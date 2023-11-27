Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Over 50% of Young People Are ‘Significantly’ Lonely, According to a Recent Survey. A Mindfulness Expert Believes He Knows Why

Over 50% of Young People Are ‘Significantly’ Lonely, According to a Recent Survey. A Mindfulness Expert Believes He Knows Why

Reported loneliness seems to be affecting younger adults with more frequency

by Leave a Comment

by Jeannie Assimos

More technology doesn’t equal more sense of connection. Way.com looks into a new survey conducted by Gallup and Meta that reveals young people are experiencing higher levels of loneliness than ever — with 1 in 4 suffering from bouts of feeling fairly or very lonely. Data was collected from respondents ages 15 and up from over 142 countries from June 2022 through February 2023.

Reported loneliness seems to be affecting younger adults with more frequency

For the 15-18 age group, 25% feel very lonely or fairly lonely. For those ages 19-29, the number was even higher, with 27% feeling significant levels of loneliness. Interestingly, the numbers are lowest for the oldest age group, as just 17% of those 65 and over feel lonely, while 22% of 45- to 64-year-olds report experiencing loneliness.

“You think you are getting in touch with people through Facetime and Instagram? No. You are in touch with electronic gadgets. These are superficial things. That is not a relationship. You need to hold your friend’s hand, say hello, and have a conversation,” Kamlesh D. Patel, author of the book “Spiritual Anatomy: Meditation, Chakras, and the Journey to the Center,” told Way in a recent interview. “We have relegated our hearts and proximity to what I call a metrics world. Though it’s real, we live in limbo and satisfy ourselves by thinking, ‘Oh, I’m in touch with so many people.’ But you are really not in touch with anyone, not even yourself. You may have a conversation on Instagram, but you don’t even know who you are interacting with.”

Patel, a spiritual leader of the Heartfulness Meditation Movement, questioned the direction technology is heading with the introduction of AI date bots: “I was fascinated by the AI dating women and dating men. I was wondering, ‘What is this AI woman and man that you can have a romance with?’ Now you can imagine to what extent we are driving towards. Technology is great, but is this the greatness we want to attain? You are fooling yourself when you deny the real and rely more on the metrics world.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

So, how are young people navigating their mental health in a tech-first world? With many unable to afford traditional therapy, they turn to music (72%), watching movies or TV (53%), playing video games (47%), exercise (47%), and meditation (26%), according to a June 2023 survey of 1,368 14- to 25-year-olds by Blue Shield of California/Harris Interactive.

Patel, a longtime proponent of the power of meditation, agrees that this is key to returning to a happier state. “You become so grateful in the process when emotions, consciousness, and everything change after just a few minutes of meditation,” he said. “Thankfulness is a natural product of meditation. Even if one person meditates in the house, mother or father, and if they both meditate together — that’s even better. You can see how it changes the environment. You can see the tranquility around them in that house. The peace that radiates within you can touch so many people, starting with your own family and your neighbors, and then we radiate peace in the world.”

The Gallup-Meta survey reveals that despite significant levels of loneliness, 72% of respondents reported feeling fairly or very connected to others. But our modern ways of connecting are clearly missing something that sitting across from a loved one or best friend can only fulfill.

This story was produced by Way.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.

 

Previously Published on hub.stacker

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.    Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

About Stacker

We founded Stacker in 2017 with a simple vision: provide publishers with engaging, data-driven stories. News organizations have long relied on legacy newswires to fill coverage gaps and complement original reporting. We saw the need for approachable journalism that combines rigorous data analysis with rich editorial insights—and we rapidly became a go-to source for data-driven features.

As we developed new storytelling methods and expanded our publishing network, our mission grew. We wanted to support the world’s newsrooms and build a future where journalism is more sustainable to produce, distribute, and fund. The first step was to make our newswire freely available to all publishers, whether local or national.

Today, Stacker is built around a dynamic newsroom that brings together thinkers and storytellers from beyond traditional media to tackle age-old industry challenges, from how to scale storytelling concepts to imagining a new way for brands to ethically contribute to a tradition of trustworthy journalism.

Our unique storytelling method and partnership approach allows us to work with publishers looking for engaging content and brands committed to creating authoritative, newsworthy stories. This powers our free newswire and ever-growing storytelling platform, enabling publishers to effectively inform and engage their audiences while providing them with the resources to focus on their own original reporting.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x