24
The red dress that Claire wears to her first party at Versailles is
02:28
particularly stunning and particularly out of place.
02:31
“You
02:34
mad, woman?”
02:36
It’s inspired by the red hues of Christian Dior’s new look.
02:39
The dress helps Jamie and Claire succeed in catching the attention of the French
02:42
court, especially King Louie. An elegantly simple dress,
02:46
it sparkles like a brilliant Ruby amidst a frothy, frilly sea of French courtiers,
02:50
and hints at Claire’s separateness.
02:53
It also foreshadows Jamie’s ruby ring that Claire wears to travel back
02:57
through the stones. Dresbach intentionally designed Claire’s costumes
03:01
to make her look a bit out of place,
03:03
exposing that she doesn’t quite fit seamlessly into the world around her.
03:06
Dresbach explains that Claire should always be a beautiful fish out of water,
03:10
a little bit alien, a stranger in a strange land.
03:15
Regardless of the time period, or what she’s wearing, she’s always Claire, a modern
03:20
woman of the 20th century. Her dresses reinforce this message,
03:25
displaying the truth for those paying close enough attention.
03:30
“You could cover up a bit.”
03:31
“Oh, I already thought of that.”
03:35
“You’re gonna need a lot of fan.”

