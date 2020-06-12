Outlander Costume Design: The Message Behind the Time-Traveling Dresses

A video essay exploring the meaning behind Terry Dresbach’s fashion inspirations in “Outlander” season 2.
In season two of Outlander, Jamie and Claire Frasier enter the opulent high society of 1740s Paris.
“We can infiltrate the Jacobite movement and find a way to
disrupt their plans.”
Their fancy Parisian costumes allow them to blend in with the
French aristocrats, covering up their scheme. But look closer
not all is concealed. Claire’s 18th century clothing reveals her even deeper
secret – that she’s a time traveler from the 1940s.
“Another one from the future.”
It’s not just Claire who’s from the future. The show’s costume designer Terry Dresbach
drew inspiration from the Couture fashions of the 1940s
and 50s, particularly Christian Dior. In 1947, Christian Dior unveiled his
revolutionary new fashion line, commonly referred to as “The New Look,” featuring
slightly raised hemlines, a full skirt, rounded shoulders, and a cinched waist,
drawing from the fashions of 18th century Europe – the very time and place
that Claire is inhabiting for most of season two. Like Claire herself,
the new look stripped bare all the frills and fuss of eighteenth-century fashions
to create a clean, modern silhouette. Christian Dior’s iconic bar suit
epitomizes the new look.
It revolutionized fashion, inspired countless other designers, museums
exhibit it, so famous even Barbie has one of her very own, and so does Claire.
The modified bar suit bridges the past and future, cluing us in that Claire is
from the same future decade that inspired her costumes.
It’s as if Claire is bringing the new look to her by reinterpreting 18th
century fashions to adapt to her modern sensibilities.
The rest of the Claire’s outfits in Paris also draw inspiration from future
famous designers of the 1940s, such as Balmain,
Balenciaga,
and of course Dior.
The red dress that Claire wears to her first party at Versailles is
particularly stunning and particularly out of place.
“You
mad, woman?”
It’s inspired by the red hues of Christian Dior’s new look.
The dress helps Jamie and Claire succeed in catching the attention of the French
court, especially King Louie. An elegantly simple dress,
it sparkles like a brilliant Ruby amidst a frothy, frilly sea of French courtiers,
and hints at Claire’s separateness.
It also foreshadows Jamie’s ruby ring that Claire wears to travel back
through the stones. Dresbach intentionally designed Claire’s costumes
to make her look a bit out of place,
exposing that she doesn’t quite fit seamlessly into the world around her.
Dresbach explains that Claire should always be a beautiful fish out of water,
a little bit alien, a stranger in a strange land.
Regardless of the time period, or what she’s wearing, she’s always Claire, a modern
woman of the 20th century. Her dresses reinforce this message,
displaying the truth for those paying close enough attention.
“You could cover up a bit.”
“Oh, I already thought of that.”
“You’re gonna need a lot of fan.”
